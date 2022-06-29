Teacher or Comedian? An ADHD Career Story [Video]

By Understood
[Music]
from the understood podcast network this
is how’d you get that job a podcast that
explores the unique and often unexpected
career paths of people with learning and
thinking differences my name is eleni
mathil and i’m a user researcher here at
understood that means i spend a lot of
time thinking about how we find jobs we
love that reflect how we learn and who
we are
i’ll be your host
being a teacher is one of the most
common paths for people with thinking
and learning differences and we wanted
to understand why
so today we’re talking to chris ivan a
social studies teacher in columbus ohio
chris has adhd
he hated social studies as a kid in fact
he didn’t like school all that much at
all but
he became passionate about wanting to
help and make a difference in the
classroom and we want to welcome chris
to the show welcome chris hi hi
i would love for you to talk a little
bit about going to school growing up and
where your inspiration came from to
become a social studies teacher
i definitely hated social studies at
first i was like okay we got all these
people that are dead they did things
congratulations how does that impact
little old chris ivan who is in ninth
grade just
trying to scoot on by how does this
affect me why do i care about what old
dead people did
i kind of liked english but even then i
just wasn’t that into school i had a
teacher he just he made it fun he was
funny he was charismatic
he definitely showed an interest in not
only the subject but the students lives
and i didn’t always get that growing up
i didn’t get the you know the kind of
people to be interested in like what was
going on in my life so having that
experience really inspired me to pursue
education as a career field just so i
could be you know a blending voice to
kids for their personal issues that’s
awesome tell me about your teacher he
would draw parallels sometimes like how
does this connect to you and he would
just also crack jokes all the time and i
that kept my attention so i feel like
even though i hated social science at
first it was the one that i ended up
falling in love with
and even most people i’ve talked to
since i became a social studies teacher
they’ll be like oh you’re a teacher what
kind social studies oh i hated that
class most kids do
and now you’re a teacher
i told that story actually to my kids
they’re like why do you want to be a
social science teacher i was like well i
actually despised social studies for the
longest time and the one kid went that’s
literally how i am with you i’m like i
almost cried oh i don’t do that um but i
almost cried like that meant so much to
me that
you used to hate social studies and you
enjoyed it because of me that meant a
lot if they think social studies sucks i
try to make it not suck for them
what are some of the ways that you make
it not suck
i just i mean joking around you know
random historical facts that i guess
could be taboo
there’s theories that ben franklin died
of syphilis from a french lady of the
night and i bring that up and they’re
just like in shock that a teacher would
bring that up i’m like look it’s history
i can talk about that um and like it’s
dumb little history facts that they it
helps them remember other parts of the
lesson because now they want to hear
more of that they want to hear more of
that obscure stuff so even if you just
have one occasionally they’re like okay
so what else is he gonna say
so i feel like i don’t even have to come
up with the joke sometimes the joke’s
just in history um
it’s okay to go off topic occasionally
which having adhd i do a lot
they take advantage of that sometimes
because they know they can get me off
topic and go on a tangent somewhere else
and then i catch myself i’m like hey
stop
but i mean it’s that kind of
conversations and that rapport with the
students that really get them to want to
learn when you are learning
and so you mentioned your adhd and one
thing that comes up is going on a
tangent are there any other things that
show up in the classroom with your adhd
and are there any strengths that you’re
able to play into in the classroom
so hyper fixation is both my
love and my hatred of my life because if
i can focus it on something
it’s great and there’s been times where
i’ve been able to zone it on a direct
like more productive path but then
there’s times i’m two hours down a
rabbit hole on facebook wasting my life
away so
if you can learn how to like fix that
hyper fixation and focus on something
else that has helped me before you have
to dial it back sometimes and notice
when you’re doing it there’s times
though where you just get up so caught
up in a conversation that you forget
that i’m a teacher like oh my god oh
crap we didn’t do anything this class
period so that can both be a benefit and
a downfall
also sometimes just with adhd there can
be some slight mood swings i can tell
when i’m getting like tense and
irritated working with kids can be very
stressful at times i mean i love those
little guys to death but sometimes they
just severely get under my skin um but i
do i love them
but the hyperness helps a lot because i
mean i listened to a keynote speaker one
time his name is uh kevin honeycutt and
he said that
kids that grow up in chaos learn best in
chaos and that’s just something that has
stuck with me throughout because i i get
that like i grew up in chaos and i knew
i learned best in not a traditional
atmosphere i learned best when someone
was you know
standing on a desk doing something wacky
because out my attention
so i mean i like to play on that a lot
what is it about growing up in chaos
what is it about chaos that allows you
to thrive
we had severe financial issues uh mom
