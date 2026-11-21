By Emily Payne, Sentient Media

When it comes to the climate impact of food, not all meat is created equal.

Replacing meat from cows and other ruminants with plant-based burgers and similar meat alternatives could substantially cut global greenhouse gas emissions, a new study finds. Replacing all other animal products including poultry, eggs, fish and dairy could deliver additional environmental benefits but increased micronutrient deficiencies.

Replacing three-fourths of ruminant meat products with plant-based alternatives struck a good balance of delivering hefty emissions reductions while minimizing nutritional risks, according to the study in Nature Food.

The findings point to a middle ground in the debate over how to make food systems more sustainable.

Balancing Trade-Offs

Researchers modeled the long-term effects through 2100 if plant-based meat alternatives, such as Impossible Foods burgers, Beyond Meat beef crumbles and Amy’s Kitchen veggie burgers, gradually replaced 25%, 50% or 75% of meat, eggs, dairy and other animal products. The authors only went up to 75%, writing that 100% elimination of animal agriculture “is neither practical nor feasible.” They found that global dietary shifts could significantly reduce agricultural emissions and land-use change across all scenarios, but micronutrient deficiencies grew as more animal-sourced foods were removed from diets.

However, replacing 75% of just the meat from ruminant animals (like cattle, sheep and goats) could achieve about half of the emission reductions of replacing 75% of animal products with minimal nutritional costs. Beyond ruminant meat, marginal changes to emissions came at a higher nutritional cost.

“Our findings suggest that even moderate dietary changes can produce meaningful environmental benefits,” study author Zhaowu Yu, professor in the department of environmental science and engineering at Fudan University in China, tells Sentient in an email.

The potential environmental benefits of reducing animal product consumption were substantial. In the most ambitious scenario, replacing 75% of animal products with plant-based alternatives reduced emissions from agriculture, forestry and other land use by up to 65% by 2100 — about 1.3 times the United States’ annual emissions — compared with the baseline scenario.

These reductions were largely through non-carbon dioxide gases such as methane, which the authors note “can deliver immediate climate benefits.” Methane lasts about 12 years in the atmosphere, while carbon dioxide can persist for hundreds of years, but over a 20-year period, methane traps 86 times more heat than carbon dioxide.

The scenario could also preserve up to 383 million acres of forest — about the size of the state of Alaska — and 326 million acres of other natural land. (However, the analysis assumes that land spared from livestock production would be allowed to regrow wild plants; in reality, some of it would probably undergo development.)

The benefits of replacing some animal products with plant-based alternatives may extend beyond the environment. The projected scenarios showed these diets generally improve countries’ food self-sufficiency, or their ability to meet food needs domestically, especially in regions like Europe that depend more on imports.

But the researchers found that, as their models increased the percentage of animal products that were replaced by plant-based meat, they also increased the risk of deficiencies in specific micronutrients: vitamin B12, folate, zinc, vitamin A and, in some scenarios, calcium.

This is because meat, dairy and plants have different nutritional profiles. For instance, animal products provide almost all dietary sources of vitamin B12 and the type of iron known as heme iron, which is much easier for the body to absorb than non-heme iron. Plant-based foods are also higher in phytate, an anti-nutrient that binds to minerals and reduces zinc absorption.

The micronutrient impacts would vary by region and would be particularly sharp in India, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, the analysis found. For some areas, the authors note, replacing animal products risks increasing “hidden hunger”: when people eat enough calories but lack essential micronutrients.

The authors didn’t look into the costs of either fortifying plant-based meat products or widely delivering vitamin or mineral supplements. These could be possible, but would come with their own monetary and environmental costs.

Across and within countries, the types and nutritional qualities of plant-based meat alternatives vary widely. This analysis relied on nutrient data from 56 existing plant-based meat products, but the authors note that companies could improve their plant-based meats’ nutritional qualities over time. The study also did not look at essential amino acid levels or the potential impacts of highly processed diets.

“Sometimes the plant-based meat alternatives may not always be the healthier choice. It depends on what kind of plant-based meat we are talking about,” says Sangeetha Shyam, senior postdoctoral fellow at Rovira i Virgili University in Spain, noting that many meat alternatives are high in sodium.

Focusing on ruminant meat alone would offer substantial climate benefits while minimizing this nutritional trade-off.

In any case, the local differences observed mean that any policy response must consider local situations, Yu writes.

“Dietary change offers a substantial opportunity for climate mitigation, but the best pathway will depend on the scale and type of substitution, local nutritional needs and how the transition is implemented,” he writes.

The Politics of Dietary Change

These transitions must also consider cultural factors, says Shyam. Iberian ham, for example, is a symbol of Spanish gastronomy and identity for many — as Wagyu beef is for Japan, Prosciutto di Parma for Italy and döner kebab for Turkey. Cutting down on eating animal products hits differently in areas where they are culturally meaningful than in places that historically eat more plant-based foods.

“One of the things that we forget when talking about nutrition is the background diets,” says Shyam. She recalls the 2019 EAT-Lancet Report, when a global team of top scientists recommended a predominantly plant-based diet for better global environmental, health, social justice and equity outcomes. “When the Western people came and said this to the Asians, they had quite a laugh, because we’ve been eating that way for a long time.”

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The modeled scenarios are informative about how to meet health and sustainability goals, Yu writes, but not necessarily predictions of what is feasible. And they certainly don’t imply that dietary transition could be as simple as flipping a switch. The analysis did not consider important factors like rural economies and the livelihoods that animal agriculture supports.

“A gradual and equitable transition is more realistic” than an instant one, and replacing 75% of meat is more realistic than replacing 100%, Yu writes. “And this needs to be supported by improvements in alternative foods and appropriate assistance for farmers.”

Over the past several decades, consolidation among meatpackers, egg processors, food distributors, wholesalers and retailers has given a handful of wealthy megacorporations a titanic influence over which foods are available, affordable and appealing, as a recent review paper in Science highlights. Coupled with factors around cultural histories, consumer preferences, cost and convenience, this means that dietary change at the global level likely requires policy action.

“It would be difficult to achieve the ambitious substitution targets in our scenarios through individual action alone,” Yu writes. “Policy plays an important role.” This includes supporting research and development to improve the taste, nutritional quality and affordability of plant-based meat alternatives.

“When you talk about nutrition, even if you are not a political person, you end up being political because food is always about politics,” says Shyam.

This article originally appeared in Sentient at https://sentientmedia.org/swapping-plant-based-burgers-for-beef-could-spell-big-climate-wins/.

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This story was originally published by Sentient.

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