Taking Energy to the Bank: How to Store Life Energy for Future Use

What if you are low on energy and need more energy? Where will it come from? You can’t go down to the local market and buy a bunch of it, as you can radishes. You can’t go to some energy bank. Kirists know that this is one of those questions they must try to answer.

And if it can’t be answered perfectly, by Kirists or by anyone, then maybe we can at least do a better job of inventing part-solutions. What about creating a simple visualization that provides us with the sense that energy is more in our control? Might that help a little?

Picture an “energy container.” What if you mentally created such a container, deposited a ton of energy into it, and then withdrew energy when you needed it, say to live passionately, to live intensely, and to live aligned with your life purposes?

Visualize that container any way you like. Visualize it as an over-sized purse. Visualize it as a toy bank or maybe as something a bit larger, like Fort Knox. Visualize it in a customary way, as an alkaline battery. Dream up an energy container that suits you.

Say that you have an arduous task coming up. You go to your energy bank. Withdraw as much energy as you need. Now you stand ready. All that energy is available; and, because it is available, you feel more equal to the task, readier to face it.

Maybe you have a difficult conversation looming ahead of you. You pull out your purse, push aside your lipstick and your comb, and retrieve some hundreds of watts of energy, just as much as you need, with maybe a few more thrown in for good measure.

Maybe your storage container is the tiniest of batteries, an amazing bit of nanotechnology, a battery only some molecules thick. Or maybe it looks more like a flashlight battery. Or maybe more like a generator. Or maybe more like a power station!

Now this battery, like all batteries, might drain over time. So, you would need to recharge it. What sort of practice might that look like? We know the common phrase “recharge your batteries.” What might it look like to recharge your battery?

We have hardly begun to explore one of the most vital features of human existence, our life force. Some cultures have thought about this for thousands of years. But contemporary thinking is needed. Our approaches so far just aren’t rich enough or wise enough.

Imagine if we really understood what blocks energy and what releases energy? Imagine if we could fathom the relationship between personality and energy? Then we could engage in a personality upgrade to increase and release our energy!

Imagine if you had a way of preventing energy from flowing toward an addiction, an obsession, a compulsion, or a mania? Maybe your strong, leak-proof energy container could do that work! Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could refuse those useless and painful detours all the energy they squander?

Or, if energy did course in their direction, what if you knew what to do to prevent that energy from getting hooked there? You see that energy approaching a worry, threatening to energize it into an obsession. You quickly open a trap door or a French window and the energy zips freely on by. Wouldn’t that be an upgrade!

Energy wisdom means all of this and so much more. Imagine if we knew how to store energy, control energy, replenish energy, free energy, apportion energy, modulate energy, and all things energy-related? Wouldn’t that change our lives?

Energy wisdom means wondering what a loss of energy might signify. Kirists aren’t quick to presume that a loss of energy is purely a physical matter. Couldn’t it have something to do with past trauma, with current sadness, or with who knows what? We wonder.

Energy wisdom means taking as much control of our energy as we possibly can, so that we can produce it at will when we need it and control it when we begin to run too hot or too fast. We announce, “One of my practices is regulating my energy.”

Energy wisdom means understanding that you might run a race and feel energized or you might run a race and feel exhausted. And you might feel energized today and exhausted tomorrow running the same race! Let us not stand too surprised by these confounding energy events.

The same with a lecture, a conversation, a celebration, or anything. The exact same event might energize you one day and exhaust you another day, depending on everything from your health to your mood. Kirists understand this rollercoaster reality.

Kirists number among their self-obligations the obligation to understand their own life force. A mechanic would not last a day if he avoided learning about engines. Let us rise to the occasion and dedicate ourselves to better understanding human energy.

We do this not for abstract reasons but for ethical reasons. If we see it as our job to do the next right thing and the right thing after that, we need energy for those undertakings. That makes bettering our relationship to energy a moral imperative.

We aspire to energy wisdom. We’ll never fully acquire it, as our understanding of energy will always be limited. But we can aspire to that wisdom; we can pay attention to our energy realities; and, through practice, we can maybe even learn to excel at energy management.

