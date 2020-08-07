Tarantino’s Hidden Symbols: Pulp Fiction & Toilets

Pulp Fiction’s bathroom scenes carry a hidden meaning.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

you

quentin tarantino’s distinctive style

here’s the mundane with the extreme as

we’re watching a Tarantino movie long

rambling conversations unremarkable

settings and small seemingly

insignificant moments are suddenly

punctuated by over-the-top explosions of

gores and violence man a shot Marvin in

the face in Pulp Fiction

Tarantino highlights this coexistence of

mundanity and danger using the motif of

bathroom breaks every time John

Travolta’s Vincent goes to the bathroom

something bad happens I’m gonna take a

shit Vincent has gone to the bathroom

when Jules has his hard to heart with

pumpkin and honey bunny in the diner

shortly after leaving the bathroom

Vincent finds that mia has overdosed and

Vincent dies in the bathroom while

staking out witch’s apartment a gunman

also barges out of the bathroom to shoot

at Jules and Vincent and this guy also

falls victim to the bathroom Curt’s

meanwhile Mia’s close brush with death

via her overdose is foreshadowed by a

bathroom scene of her own other women

powder their noses while Mia snorts

powder up her nose BAM while we see

Vincent in the bathroom isolated from

the main action Mia shares her frame

with others still she’s just as isolated

in her oblivious company her actions

going totally unnoticed this feeling of

isolation in the bathroom is a fitting

symbol for the ultimate loneliness of

death there may be some hidden logic to

Vincent’s frequent bathroom visits his

heroin addiction which is known to cause

constipation with this in mind we could

argue that his addiction indirectly

causes his death but thematically pulp

fiction’s toilet motif sends a larger

message that life revolves around the

mundane everyday as much as it does

around eventful action-filled peace

sometimes those go on glamorous details

can even prove life-changing or

life-ending big events in pulp fiction

like Mia’s overdose and Vincent’s own

death could have played out differently

if at that crucial moment Vincent hadn’t

been stuck on the toilet

throughout his filmography Tarantino

couples the everyday and danger

I don’t simply Gus society says I have

to we’re gonna throw in mr. pink he

mixes in insignificant details that feel

jarring and maybe come for voting or

life threatening think of Vernita greens

kitchen in Kill Bill

the KKK rally and Django Unchained I

can’t see fucking shit out I could have

cut it better than knit and the

inglorious basterds German pub scene

where the simplest detail the way the

undercover British officer holds up his

fingers to signify the number three

gives him away The Odyssey glasses

that’s the German Sweden most

immediately pulp fiction’s bathroom

scenes add levity they’re just kind of a

funny touch I gotta go pee nope

Vincent’s bathroom reading a pulp

fiction which subtly linked Tarantino’s

film to victors bowel movement this

tongue-in-cheek self reference

encourages us to equate the film with

the kind of juicy low culture

entertainment that’s enjoyed on the pan

it undercuts the high art feel of other

aspects of the film like the complex

structure Tarantino reminds us not to

take anything too seriously including

the movie we’re watching death on the

toilet and life itself

