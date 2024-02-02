Sure, It’s Going to Cost Money to Transition to a Greener Economy, but the Truth Is That We Can’t Put a Price on Our Survival

When figures are used to propose solutions to big problems, the result is often sufficiently dizzying that, in practice, the headlines go unnoticed or are soon forgotten.

I recently read a report by a former World Bank executive in which she estimated it would cost $1 trillion annually for developing countries to transition toward low-emission economies. This is a fundamental issue: these nations argue that they have the right to use fossil fuels to industrialize, just as the West has done over the last 150 years, and continues doing today.

The problem with this argument is, firstly, if they do, the climate emergency will turn into a full-scale global disaster, making huge areas of the planet uninhabitable, with particular impact on less-industrialized countries. Reducing emissions must be a global project, and it’s clear that the industrialized countries are not doing enough to change themselves and much less to help the developing world. Secondly, although decarbonization costs money, it generates significant savings once it is implemented: renewable energies are significantly cheaper, to the point where it is estimated that these savings could amount to some $12 trillion a year by 2050.

One trillion dollars a year, a million millions. It’s hard to imagine or visualize that kind of money, but it might help if we think that just few years ago, the US government spent $5 trillion on furlough schemes to help Americans get through consequences of the pandemic. Leaving aside the merits of the policy, and why there was no other choice in a country with no social safety net, the US government decided to print the money and put it into circulation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The World Bank estimates that the cost of transitioning to a globally decarbonized economy would be an extra $3.5 trillion annually, less than what a single country spent to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic for its citizens. Again, the figures are confusing, because we can find the same amount, $3.5 trillion, estimated as the cost of decarbonizing just the US power sector.

There is also another important issue: the cost of not moving to a zero-carbon economy. Companies forecast the impact of the effects of the climate emergency at $1 trillion over the next five years alone, while reinsurers’ research shows that the cost of the bill for the climate emergency in compensation alone will cost the global economy $23 trillion by 2050, while others estimate the total cost of climate inaction at $178 trillion.

In light of these dizzying figures, it is worth noting that the climate change denial lobby spends $1 billion a year on generating fake news and misinforming politicians about the issue, and that the fossil fuel industry receives $11 million in subsidies… per minute (no less than $5.9 billion in 2020 alone, and rising). Meanwhile, other scientists argue that we could stop the climate emergency for a mere $300 billion.

Dizzying? Ironic? It’s not difficult to grasp: to fight the climate emergency we have created we need money, yes. But that’s all it is: money. It can be printed, it can be reinvented, it can be reallocated from other budget lines. Not fighting and not changing anything, however, implies our survival. What price do we put on that?

(En español, aquí)

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com