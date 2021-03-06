Taylor and Kimber’s Grindr Love Story [Video]

By Into More
“He’s become like a tattoo on my body, I can’t get rid of him.”
00:00
– Where did you first meet?
00:01
I found her social media on Grindr and–
00:03
– You hit me up a few times.
00:04
And then I finally decided to message you back.
00:07
And I was like, oh, he’s kind of cute.
00:08
I guess I’ll hit him up.
00:09
– She pulled up to my cabin.
00:10
And she had this cute little black bandana around her hair.
00:13
And then she walked around her car
00:15
and there was Doc Martens on her feet
00:17
So I was like, oh God
00:18
All black, Doc Martens, and she was straight gorg
00:20
And I was like, this girl is gang gang or die.
00:24
– How long have you been together?
00:26
We’ve been together for what, 13 months now?
00:29
– Exactly, our one-year was on October 5th.
00:32
– What was your first impression of each other?
00:34
I mean, I thought he was hot as hell.
00:35
– And she definitely gave off the musician vibe,
00:38
like very punk rocker.
00:39
First impression was, wow she’s a baddie.
00:42
– Do you remember your first kiss?
00:43
– I do.
00:44
– On a porch in the middle of the woods,
00:46
creek running behind us–
00:47
– Literally, I was like Snow White.
00:49
– When did you first realize you love each other?
00:51
– When you moved into
00:52
my house– – Oh yeah.
00:53
– And I got to wake up and see you in my bed.
00:56
I think that’s the moment when I realized
00:57
that I love Kimber.
00:58
The moment I rolled over
00:59
and I wasn’t alone in my bed.
01:01
And it was this beautiful girl named Kimberlyn.
01:04
– When did you first say, I love you to each other?
01:06
I don’t remember, do you?
01:08
– Definitely– – You do!
01:10
– Yeah, of course it was at the cabin.
01:12
– Oh yeah, I mean, it was at the cabin.
01:13
‘Cause that’s where a lot of memories were.
01:15
– I repeatedly told her, I love her way too soon.
01:18
And she was cringe–
01:19
– That did happen, that’s why I can’t–
01:21
remember. – I’m a Libra.
01:22
– And I’m a Leo, so I liked hearing
01:23
I love you all the time.
01:24
So it’s like keep saying it
01:25
until I can tell you again (laughs).
01:28
– What are you most attracted to in each other?
01:31
– Your eyes are like forever changing oceans.
01:34
– And my favorite thing is this beautiful neck tat,
01:37
Oh my God.
01:38
It’s so hot.
01:39
Neck tats that go together, stay together.
01:42
What’s the best part about being together?
01:44
I’d say the cuddles–
01:45
– Our adventures are really amazing.
01:47
What’s the most time you spent apart?
01:50
Six weeks–
01:50
or something like that. – Yeah..
01:51
– We kind of had this epic fight and–
01:53
– I drove my car to Utah.
01:55
(Kimber sighs)
01:56
– And it was yeah–
01:57
– I was calling her every day.
01:58
Babe, I’m sorry, I miss you.
02:00
– And I was like, ignore.
02:01
And then finally I just kind of like realized,
02:04
I was like, I can’t live without this fool.
02:06
What’s the best gift you received from each other?
02:09
– Every single present
02:10
that she got me last Christmas was beyond far my favorite.
02:13
– I think I’m pretty good at giving gifts so.
02:15
– Yeah, she knows how to pick ’em.
02:17
– What’s one word that best describes each other?
02:19
– Elegant.
02:19
– Unique.
02:20
– Elegant and unique.
02:21
– What’s one word that best describes your relationship?
02:24
– Stratospheric.
02:25
– Oh wow!
02:26
– Advantageous. – I love that.
02:29
– What do you appreciate the most about each other?
02:30
I appreciate your patience.
02:32
– Every meal she makes.
02:33
This woman is a chef beyond belief!
02:36
– I love feeding you.
02:38
– Yeah, what’s something you say too much to each other?
02:41
I say, I love you at least 30 times a day.
02:43
I don’t think you could say I love you too much,
02:45
but I tell this woman I love her–
02:48
– A lot.
02:48
– Over and over and over every day.
02:50
(Kimber laughing)
02:51
– How have you changed for the better together?
02:54
I think I’ve learned to be a lot more tolerable
02:57
of other people’s needs.
02:59
– She’s helped me save.
03:00
She helps teach me financial literacy.
03:02
She put my face on fleek.
03:04
(Kimber laughing)
03:05
I never used moisturizer before I met this woman.
03:07
– Thanks mom, your skin looks a lot better, a lot better.
03:09
Do you make each other better people?
03:11
– Absolutely, we 100 percent make each other better people.
03:15
Without her, I’d be a lost puppy in the woods.
03:18
– What’s something you couldn’t have done
03:19
without each other?
03:21
– Embrace who I am.
03:22
Being able to just be me without having
03:24
to like, you know, date and feel incomplete.
03:28
She is 100% my other half.
03:29
– I don’t need to wear makeup.
03:30
I don’t need to wear my heels.
03:31
I don’t need to do all that in order to feel pretty.
03:34
And he reminds me of that every day.
03:36
What have you learned about love from each other?
03:39
It’s not easy (laughs), but it’s worth it.
03:43
– What would you do without each other?
03:45
– I’d party!
03:46
No I’m just kidding (laughs), I’m kidding!
03:48
– I’d go through a spell of depression, probably.
03:50
I’d sleep for like three days straight,
03:52
and then I’d probably go get a little tipsy every day
03:56
for two weeks.
03:58
– Do you see yourselves getting married?
03:59
– Absolutely, I think I’ve asked her 10 times already,
04:03
but she’s like, not the time, shut up!
04:04
– No, no, nope, not yet, not yet!
04:06
Not yet!
04:07
– We do plan on getting married.
04:09
– I guess (laughs).
04:12
– Do you see yourself with kids?
04:13
Absolutely.
04:14
– I’ve always said I either want none or I want a lot.
04:17
– I always told my mom I want 10 minimum.
04:19
So now we have puppy children for practice.
04:21
– Yeah, we have puppy children.
04:22
– Do you see yourselves growing old together?
04:24
100%.
04:25
– He’s become like a tattoo on my body.
04:27
I can’t get rid of him (laughs).
04:29
– Yeah, and she’s got amazing skin so you know.
04:33
Don’t want to run to some other old hag, you know?
04:36
Is there anything else you’d like to say to each other?
04:39
I love you with all my heart.
04:40
– I love you too.
04:41
– I love you to Venus and back.
04:42
– Yeah, me too.
04:47
Stop!
04:48
– [Taylor] So you wanna get a tattoo of me?
04:50
– [Kimber] No!
04:51
– [Taylor] Cause you said I’m like a tattoo on your body.
04:53
– [Kimber] It was metaphorically, it’s not real.
.