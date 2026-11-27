By EdSource staff

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The U.S. Supreme Court declined to gut research grants to professors in the University of California system who promote diversity, equity and inclusion, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Monday’s decision turned down an appeal from President Donald Trump, which could have cut roughly $150 million in grants from the National Endowment for Humanities and the National Science Foundation, according to the Times.

Last year, Trump issued an executive order “ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs,” causing several agencies to terminate grants to professors because their work did not fit with “agency priorities,” the paper reported. In response, six UC professors filed a class-action lawsuit.

According to the Times, the Supreme Court narrowed claims in larger cases dealing with education and health grants — and said claims for canceled grants should go to the Court of Federal Claims.

As a result, the 9th Circuit Court narrowed the case involving the UC to a First Amendment case.

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Previously published on EdSource

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