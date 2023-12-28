Taylor Swift Gained Over a Quarter of a Million Followers After Time’s 2023 Person of the Year Title

On December 6th, Taylor Swift was named TIME Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year after an incredibly successful year. Swift is the first person from the music industry to receive this prestigious title, as well as the first to appear twice on the cover since she was featured in 2017’s “Silence Breakers”, women who were igniting the movement against sexual harassment and assault.

New research has revealed that on the day of this announcement, the star gained a staggering 270,768 more followers across Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube.

Vegas Gems used Social Blade to analyze Taylor Swift’s follower counts across these social media on December 6th, uncovering this 24-hour explosive increase as a result of TIME’s reveal.

The icon told the magazine, “It feels like a breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33”. Swift was also named Spotify’s most globally streamed artist this year, earning a staggering $91,350,000 in 2023 from the streaming platform alone.

‘The Eras Tour’ has been the highest-grossing tour by a woman in history – breaking records on its first release by selling two million tickets. Subsequently, Swift has become a billionaire from this tour and will be continuing across Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Europe throughout 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the popularity since the launch of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ in worldwide cinemas has called for its DVD availability. The singer even surprised fans by making an unexpected appearance at the movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 holiday merchandise was also a great success among Swifties; the collection, which included ornaments and previous tour merchandise, sold out within minutes following its last-minute announcement on X, further demonstrating her influence.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A spokesperson for Vegas Gems commented on this analysis: “Taylor Swift has made history by having one of the most successful years for any music artist to date. Time’s announcement of Swift as their Person of the Year may not have come as a shock for most, but it is fascinating to analyze her seemingly never-ending popularity through follower counts.”

—

The analysis was conducted by vegasgems.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock