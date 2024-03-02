Tasty and Easy Recipe for Cheddar & Green Pea Fritters (Gluten-Free)

Super tasty, easy, and healthy Cheddar Cheese & Pea Fritters that are gluten-free and baby led weaning + kid-friendly to boot!
These crunchy & wholesome fritters are a great way to use that bag of peas sitting in your freezer! And with the addition of yogurt for some extra heartiness and calcium, these fritters make a great snack or meal any time of day…and are especially enjoyed by the little ones!
Tips for making Gluten-Free Cheddar Green Pea Fritters:
- Do you want to make these delicious fritters baby friendly? Instead of just mixing the ingredients, blend them in a food processor or blender until smooth before cooking!
- You can replace the cheddar with any shredded cheese of your liking.
- I do not recommend replacing the flour with another, as the texture would be completely different. I like to use this gluten-free all purpose flour.
- You can play around with the spices here, though I find them complementary to the peas and cheddar.
- You can use fresh chopped parsley rather than dried.
- I haven’t tested it, but I find most fritter recipes to work well with replacing the egg with a flax egg, if so desired.
- These gluten-free fritters taste best freshly cooked, but in a pinch you can prepare ahead of time and refrigerate for up to 5 days. To re-heat, place into a 400 F oven and bake for 10-15 minutes, or until warmed throughout.
Cheddar & Pea Fritters (Gluten-Free)
