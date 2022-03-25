‘Talkin’ to You’ About Masculinity and Manhood in the 21st Century

James Baldwin, the 20th century intellectual and social critic, once observed:

The American idea of sexuality appears to be rooted in the American idea of masculinity.

This truism raises complex questions in the 2020s. For instance:

What is the appropriate archetype to define masculinity in today’s increasingly diverse demographic construct?

What characteristics most resemble the proverbial modern man according to today’s conventional wisdom?

These questions are posed and answered in a compelling new book by critically acclaimed author Elwood David Watson, Ph.D.: Talkin’ To You, Bro!: Liberate Yourself from the Confusing, Ambiguous Messages of Contemporary Masculinity (Lasting Impact Press).

Watson’s latest book lends itself to a necessary conversation from the unique viewpoint of a Black male historian of Generation X who is a nationally syndicated columnist, commentator, and subject matter expert on gender and cultural issues.

All audiences can benefit from Watson’s astute analysis and important insights on sexuality and popular culture. He deftly chronicles topics surrounding masculinity and manhood in contemporary society with a no-holds-barred approach, which provides much-needed transparency in today’s overly saturated Information Age.

Watson has authored numerous books, academic publications, newspaper articles, and social media commentary focused on bridging the racial and gender divide by fostering increased communication and mutual understanding between different populations.

His straightforward, pull-no-punches writing style is both informative and enjoyable. His viewpoints should be weighed within the full context of an increasingly diverse and multicultural population. “In the last two decades, terms such as alpha male, metrosexual, ubersexual, bromance, man crush, and male bonding entered the public lexicon,” writes Watson, a professor of Gender Studies, African American Studies, and Popular Culture at East Tennessee State University.

Diversity and pluralism personify this phenomenon in a world where men of varied ethnic backgrounds, sexual persuasions, ages, physical distinctions, and religious beliefs are having a crucial impact on the greater society at large.

Watson does not shy away from confronting the most controversial issues with rigor. He does so in an authentic and unapologetic tone that is worthy of distinction. Watson tackles contentious conversations which are shaping popular culture and public discourse in the United States and worldwide.

The 200-page book, divided into five main parts, is a comprehensive roadmap to navigating the fluid definitions of masculinity in the new millennium, including (but not limited to) the following issues:

Race and Religion,

Ethnic and Cultural Stereotypes,

Heterosexuals and Homophobia,

Single Men and Stay-At-Home Dads

Friendship and Forgiveness,

Mental Illness and Suicide,

Sex Addiction and Pornography,

Self-care and Competition,

Sex Scandals and Bullying,

Donald Trump and the Alt-Right

Liberal Hypocrisy and the Democrat Party

Here’s a sampling of what Watson has to say on various topics surrounding male sexuality and manhood:

Friendship

As our society moves further into the twenty-first century, more men will realize that a bromance is not a sign of vulnerability or weakness, but rather a strong endorsement of manhood.

Emotions

“When it comes to emotional related issues, men are taught to wear the mask and present a public face of power, confidence, and strength.” Whereas doing otherwise “indicates they are weak, subpar, and raises a fear they will be viewed as insufficiently masculine.”

Suicide

Watson reminds readers that “male suicide is considerably greater than that of females,” according to studies. And that “wealthy and prominent men are not immune [to death by suicide], as was evident in the case of Robin Williams and Anthony Bourdain.”

Ethnic Stereotypes

Watson confronts some of the “pernicious myths” about men who are Black, White, Asian, Latino, or Arab, as well as men who are gay, and how “such ideas have managed to firmly etch themselves in the mindset of the larger culture.”

Stay-at-Home-Dads

Watson cites data from the Census Bureau and national opinion polls showing that men who stay home to raise children increasingly represent all races and socioeconomic categories, contrary to popular belief—and how this “ever-present phenomenon” is changing the cultural acceptance of masculinity and manhood.

Fatherhood

Watson, a self-proclaimed “middle-aged man who is childless by choice,” provides personal insights to support his strongly held views on fatherhood. He directly challenges “the misguided belief that people who are either unmarried or child-free are somehow freakish oddities.

Final Thoughts

Talkin’ To You, Bro! is a must-read for 2022. However, readers of good faith need to absorb the full weight of Watson’s message with an open mind and clear conscience.

Watson’s language may appear to some like a cold slap in the face of their perceived reality, as cemented by popular culture and fake news in today’s world of information overload.

Although Watson’s unadulterated writing style may strike some readers as brash, he stands firm in the conviction that this type of bodacious discourse can lead to a meaningful, empathetic national conversation on cutting-edge gender issues. This is a much-needed discussion that can yield concrete results in bringing people together during these challenging and toxic times.

The book serves a significant purpose in promoting open dialogue on today’s major topics confronting men in our ever-changing society, where definitions of male gender issues can be flawed, misunderstood, and even weaponized for political and ideological reasons.

Watson preaches universal truths that are not heard or heeded often enough:

There is no one single definition of what it means to be a man. In essence, a man’s manhood is not solely defined by his bank account, his body, his height, sexual stamina, level of education, or material possessions.

“Despite social expectations, it is crucial for each man to do what is best for him as an individual,” writes Watson. “Far too many men are wrapped up in what others think of them or in trying to maintain a view of masculinity that is often unattainable as well as psychologically unhealthy.”

Rather, Watson recommends a greater focus on innate characteristics such as “intelligence, sensitivity, curiosity, flexibility, strength and resilience.” This is a critically important message for all audiences in 2022 and beyond.

About Elwood David Watson, Ph.D.

Elwood Watson Ph.D. is a Professor of History, Gender Studies, and African American Studies at East Tennessee State University. He is the author of numerous books and edited collections on gender, race, and popular culture. He has published articles in national newspapers and magazines and is a blogger for various publications. Follow Elwood David Watson, Ph.D. on Twitter @BleachBred and LinkedIn.