was disabled my dad lost his job tried
to open a business and it folded so i
was working at a factory while i was in
high school to help them pay for their
living expenses so doing that on top of
school when i have adhd at that time i
wasn’t diagnosed then working at a
factory while trying to balance you know
a personal life which that took the back
burner a lot i didn’t really have time
to breathe and it was exhausting
i learned best in chaos because it was
just like i was used to always go go
so if there’s not a go-go-go in the
learning atmosphere but in a fun way
it doesn’t catch my attention that would
just not be my main thought at that time
i’d be like okay after school you have
to go to work you have to do this and
then now i’m focused on all this stuff
and my hyper fixation’s gone a whole
deep route of what’s your next week
gonna look like and then i’m just over
analyzing all that
so that quick funny comments that the
teacher makes would help me stay on task
being more than just the
you know lecturer and trying to make it
pop because you’re used to there being
so much going on in your life and
not being able to even enjoy yourself
for a lot of it
that that kind of chaos helps
when we last spoke you also talked about
organization and how
juggling school and work at the same
time helped you figure that out and what
do you think that you learnt from living
in chaos
oh yeah i had terrible organizational
skills if you looked at my desk i mean
it looked like a trashy but like you
could probably go to a scrap yard it
would look the exact same thing picture
for picture
but then you know i started being like
okay let’s put stuff in folders and that
sounds so trivial but when i say put
stuff in folders i mean not just shoving
it in there because to me that’s what it
was and i i think i over thought that
it’s having folders for specific topics
within history things like that so i
started figuring out different ways that
worked for me especially with study
habits and organization for learning and
i’m also the type of person who will
mindlessly read i will read four pages
and then go what the heck did i just
read because i will not pay any
attention while reading my eyes will be
doing it my mind will be somewhere else
the unfortunate how it works with adhd
you can’t really zone in on things like
that all the time
i learned from me rewriting the notes
while it’s incredibly mundane and it’s
annoying having to do that handcrafts
for days
rewriting the notes helped me because i
would have to read it and physically
write it that would help me prepare for
the tests i want to go back to something
else that you mentioned the idea that
you had a funny teacher and using comedy
in the classroom do you want to talk a
little bit about how that shows up in
the classroom
yeah kids just like humor you know like
even if you tell a corny dad joke they
love it they act like they don’t they’re
gonna go that’s so stupid but they’re
laughing at the same time
and it’s just simple things here and
there i have like a couple memes on my
wall instead of traditional here’s a
picture of the constitution okay no one
wants to read that no kid looks at them
feels inspired which sounds terrible
because the constitution should be an
inspiring thing oh i’m a terrible
teacher but it’s not what’s catching the
kid’s eyes they might look at the
constitution and go oh those are nice
words they’re not having fun with it i
have a picture of just two bear arms and
it’s for the right to bear arms and
they’re always like why is there bear
arms and i’ll be like because you have
the right to bear arms they’re like wow
and i just think it’s funny it’s just
doing little small stuff like that i
appreciate the dad jokes
and like do do you talk to your students
about your adhd and how it impacts you
yeah i like to be open with them because
part of the reason i became a teacher is
i want to be someone they can confine in
if they don’t feel like they can go to
mom and dad i know that’s how i felt a
lot i want them to have that
comfortability around me are you
depressed are you okay you can tell me
this so i tell them how it was difficult
for me i tell them i was like look i got
held back in first grade and they’re
like what you’re a teacher well like
yeah that doesn’t mean i’m phenomenal i
just you know i messed up occasionally
and then a lot of the other kids that
have adhd really seem to like appreciate
that
but i feel like they know how much i had
to try to get where i was and they
appreciate that
you mentioned it was difficult to like
go to your parents about it what made it
difficult to talk to them and feeling
alone during that time and not having
many people to turn to
my parents were just very religious
there’s nothing wrong with that
but you know it was kind of like to the
point where god will fix it if we pray
and my mom was just the type that didn’t
want to accept her son could be like
that i guess you know she didn’t want me
to have an iep she didn’t want stuff
like that
so when i tell them about my adhd and
how i was also feeling depressed i just
felt like a lot of times you know i had
no one to come to about it and then i
had some teachers they would see that i
was trying but i was like easily off
task all the time and they could see
that a lot of days i was just physically
upset and exhausted
and they would check in just pull me out
in the hall at first i thought i was
like oh crap i’m getting in trouble i
don’t even know what i did there’s just
to check in on me how are you feeling
you okay and you know that just meant a
lot because i didn’t get that as much
from my parents as i did from teachers
my track coach he knew of our financial
situation he knew that sometimes i had
to miss practice to go work
they had
these uh jackets and whatever you could
buy if you’re on the team
i obviously was not in a position to buy
