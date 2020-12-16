Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Symptoms of Kindness PSA #1 [Video]

Symptoms of Kindness PSA #1 [Video]

Did you notice any symptoms or side effects?

by Leave a Comment

 

By Random Acts

.

.

You Guys! Let’s name as many symptoms of kindness as possible!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hi i’m mason from random acts have you
00:02
or a loved one
00:03
recently done a random act of kindness
00:05
for someone else did you notice any
00:07
symptoms or side effects from
00:08
performing that act hug whiplash you
00:11
should really stretch out before like an
00:13
intense hug
00:13
there’s like an increase of happiness
00:16
for you and everybody else around you
00:18
severe stomach pain from laughing too
00:20
hard
00:21
improved familial relationships chronic
00:24
skipping chronic skipping is definitely
00:28
a symptom becoming a better person
00:30
inflamed cheekbones
00:32
you get butterflies in your stomach
00:34
soggy eyeballs
00:36
from you know you know what i’m talking
00:39
about and the major side effect
00:40
is of course dying happy just seeing
00:44
someone do something nice for someone
00:46
else
00:46
can change your day now if only there
00:48
was like a tv show or something where
00:50
they
00:50
highlighted that random act of kindness
00:52
i’m talking about

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

