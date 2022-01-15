Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Taking the Stigma Out of Disability [Podcast]

Taking the Stigma Out of Disability [Podcast]

Akellot tells Africa Science Focus that, as a young African woman, she has struggled at times to be taken seriously as a scientist.

Taking the stigma out of disability


Season 2, Episode 14

It wasn’t until Daniella Akellot was 28 years old that she found a name for the invisible thing that she felt had always made her different. Akellot was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a group of rare conditions that affect the connective tissues that support the skin, tendons and internal organs.

Akellot tells Africa Science Focus that, as a young African woman, she has struggled at times to be taken seriously as a scientist. Despite this, she’s now research coordinator at the specialist CoRSU rehabilitation hospital in Uganda, where she is investigating poorly understood conditions to help children with disabilities overcome stigma.

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

Learn more about Daniella Akellot’s career

This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

 

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

Photo credit: CC BY-ND 2.0

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