that for me 30 bucks like that’s food
for a little while you can’t spend that
on some zip up jacket with the school
mascot so he bought that stuff for me
just it really touched my heart in a way
like wow why’d you do that teachers
don’t get paid a whole lot you didn’t
have to do that for me they went above
and beyond like i was almost like their
kid and i felt like that was just i
don’t know that’s something i kind of
wanted one day i wanted to kind of be
someone that could be like i’m taking
care of you even though you are my own
yeah that’s really beautiful
and i know that you talked about this
idea of going on a tangent sometimes the
kids take advantage of that a little bit
were there any surprises when you first
started teaching or any challenges that
showed up that you didn’t expect
i didn’t think that i would be that
distracted that easily they definitely
take advantage of it they know i love
batman so i will zoom in on that like
whenever you talk about it they will
mention something and then when i’m like
finally start to catch back on okay we
need to do this they’re like wait one
more question you don’t want to tell
them no and then you go on a tangent
again so it’s a problem
and i know we’ve talked about your
journey becoming a teacher what do you
think about being a teacher for other
people who have adhd do you think it’s a
good job or a good career for people who
you think can learn differently
i think it is because you understand how
people learn you understand that not
everyone’s the same
i know
what i need to provide for my adhd
students to help them so i understand
things need to be done in increments if
you need to stop for a couple seconds do
a little activity and then get back to
it i understand that you need to take
breaks there needs to be mental
breathers there i feel like that’s why
people with learning differences go into
education because they know they can
help those people i feel like that’s why
another reason because they they had a
good interpersonal connection with a
teacher
you talked about thriving in chaos about
this idea of it being you know like a
very stimulating environment there’s a
lot of variety
it’s very unpredictable you have to
think on your feet a lot you don’t
necessarily know what the kids are going
to throw at you
it’s definitely good for adhd because
adhd you have quick reactions i mean
there’s hyper fixation but you’re also
quick to reactivate i’ve always been
able to play out things in my head a
little bit as they move along and it’s
very good because it is all over the
place and when you’re someone that
learns at best in chaos this job is
chaos um you don’t know if the kid’s
going to smile and say
how is how’s your day going or if
they’re going to punch a locker it’s all
over the place
it’s unpredictable and i think
that’s really good in a lot of ways
especially when you have adhd if you do
repetitive things all the time your
attention is all over the place you no
longer have that zoned in on that but
when things are doing different things
almost every other day it can keep you
more
alert and pay more attention
i could never do someone’s taxes i could
not just look at papers all day and fill
in numbers there’s no way i do think
that’s very great for somebody that
needs the extra stimulation because even
if you teach the same lesson twice a day
it’s not the same lesson those two times
you just mentioned not really enjoying
repetitive tasks and i know you had
other jobs before you were a teacher
what are some of the things you learned
about yourself
during those jobs was there anything
that you were able to reapply to
teaching or anything that
made you figure out that maybe that
wasn’t the job for you
yeah i mean i’ve done a lot of jobs i’ve
been done factory work several different
kinds of factory work made one time with
sanitation
one time it was like a line person like
assembly line
i don’t know if you’ve ever seen the
movie the wedding singer but there’s a
part where he’s seeing somebody kill me
please that’s me when i work on an
assembly line i cannot do it i learned i
cannot be standing in one place doing
this i can’t do it and i mean it paid
better than like retail
so that’s why i did it i but i knew i
couldn’t do that forever
and you mentioned that you hated retail
don’t talk a little bit about what you
hated about it
i was at kmart and there was a lawnmower
in lawn and garden like a riding
lawnmower
and someone wanted it and lay away you
can’t run a gas vehicle in a building
so i had to push by myself a manual
riding lumbar across from one end of the
store to the other and like
that was awful and just like there’s no
room for improvement and stocking
shelves is just so boring there’s a
thing called like facing shelves where
you just push it forward like does it
really hurt people to reach a little
farther back on the shelf i i just it
was stuff like that i didn’t see purpose
in it i didn’t see anything beneficial
out of it
and i just i thought it was just i don’t
know i thought it was film i just hated
it it just was not for me some people
like doing that stuff i have a buddy
who’s like a manager at a walmart and he
he loves it and i just don’t understand
that it helps him not for everyone
definitely not i used to work in a um
supermarket and
i also did facing so i know exactly what
you’re talking about
i hate it i don’t like why does that
matter
i don’t know
so did you ever want to be anything
other than a teacher
i wanted to be a film director i’m a
visual learner which is another thing i
feel like with adhd a lot of us aren’t
as much auditory as we are visual
so movies would show me the emotions
that i i should be feeling and like it
really i did feel them and i like that
and i feel like that helped me
during that teenage angst phase
and trying to figure myself out but it
is just such a cutthroat industry that i
