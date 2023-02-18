Taking Risks Is Part of Entrepreneurship, Here’s How It Paid Off for Brian Moore and Turnkey

There’s a risk no matter what path you decide to take, whether a traditional job or starting a business, but the question you have to ask yourself is, will you look back on your decisions with regret?

Brian Moore could have had a great career and steady paycheck if he had followed the traditional path, but when an opportunity to join a growing business presented itself, Moore knew he needed to take a risk.

“My major life goal has always been to enjoy what I’m doing while keeping the people I work with happy,” says Moore. “The money is great; growing a business is always the goal, but I would never want to be doing something that I am not truly enjoying every day.”

Moore’s gut instincts and life goals were spot on. He’s now the vice president of a $7.5 million-a-year logistics company called Turnkey, and he loves what he gets to wake up and do every day. The company has experienced exponential growth and is projected to reach $10 million this year. They’ve grown by consistently being one of the best logistics companies in the world through their fantastic service.

Here’s Brian Moore’s story, why it’s important to take risks in life and business, how Turnkey has grown, and Moore’s advice for anyone on the fence about going all-in on themselves.

To Create Success, Sometimes You Have to Be Willing to Take Risks

Moore attended college at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He majored in corporate communications, which covered business, marketing, advertising, and P.R., and graduated in 2012.

After graduation, Moore got an internship with a sports marketing agency in Chicago. The company was called Intersport, and Moore was part of their account management team, working with large brands. The internship allowed Moore to travel the country and gain experience in the industry.

Moore worked at Intersport from 2012 to 2015. Then, he joined CBS Sports, which owned different radio stations in Chicago. Moore was hired as an integrated marketing manager on the sports and news side. After some time, Moore realized radio wasn’t for him; he missed the live events.

“At CBS, there was a lot of red tape,” says Moore. “Anything you thought was a fun idea kind of got shut down by legal. I felt a little bit like I was working for the man. Before the Bear’s season kicked off, I thought it was a good time to say, ‘you know what, I don’t want to let anyone down here, but I’ve got to exit.’ I took an absence and found ways to make ends meet until I picked up a gig at Intersport doing consulting and freelance work.”

The Right Partnerships Build a Successful Life and Business

While doing industry events, Moore met Brian Killian, a tour manager for the events industry. Killian had his CDL, did events, and lived on the road. He had started a company called Turnkey DOT and had done some business with Intersport.

During his second stint at Intersport, Moore fed Killian some work. Killian quoted work, and Moore made introductions to people at Intersport. Killian valued the opportunity to work together and decided to make Moore an offer in 2017.

“One day, Brian being the charismatic individual that he is, asked if I would meet him at Einstein Bagels. I had no idea what that anticipation would be because he was living life on the road. At that meeting, Brian asked me if I’d be interested in joining Turnkey DOT, a growing company. He felt the growth could be exponential,” says Moore.

At the time, Brian Killian was doing the work it took to make Turnkey grow, including barely paying himself a salary. Killian asked Moore what it would take to have Moore join Turnkey; he believed it would be a great partnership. Moore requested that Killian and Turnkey match what Moore was making at Intersport.

“I felt like I had just gone back to Intersport because it was easy to fall back on,” says Moore. “I wanted to take some risks because if I didn’t, I felt like I would have settled into a comfortable life of ‘what if.’ Brian Killian was also convincing, and Turnkey had some meetings lined up in New York that could be huge.”

The exciting part for Moore was that Killian offered some equity in the company. Moore was taking a risk because he would no longer have health insurance, but he knew this was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. Killian and Moore were able to come to terms, and a beautiful partnership was born.

“I felt it was the right point in my life and that there wasn’t much to lose. I had already gone through that period in my life where I was going to focus groups and getting visa gift cards to make ends meet, and this seemed like the right opportunity to take a larger risk for a greater payout in the future,” says Moore.

A Business Grows as You Put in the Work Consistently

Moore got to work as an official part of the Turnkey team. “The first month was insane,” says Moore.

He was closing his chapter at Intersport and doing what he could to help close deals for Turnkey. It was a lot of responsibility, but Killian was great support for Moore. The first significant event for Moore at Turnkey was Comic-Con in San Diego. The team put in the work.

The team was able to sign Vice Media as a client through the relationships Killian and Moore had built. Intersport also fed a little work to the team. With clients secured and more joining, Killian, Moore, and the Turnkey team delivered for their clients, and the company grew.

2020 brought unexpected challenges. “The pandemic was rough. We had events and businesses lined up that were pushed or canceled. We pieced together ideas for how we could make shifts and did things such as use our vehicles for first responder lunch deliveries,” says Moore.

The Turnkey team came together and weathered the challenges of the pandemic. They figured out what they needed to do and put in that work. Turnkey has a stellar reputation because of their commitment to excellence.

“We had to find our way to get back and respond to change. I had to adapt how I spoke to people because I didn’t want to come across as insensitive with the return spending money post-pandemic. You didn’t know how people felt, where they may have lost a lot in their life and approach toward business,” says Moore.

Turnkey Became the Best By Hiring a Great Team and Overdelivering for Its Customers With Excellence

Post-pandemic, Killian, Moore, and Turnkey got strategic in their partnerships, team, and how they built their business. Moore feels Turnkey has been incredibly fortunate to have organically experienced much of their growth—they haven’t had to spend much money on advertising. Since the pandemic, Turnkey has grown its client base and invested back into the business.

“We have hired (for the first time) a sales manager to pound the phones, knock on doors and get new relationships,” says Moore. “We will attend two conferences in the next few months to get leads. We’ve also hired support to run our social media and help with marketing.”

The internal team is now at fifteen people and has anywhere from thirty to forty-five tour staff that works in the field.

Turnkey has an office and warehouse in an area of Chicago called Goose Island. “Chicago isn’t a place that generally has space for a garage and storing trailers and trucks, but we feel it’s important for our employees to be proud of where they work, and our clients feel good when they visit us,” says Moore.

Turnkey is a company that is an extension of brands and agencies for their event production needs. Agencies and brands will have a concept they want to get out into the field, to promote a product or service that they offer, and they will devise a strategy to do that. They lean on Turnkey’s expert team to help build that strategy, and Turnkey then executes that strategy across the country.

“We started as a trucking company that did events. And now I would call us an event company that offers trucking and logistics,” says Moore. “Our services have certainly grown over the years with the team’s expansion, our confidence, and what we could offer. When it comes down to it, we more or less offer experimental marketing.”

Their work could be a gorilla marketing campaign on a street corner, a concert, a sporting event, or a business conference depending on the clients they’re working with.

Turnkey has done work for celebrities and large corporations, including James Vanderbeek, Action Bronson, Matthew McConaughey, most beer brands, KFC, Zaxby’s, Whole Foods, Hydrafacial, McDonald’s All American game, and many other companies, celebrities, and events. They’ve represented Oprah and Kendall Jenner’s brands.

Take Risks

Moore loves what he does—he took a risk, and it paid off. He quit an established job in an agency and took an opportunity with someone he was getting to know.

For Moore, it’s about more than the money; it’s the life and experiences he’s created. He loves being able to help build the culture of Turnkey and feels good about having a team of employees that also loves their work.

His advice is to take that risk and don’t settle for the comfortable path.

* * *

Photo Credit: all photos are supplied and owned by Brian Moore and Turnkey