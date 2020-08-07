Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Tarantino’s Hidden Symbols: Pulp Fiction & Toilets

Tarantino’s Hidden Symbols: Pulp Fiction & Toilets

Pulp Fiction's bathroom scenes carry a hidden meaning.

by

Pulp Fiction’s bathroom scenes carry a hidden meaning.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00
you
00:03
[Music]
00:08
quentin tarantino’s distinctive style
00:10
here’s the mundane with the extreme as
00:14
we’re watching a Tarantino movie long
00:16
rambling conversations unremarkable
00:19
settings and small seemingly
00:20
insignificant moments are suddenly
00:22
punctuated by over-the-top explosions of
00:25
gores and violence man a shot Marvin in
00:28
the face in Pulp Fiction
00:30
Tarantino highlights this coexistence of
00:32
mundanity and danger using the motif of
00:35
bathroom breaks every time John
00:38
Travolta’s Vincent goes to the bathroom
00:40
something bad happens I’m gonna take a
00:42
shit Vincent has gone to the bathroom
00:45
when Jules has his hard to heart with
00:46
pumpkin and honey bunny in the diner
00:48
shortly after leaving the bathroom
00:50
Vincent finds that mia has overdosed and
00:52
Vincent dies in the bathroom while
00:55
staking out witch’s apartment a gunman
00:59
also barges out of the bathroom to shoot
01:01
at Jules and Vincent and this guy also
01:03
falls victim to the bathroom Curt’s
01:06
meanwhile Mia’s close brush with death
01:09
via her overdose is foreshadowed by a
01:11
bathroom scene of her own other women
01:14
powder their noses while Mia snorts
01:15
powder up her nose BAM while we see
01:19
Vincent in the bathroom isolated from
01:21
the main action Mia shares her frame
01:23
with others still she’s just as isolated
01:25
in her oblivious company her actions
01:27
going totally unnoticed this feeling of
01:30
isolation in the bathroom is a fitting
01:32
symbol for the ultimate loneliness of
01:34
death there may be some hidden logic to
01:39
Vincent’s frequent bathroom visits his
01:41
heroin addiction which is known to cause
01:43
constipation with this in mind we could
01:46
argue that his addiction indirectly
01:47
causes his death but thematically pulp
01:50
fiction’s toilet motif sends a larger
01:52
message that life revolves around the
01:55
mundane everyday as much as it does
01:57
around eventful action-filled peace
01:59
sometimes those go on glamorous details
02:02
can even prove life-changing or
02:04
life-ending big events in pulp fiction
02:08
like Mia’s overdose and Vincent’s own
02:10
death could have played out differently
02:12
if at that crucial moment Vincent hadn’t
02:14
been stuck on the toilet
02:17
throughout his filmography Tarantino
02:19
couples the everyday and danger
02:21
I don’t simply Gus society says I have
02:23
to we’re gonna throw in mr. pink he
02:26
mixes in insignificant details that feel
02:29
jarring and maybe come for voting or
02:31
life threatening think of Vernita greens
02:35
kitchen in Kill Bill
02:39
the KKK rally and Django Unchained I
02:42
can’t see fucking shit out I could have
02:45
cut it better than knit and the
02:48
inglorious basterds German pub scene
02:50
where the simplest detail the way the
02:52
undercover British officer holds up his
02:54
fingers to signify the number three
02:56
gives him away The Odyssey glasses
02:58
that’s the German Sweden most
03:01
immediately pulp fiction’s bathroom
03:03
scenes add levity they’re just kind of a
03:05
funny touch I gotta go pee nope
03:08
Vincent’s bathroom reading a pulp
03:10
fiction which subtly linked Tarantino’s
03:13
film to victors bowel movement this
03:15
tongue-in-cheek self reference
03:16
encourages us to equate the film with
03:18
the kind of juicy low culture
03:20
entertainment that’s enjoyed on the pan
03:22
it undercuts the high art feel of other
03:25
aspects of the film like the complex
03:27
structure Tarantino reminds us not to
03:31
take anything too seriously including
03:33
the movie we’re watching death on the
03:35
toilet and life itself
03:45
[Music]

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

