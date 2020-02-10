Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Swedish Parents Sustain Belief in Gender Equality When They Have Children, Unlike in Other Countries

Swedish Parents Sustain Belief in Gender Equality When They Have Children, Unlike in Other Countries

In 2015 we reported an australian study by dr janeen baxter on shifts in gender attitudes among people when they become parents. A more recent study has looked for such changes in sweden and has found them to be less, very small indeed.

by Leave a Comment

The research, led by Gayle Kaufman at Davidson College in the USA, looked at a sample of 1,800 people and observed how their attitudes towards gender equality changed between 2003 and 2009. They asked about equality in three areas: work, household and use of parenting leave.

They measured changes in the following groups:

  • Those who were single in 2003 and were in a partnership in 2009.
  • Those who were in a partnership in 2003 but single in 2009.
  • Those who were in partnerships in both years, but different partnerships.
  • Those who had experienced multiple transitions in this period.
  • Those who had become parents between 2003 and 2009.

 

They found only a few small changes. Becoming a parent was associated with a drop in the average level of support for sharing parental leave equally, though couples who were parents in both 2003 and 2009 also showed a slight drop. And those who had moved from one relationship to another showed a slight increase in their level of support for job equality.

Overall, women’s support for equal division of household labour and equal paid employment increased a bit more than men’s, and those whose parents shared housework more when they were children themselves were more likely to support household equality.

The authors surmise that Swedish society’s great emphasis on equality, particularly through the transition to parenthood, could explain why attitudes changed so little there compared to other countries.

Previously published on childandfamilyblog.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto

Child and Family Blog

We report on the most important and highest quality research on child and family wellbeing and promote it through the broadcast and social media.

We want to share the new knowledge that researchers create worldwide with all those who can influence the quality of care for children, in particular, people who make policy and professionals who care for families and children.

Follow them on Twitter, Facebook and their website,

