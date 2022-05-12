Tapestry, Inc. Appoints David L. Casey as Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that David L. Casey is appointed as Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer, effective May 16, 2022. This newly created position reflects Tapestry’s purpose-led, people-centered philosophy and advances its ongoing commitment to building Tapestry’s inclusive culture and creating a company that truly reflects the diversity of its customers, its employees, and the communities it serves. Mr. Casey will have responsibility for continuing to shape and deliver Tapestry’s Equity, Inclusion and Diversity strategy and will oversee Tapestry’s social impact efforts through advocacy, philanthropy and volunteerism. This role has a global scope across Tapestry and its brands and reports jointly to Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Dunn, the Company’s Global Human Resources Officer.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, “Tapestry’s approach to corporate responsibility is based on driving real, measurable change towards a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable world. We believe that difference sparks brilliance and are building a culture where all our employees can be their authentic selves. To that end, we are extremely pleased that David is joining our leadership team. He brings to Tapestry over 20 years of experience in strategic EI&D work and is widely recognized as an expert in the field. David’s passion for EI&D will be invaluable as we build on the strong foundation and inclusive culture already in place.”

Mr. Casey joins Tapestry from CVS Health, where, as Senior Vice President, Workforce Strategies and Chief Diversity Officer, he was accountable for strategic diversity management and workforce initiatives. He also served as the president of the CVS Health Employee Relief Fund, a public charity. Previously, Mr. Casey served as the Vice President, Workplace Culture and Chief Diversity Officer at Anthem, where he led the development and implementation of enterprise-wide workplace and diversity management strategies.

Mr. Casey has served and currently serves in an advisory and board director capacity for several national and local organizations, including Disability:IN, the American Lung Association, and appointments to the U.S. Secretary of Labor’s Advisory Council on Apprenticeship and the Indianapolis and Eastern Massachusetts affiliates of the National Urban League. Casey is also an eight-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Operation Desert Storm.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Casey said, “I am excited to be joining the leadership team at Tapestry, an innovative global company with powerful brands and strong momentum in building its inclusive culture. I began my working life in the fashion retail industry and couldn’t be more thrilled to have my career come full circle.”

Tapestry believes we do our best work when we embrace differences and champion diversity at all levels of the organization. This appointment follows several important actions taken over the last year, including tying 10 percent of Tapestry’s leadership annual incentive compensation to specific Equity, Inclusion and Diversity goals and becoming a founding member of FIT’s Social Justice Center, focused on advancing equity and opportunity in the fashion industry to effect real and lasting change. These commitments have earned the Company recognition by Forbes as a “Best Employer for Diversity” for the fifth consecutive year.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

This information to be made available in this press release may contain forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “confident,” “future,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” “project,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “proactive,” “preemptive,” “excited about,” “moving,” “leveraging,” “capitalizing,” “developing,” “drive,” “targeting,” “assume,” “plan,” “build,” “pursue,” “maintain,” “on track,” “well positioned to,” “commit,” “look forward to,” “to acquire,” “achieve,” “strategic vision,” “growth opportunities” or comparable terms. Future results may differ materially from management’s current expectations, based upon a number of important factors, including risks and uncertainties such as expected economic trends, the ability to anticipate consumer preferences, the ability to control costs and successfully execute our transformation and operational efficiency initiatives and growth strategies and our ability to achieve intended benefits, cost savings and synergies from acquisitions, the risk of cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches, the impact of tax legislation, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, etc. Please refer to the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a complete list of risks and important factors. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com