decided to not pursue it and i wasn’t
i’m not exactly like i said what did not
come from a wealthy background so even
if i was magically able to
figure out how to go to somewhere like
usc and be able to afford it i would
probably graduate and not have a job for
a very long time and be in trouble
so that just was something that i wasn’t
worth the risk and i thought about being
a lawyer for a while
but i
don’t know if i would be good for it
because
like i said i like teaching because i
help people i like helping people okay
so you mentioned filmmaking earlier you
also mentioned comedy and we’ve talked
about storytelling before how do you
bring those things into the classroom or
do you bring those things into the
classroom i like to just include life
stories and i actually have this uh
technique where if they’re getting off
topic
i will bring up a random story but i
won’t finish it and there’ll be one that
sounds like it has an exciting like
ending and they’ll be like dude mr iv
no tell us and be like okay we got a lot
of work to do so if i’ll tell you what
if we get through the rest of the week
and we get as far as i want i’ll finish
the story and now they’re just hyped and
they if they start to forget the other
kids will be like he’s got that story
he’s gonna tell at the end of the week
and i mean it’s not even like a super
super exciting story it doesn’t even
always have to be that exciting of an
ending but sometimes they are exciting
and just get the kids to
really want to know more so they will
pay attention
positive motivation
i love that
so chris if someone with a thinking and
learning difference like adhd is
listening and thinking about becoming a
teacher
where would you suggest that they start
and what should they know before going
down that path
i would definitely look into
observing
a teacher
i feel like there needs to be more
career exploration in your senior year i
mean i had no idea you really don’t i
think i mean
one semester maybe i did observing
before like student teaching and by then
you’ve practically graduated your
student teachings your last semester and
at that point you’re like oh now that’s
my degree
and i feel like that’s partially why
there’s such a high teacher turnover
rate i mean there’s a teacher shortage
in america right now it’s not the only
reason we’re underpaid and overworked
and they keep just stacking more and
more on teachers especially with covet
but you don’t get that observation until
you practically are out the door
so i would suggest going out on your own
and talking to a school and observing on
your own which is very difficult to do
if you’re working going to school i get
that
but definitely do some observation i
mean that’s with any job honestly i feel
like colleges don’t give you enough
field experience to see if you’re even
going to like that job and definitely
you got to know your hearts in it you
got to know that a kid will tell you to
f off at some point it is almost
guaranteed they will say something like
that
even if they’re you’re one of the more
popular teachers and most love you
you’re going to do something that rubs
them the wrong way and they will go
ballistic on you
can you handle that is that okay not
every kid is going to be smiley and
happy that’s just the end of the day
they’re not all happy all the time
so
you definitely got to know that
like do you have tough skin but do you
also have a heart it’s both you got to
be tough while also being soft which is
a very very weird explanation for that
but it’s something that you got to know
about yourself before you go into it
definitely talk to some teachers they
can tell you the kind of workload i had
no idea how much extra work you put into
it
i love the job it is great but you have
to know what you’re getting yourself
20:16
into
20:18
we hold teachers to this very high
20:20
standard but for real if it’s something
20:22
that you want to do just know that you
20:24
are doing
20:25
something a lot of people just simply
20:26
could not do it’s a job where a lot of
20:28
people fold that’s why there’s a high
20:29
turnover rate and you should be very
20:31
proud of yourself that you’re willing to
20:33
do that
20:34
thanks for being here chris it was so
20:36
nice to talk to you my pleasure thank
20:39
you for having me
20:43
[Music]
20:50
this has been how’d you get that job a
20:52
part of the understood podcast network
20:54
you can listen and subscribe to how’d
20:56
you get that job on apple spotify or
20:58
wherever you get your podcast
21:00
and if you like what you heard today
21:01
tell someone about it
21:03
how’d you get that job is for you so we
21:05
want to make sure you’re getting what
21:06
you need go to u.org that job to share
21:09
your thoughts and to find resources from
21:11
every episode that’s the letter u as in
21:13
understood.org
21:16
that job do you have a learning
21:18
difference in a job you’re passionate
21:20
about email us at thatjob understood.org
21:23
if you’d like to tell us how you got
21:25
that job we’d love to hear from you
21:28
as a non-profit and social impact
21:29
organization understood realizing the
21:31
help of listeners like you to create
21:33
podcasts like this one to reach and
21:34
support more people in more places we
21:37
have an ambitious mission to shape the
21:38
world for difference and we welcome you
21:40
to join us in achieving our goals learn
21:42
more at understood.org
21:45
mission
21:46
how to get that job is produced by
21:48
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
21:50
wrote our theme song
21:51
laura key is our editorial director at
21:53
understood scott cashier is our creative
21:56
director
21:57
seth melnick and brianna berry are our
21:59
production director
22:01
thanks again for listening
22:05
[Music]
22:24
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock