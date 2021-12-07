Surviving COVID-19 W/ Heather Coleman Voss [Video]

On the ninth episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About, Mia chats with Heather Coleman Voss, a career coach helping people make incredible career transitions. But today, she is sharing how she survived COVID and what her life is like now as a long-term survivor.

Heather thought she had allergies when she first got sick, but then it hit her like a Mack truck. Her body aches felt more like bone aches; she couldn’t stay awake after a 13-hour nap, her headache spread from the top of her head on down, her intestines were a wreck, and her throat was tight. Her dog was her saving grace. She had to take care of him, so she forced herself to keep moving.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast.

You might not know where you pick the virus up–if you do get sick. Heather has no idea when she got infected. COVID is real, and even when you are over the worst, the symptoms can periodically persist. Oh, and of course, there’s no insurance/relief plan for the people who test negative but who are still struggling. Our black and brown friends are getting COVID more than others.

Learn about the long-haulers’ experiences and understand that this is a real thing. Living in fear can be dangerous, but we do have to be aware and careful. Speak your truth against this administration, and make sure that you are heard. It’s that important. As of the writing of these show notes, we have lost over 210,000 people. It’s not a hoax, obv.

Tips from Heather on getting through this pandemic: carry hand sanitizer and use it; wear a mask and practice social distancing. Even in your families, be careful that you are keeping your distance. Just because you are in the same household, it doesn’t mean that you are safe. Usually, everyone is exposed to different people throughout their day, so you still need to be careful. If one of you does get sick, isolate. Also, pick up her tips on what vitamins and supplements to use to get your bod into fighting shape!

You need to listen to this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast to understand people talking about COVID and advocating safety are not here to demonize, frustrate or judge people. But we are here to educate and enlighten in this age of figuring out a sneaky new enemy. Awareness and precautions can help to decrease the infection rate.

About Heather – In Her Own Words

For 14 years I have had the privilege to help coach folks on their different career paths.

I followed my natural passions for leading workshops, engaging in my community, and helping people.

My career coaching and training started with leading workshops to help folks identify goals, master modern job searching, build their network, feel empowered by their talents, and get the job. It is my jam.

I was a pioneer in professional social media practices and started designing workshops to teach folks how to optimize social media for career search, personal branding, community engagement, and professional networking. I train people on the foundations of career search including best practices for modern job search, resumes, interviewing, leadership, and professional communications.

In 2010 I began coaching career seekers and small business owners, 2018 made Career Savvy Coaching my full-time gig.

I offer services such as trauma recovery, leadership coaching, resume development, professional social media practices, networking, interviewing, salary negotiation, job search best practices, and navigating toxic work environments.

I am an advocate of the LGBTQI+ community, gender equality, and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

My coaching also includes small business start-up coaching. For those just getting started, I love brainstorming business names and service plans, establishing brand strategies, securing website URL and social media pages, creating content, and supporting you as you navigate the business of getting started.

To reach out to Heather, visit CareerSavvyCoaching.com.

