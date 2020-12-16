Symptoms of Kindness PSA #1 [Video]

By Random Acts

You Guys! Let’s name as many symptoms of kindness as possible!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

hi i’m mason from random acts have you

00:02

or a loved one

00:03

recently done a random act of kindness

00:05

for someone else did you notice any

00:07

symptoms or side effects from

00:08

performing that act hug whiplash you

00:11

should really stretch out before like an

00:13

intense hug

00:13

there’s like an increase of happiness

00:16

for you and everybody else around you

00:18

severe stomach pain from laughing too

00:20

hard

00:21

improved familial relationships chronic

00:24

skipping chronic skipping is definitely

00:28

a symptom becoming a better person

00:30

inflamed cheekbones

00:32

you get butterflies in your stomach

00:34

soggy eyeballs

00:36

from you know you know what i’m talking

00:39

about and the major side effect

00:40

is of course dying happy just seeing

00:44

someone do something nice for someone

00:46

else

00:46

can change your day now if only there

00:48

was like a tv show or something where

00:50

they

00:50

highlighted that random act of kindness

00:52

i’m talking about

