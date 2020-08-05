Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Tasered by the Police: The Story of Wretch 32’s Dad [Video]

Tasered by the Police: The Story of Wretch 32’s Dad [Video]

April 2020: Police enter a house in Tottenham. It's the family home of rapper Wretch 32.

Fighting the Power: Britain After George Floyd – Full documentary on iPlayer now: https://bbc.in/2CZIysC

April 2020: Police enter a house in Tottenham. It's the family home of rapper Wretch 32.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
you walked into a home and you tasered a
00:02
62 year old man
00:05
if we let it happen to him what chance
00:08
do i have
00:09
what chance does my son have what chance
00:11
does my little brother have
00:19
[Music]
00:19
[Applause]
00:22
[Music]
00:27
stay where you are
00:35
[Music]
00:38
stay still you okay are you okay
00:45
[Music]
00:56
if that if that happened to my dad
00:59
i i really don’t know like what i would
01:02
do
01:02
that isn’t something that i watched and
01:04
thought yeah let me put this out there
01:06
but
01:08
the fact of the matter is people need to
01:10
see it
01:11
if you’re hearing that it happened to a
01:13
21 year old
01:15
gang member who is also a drug dealer
01:18
you have no empathy
01:19
you have no sympathy but then now
01:23
what’s the narrative for this you walked
01:25
into a home
01:27
and you tasered a 62 year old man
01:30
if we let it happen to him what chance
01:33
do i have
01:34
what chance does my son have what chance
01:36
does my little brother have
01:42
[Music]
01:52
it seems like i would have had to have
01:54
died
01:55
yeah right for somebody to recognize
02:00
what they’re seeing
02:03
i am not happy with the
02:06
controls that police officers have when
02:10
it comes to tasers
02:12
i’m definitely not happy with the
02:14
training
02:15
because he saw me he didn’t have to
02:18
shoot me
02:20
he didn’t have to they didn’t have
02:22
either the self-control
02:24
of the ability to stop from shooting a
02:28
62-year-old man
02:36
[Music]
02:49
like i said the car keep going back to
02:52
the dark
02:52
ages and bringing back the same
02:55
and it’s not it didn’t work then
02:59
it’s not working now all you do is
03:02
build up animosity build up a
03:05
undercurrent of grievances build up
03:09
a feeling within a community that hurts
03:13
that hurts right i’ve been sitting in my
03:17
house and i’m
03:18
thinking about all the lyrics that i’ve
03:19
had and all the songs that i’ve had
03:21
i can put out the same song and change
03:24
the name
03:25
i have a lyric i say um practice what
03:27
you preach stop letting snakes
03:29
rattle on your streets i remember feds
03:31
put me in a grapple in my teens i was
03:33
choking
03:34
screaming that i couldn’t breathe
03:35
imagine i was eric garner i said this
03:37
was way before the camera phone sagas
03:39
they stopped me in my middle and i
03:40
didn’t get no after
03:41
imagine martin luther king was obama i
03:43
say like
03:45
but i can swap the name i can say drew
03:46
imagine i was jewish why should i be
03:48
able to do that
03:50
like as a writer i don’t even want to
03:51
have to think
03:53
like that but why should i be why should
03:55
that be possible
03:56
that just goes to show that what’s
03:59
happening
04:00
is just on a ever-rolling timeline
04:04
and the difference is the date
04:07
and the name experience is the same
04:11
the outcome is the same
04:14
what we do as a people is is even the
04:16
same we make noise
04:18
we walk up and down we tear the city
04:19
down it’s the same it’s sad
04:22
the authorities need us to help them to
04:25
help them with gang crime
04:26
to help them with the violence on the
04:28
street to stop
04:30
the killings where’s the trust
04:34
how’s that going to happen when you’re
04:35
alienating the people that you need
04:38
to help you what’s the problem black
04:40
people have we don’t know who’s a racist
04:43
or who isn’t
04:44
we have to work on trust
04:48
we have to go for a situation come out
04:52
sit down and say
04:55
a possibility that that incident could
04:57
have had something to do with my color
04:59
or am i being touchy now that’s our
05:02
lives it’s all black people’s lives
05:04
everybody black people i just want to
05:07
start the race
05:08
on the line next to everybody else i
05:10
don’t want to be
05:11
shot in the changing room 2020 mate
05:28
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

