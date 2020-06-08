Get Daily Email
Taking Charge of Your Recovery

Taking Charge of Your Recovery

Life lessons learned from TBI.

by Leave a Comment

by Amy Zellmer, Editor-in-chief

When I first suffered my traumatic brain injury I remember going through a range of emotions, with questions constantly running through my head such as: “why did this happen?” “am I ever going to get better?” “when is this going to end?” “why am I still struggling?”

Little did I know the journey was going to take me several years of living ina vicious cycle of chronic pain and coping mechanisms.

It wasn’t until I finally said to myself, “Amy, it’s time to put your big-girl panties on take charge of your life again” that I finally had a turning point in my recovery.

Once I took acceptance of what had happened to me, my life started to change.

I began looking at life as “half full” instead of “half empty” and I celebrated all of the little things that were going right for me.

Yes, I was still struggling with the constant cycle of symptoms, but I had shifted my attitude from “poor me” to “I’m going make the most of the my life while living with this TBI” — and it was profound.

I eventually found a Functional Neurologist … he was the first doctor to acknowledge the symptoms I had been struggling with, reaffirming that I wasn’t exaggerating or making them up as other doctors had implied. He had a treatment plan that I followed, and over the next 10 or so months I had dramatic improvements.

If I hadn’t shifted from a place of “victim” to a place of “survivor and thriver” I may have never found my doctor nor received the proper care.

Taking charge of your recovery means you have to stop looking in the rearview mirror — that isn’t your life anymore and you will never move forward if you’re always looking backwards.

Embrace the new you, and empower your recovery journey!!

Previously Published on The Brain Health Magazine

About The Brain Health Magazine

The Brain Health Magazine is a resource for living your best life after brain injury.

Created by survivors for survivors, we strive to offer you a variety of practical resources and alternative therapies to help you in your recovery, as well as in your life. This magazine is for survivors, caregivers, and professionals alike!

