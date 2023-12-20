Taylor Swift Is Time’s Person of the Year

Taylor Swift was named Time’s Person of the Year. A well-deserved title, and it may have been more powerful of a statement if she was named Person of the Decade.

Historically, for a woman to earn this distinction from Time Magazine, she has had to be either truly exceptional or deeply controversial. A prime example is Wallis Simpson, named Time’s Woman of the Year in 1936 after her involvement in the abdication of the British throne.

In a list where you also find Donald Trump and Hitler, it’s a list that had long overlooked women in history.

Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi, and Margaret Thatcher never made it.

Taylor Swift, Time Person of the Year

This year was a remarkable year for Taylor Swift. The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour in a single year.

Between her and Beyonce, their tours grossed $1.5 billion. Taylor Swift takes the honor of bringing economic boom wherever she had a show.

The Eras Tour is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone.

If TS was an economy she would be bigger than fifty other countries. — Time

She is a cultural phenomenon and her global reach hasn’t been seen in decades.

She keeps on breaking records, and if there is still a glass ceiling that no female artist has yet to break, it won’t come as much of a surprise if Taylor Swift’s name will soon be attached to that record.

Time described Swift as the first Person of the Year to be recognized for their “achievement in the arts”.

As a writer, I feel a deep solidarity with Taylor Swift. Anyone who writes their own songs will always have a special place in my heart.

Listen to the lyrics, not only is it her story but many of us can see ourselves through her songs.

Her authenticity separates her from most of us, and not only does it resonate but is a glaring reminder that truth always wins.

It’s a lesson that gets lost in the way I write my stories when I try to protect myself or someone.

Yet, these accolades are not just about cultural significance; they’re also tied to measurable financial success. By 2024, Swift is projected to become a billionaire, a milestone few artists, writers, or entertainers achieve.

And for women, it appears to be a prerequisite to be taken seriously, not only for their art but also for their influence.

Women have to work harder to be recognized, if anyone thinks what Taylor Swift does is easy, then you are wrong.

She did shows night after night, and she sang all of her hits for three hours. She has a relationship with her fans.

And it is authentic.

She goes out of her way to break the status quo. You want her music, you can get it on her own terms.

As she toured, she re-recorded her music, and she managed to fall in love.

It prompts the question: when was the last time a male artist demonstrated multitasking on par with Swift’s achievements this year?”

Yes, she deserved the title of Time’s Person of the Year or Decade.

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com