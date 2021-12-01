Taking a Rain-check on the Holiday Parties This Year

It’s that time of year again where holiday parties, growing waistlines and shrinking patience are all the rage. Like me, you’ve probably gotten invites to family and friends’ parties where they’re expecting us to show up.

I’ve had a lot of time to think the last year and a half since we were on stay-at-home orders with the pandemic and couldn’t (or shouldn’t) have done the holiday party thing last year. And, because of this extra time to re-prioritize my thoughts and feelings, I’ve done a lot of soul-searching, and come to the realization that holiday parties aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be.

I’ve realized I’m tired of getting dolled up in scratchy clothes, and fake-smiling my way through a three-course meal where my mind is drifting to being at a mountain cabin with my S.O., our dog, a roaring fire, my sweats, a glass of Sirah, and my peace. Snow optional.

I’ve realized that gossip and competition are what drive most of the conversations. I’m sick of the narcissistic chitchat, where everyone is boasting about who raked in the most cash this year. Or who has the best job. Or who gets the most perks. Or, where everyone is bragging about how much weight they’ve lost, how much muscle they’ve gained, or how many nips-n-tucks they’ve had. Seriously, who cares? If shallow investment and superficial conversation are what identify a person — family or not — I’m not interested.

…besides, whatever we say today becomes gossip for everyone else tomorrow…

I’m tired of watching everyone unbutton their pants after dinner while bloated and staring at the television in a turkey-coma. I’ve been guilty of it too, and what I’ve realized is that nodding off after having had too much to eat doesn’t bring family closer. It has the opposite effect.

I’m over it with watching how everyone delicately dances around sensitive hot topics at the dinner table and then rips on the first person who’s ballsy enough to say something, especially if what they have to say is counter to what others think or believe. We’re entitled to our opinion. And if it doesn’t jive with someone else’s opinion…who cares?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m done with the hypocrisy that holiday parties have come to represent. If the holidays are supposed to be a reason to celebrate our family, why the drama? Why the stark divide between opinions? Why do festivities morph into everyone taking mental notes on who said what, who wore what, and who is doing what (or whom) as ammo for more gossip behind everyone else’s back?

This isn’t festive. This isn’t what should represent holiday time. Or quality time, for that matter.

The thing is, it’s taken me damn near three decades to realize a few things:

We are under no obligation to show up for anyone but ourselves.

We don’t have to explain ourselves if our ex turned out to be a narcissist, if our boss turned out to be a douche, if moving to a new city fell through, if we changed careers, or if we’ve taken up yoga to help with the b.s. from it all.

We need to learn how to stop betraying ourselves just to please others.

We’re under no obligation to fake-smile our way through what has been a tough couple of years on many of us.

We don’t have to quietly sit there and listen while our family and friends are divided in a heated debate on whether “To Vaccinate Or Not To Vaccinate.” Leave the mask. Wear the mask. Who cares? Family time isn’t supposed to drive a wedge between everyone, or leave us embittered and resentful.

We’re under no obligation to get all dressed up or idly chat with people we only get a happy birthday text from the day after our birthday. We don’t need to ‘let bygones be bygones’ when seeing our “caregivers” if what they did was anything but care for us as a kid. It’s OK to be angry. It’s OK to keep them at arms-distance. It’s OK to limit how much of our energy we give them, even if that means giving them none of our energy.

And, we don’t owe them an explanation.

I’ve learned that wanting peace isn’t selfish. It’s self-care.

Spending a few hours with someone who causes a scene whenever they see their ex show up with their new partner isn’t a “good time”. They should be enjoying the fact that they share kids or grand-kids together, and moving forward in their lives. Period. Family parties aren’t the place for tears, outbursts, giving the stink-eye to your sister, retribution on your ex, or falling to the floor in some overly-dramatic display of emotion. That’s what the other 364 days are for, if you choose.

I’ve realized that going into a holiday party with family and thinking they’ve changed or that things will be different this time, only sets us up for disappointment.

Chances are, if your brother has successfully gossiped about every family member to you all these years, he’s doing the same thing behind your back to others. So, prepare for it. Don’t feed in to it.

If your mom has a habit of always showing up 30 minutes late in a blind rage and complaining about the drivers, the weather, or the parking, then expect it this time, too. Don’t buy into it. Don’t give your power away.

Expectations breed disappointment. And, if we’re expecting family members to have some epiphany and to act different this time around, we’re the ones setting ourselves up for disappointment. Not them.

I’ve realized quality over quantity.

It’s not what we have that matters. It’s who is in our lives. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for us, yet upwards of 68% of people report increases in stress, depression, anger, and fatigue when the holidays (and holiday parties) roll around. What’s happy about this? Nothing. It’s not about flashy decorations, a $200 prime rib, or having the most people over. This shit doesn’t make anyone closer, or more connected. It’s based on narcissistic image, not authenticity.

I’ve been on both sides of the fence. I’ve done the flashy holiday party thing, and I’ve done the intimate quality-over-quantity thing. And, hands down, intimacy and connection outweigh flash every time.

Every. Time.

Sadly, it’s become more of a hassle to carve out time for holiday parties nowadays than to genuinely want to spend time with our families because of the risk of drama and bullshit that goes with it. 90% of us have probably had similar feelings and similar experiences that have left us indifferent on whether to spend another holiday party with loved ones.

If holiday parties, family drama, and shallow investment are risks to our emotional well-being, it’s time to re-prioritize our needs, first.

This year, I’m taking my turkey and Sirah to go, keeping my peace in check, and spending quality time with intimacy & connection..

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock