Surrendering to the Darkest Part of the Human Soul

Most of us have felt the pain of resentment at some point in our lives. It’s a dark, draining feeling that never seems to go away, no matter how hard we try.

Resentment is an emotion that festers inside you until it becomes your whole life — because there are always things for you to be resentful about.

The problem with this is that resentment will not only ruin your mood and make you feel miserable but also affect other aspects of your life, like relationships or work performance. So what can we do?

Renouncing resentment is not easy, and it takes a lot of courage to let go and to look at the darkest parts of your soul.

But it’s necessary if you want to grow as an individual and live a more fulfilling life.

When we harbor resentments, we’re holding on tightly to our anger, fear, guilt, and sadness — all those negative emotions that can eat away at us from the inside out.

We need to be able to recognize these feelings for what they are: just thoughts in our head that don’t have any power over us unless we choose them too.

In this blog post, I’ll show you how you can surrender yourself so that you can release the burden of resentment from the past and why it might be the best thing for you right now if you’ve been struggling with feelings of anger or bitterness towards someone else (or yourself), and how to do it.

“Anger, resentment, and jealousy don’t change the heart of others — it only changes yours.”

― Shannon Alder, 300 Questions to Ask Your Parents Before It’s Too Late

Part I: The Reasons

There will always be people in your life who you’ll feel resentful towards, whether it’s a friend, significant other, or family member — not to mention all those situations where you’re left feeling bitter about how unfair life is.

This may seem like an impossible situation because there’s nothing we can do to change what happened and make ourselves feel better again.

But I’m going to show you how letting go of resentment could actually help you become empowered instead of weak.

Letting go of resentment doesn’t mean pretending these events never happened; it simply means no longer wishing for different outcomes or holding on tightly out of fear that if you let go, you’ll no longer have control.

In addition, letting go of resentment is a crucial step that we all need to take in order for us to live the best lives possible and not allow resentment to weigh us down.

We can’t continue running away from our pain because sooner or later, we’re going to run into another obstacle, and if we don’t learn how to let things go when they happen, then life will pass us by without touching who we really are inside.

Surrendering resentment is the act of accepting what’s happening right now, no matter how much you don’t want it to be accurate or would rather have things turn out differently.

This doesn’t mean that you are giving up on your goals — surrendering means letting go of all resistance towards life and accepting that things are the way they are.

Part II: The Process

1. Write down your feelings of resentment on a piece of paper.

The first step is to write down all the resentful feelings you have about someone else.

This can be a friend, family member, or significant other who wronged you in some way, and now it’s making your life miserable because of these negative thoughts and emotions that keep popping up inside your head.

Write everything down:

The incident itself; how they made you feel at the time; what they said/did; why it hurt so much, really dig deep into those memories and let yourself feel them again as if for the first time (don’t stop writing even when this becomes too difficult).

You might not want to go back there, but I promise that by doing this exercise, you’ll gain an understanding of why certain events affected us so much and why we’re still holding on to them.

2. Fold the paper in half and tear it up

Once you’ve written everything down, it’s time to get rid of these feelings and release all the resentment that we’re harboring within us. It might seem a bit cruel, but this is how we can finally heal from our past experiences so that they don’t have power over us anymore — by tearing up the paper into tiny pieces and releasing them into nature or throwing them in a bin if you prefer. This will symbolize letting go of what happened and moving on.

3. Throw away the pieces or burn them

Once you’ve torn up your paper into tiny pieces, it’s time to either throw them away or, even better if possible, burn them. This will symbolize that you are releasing this part of yourself completely so that there are no more negative thoughts and emotions attached to these memories anymore.

4. Say “I release this feeling” out loud to yourself three times

Say these words out loud: “I release this feeling.” You might feel silly or embarrassed, but it’s essential that you do so because by doing so, we’re actually releasing those feelings from your energy field and allowing them to dissipate. This way, they won’t come back again as long as you continue the process of letting go on a daily basis.

5. Watch the fire until you feel better about what happened, then leave without looking back

Once you’ve released all those feelings from your energy field, watch the fire die out and then leave without looking back. This will symbolize that this part of yourself is finished — there’s no need to keep going over it or thinking about what happened because now, everything has been set right again within you, which means that we can move on with our lives knowing deep down inside that we’re finally free.

6. Repeat if necessary

If you feel that there are other incidents in your past which still need to be dealt with, then continue this process until everything has been released. You don’t want these feelings hanging around inside of yourself anymore. Otherwise, it will only keep manifesting itself into adverse events and experiences in the future — find out how some people have managed to let go through creative pursuits here.

Part III: Why Letting Go Of Resentment Is The Best Thing For You Right Now

It’s essential for your mental health because when you allow yourself to feel sad about something, it means accepting reality as it is right now instead of fighting against life which only makes things worse because you’re resisting it.

It’s essential for your physical health because when we get upset about something, our body releases cortisol which can cause us to feel even more stressed out and anxious.

If you really want things to change in your life but don’t know how or where to start, then let go of all that emotional baggage weighing down on your heart so that you can finally be free again.

These are necessary steps before moving forward with whatever it is that has been putting pressure on you lately because doing this will help shift the energy around you so that positivity can come back into your life once more.

Part IV: What Will Happen If You Don’t Let Go Of The Past & How To Deal With It Instead

You’ll keep feeling disappointed with yourself because no matter how hard you try or what decisions that you make in life, things will always stay the same, which means that we won’t be able to move forward and achieve our true potential as human beings.

By refusing to let go of these negative feelings from the past, not only are they still affecting us today, but they’re also stopping other people who come into contact with us from seeing we indeed are on the inside — this is why it’s so crucial for us to let go of all the baggage weighing us down.

“As smoking is to the lungs, so is resentment to the soul; even one puff is bad for you.”

― Elizabeth Gilbert

Final Thoughts

Letting go of the past isn’t easy.

Still, it’s something that we need to do for ourselves because not only does it help us move forward with our lives, it also allows other people who come into contact with us to see what’s really on the inside instead of being distracted by the external things which aren’t necessary at all.

