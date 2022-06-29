Get Daily Email
Teacher or Comedian? An ADHD Career Story [Video]

Teacher or Comedian? An ADHD Career Story [Video]

As a kid with ADHD, Chris Ivan hated school, but he found his calling as a history teacher by bringing comedy into the classroom.

by Leave a Comment

By Understood

“Did Ben Franklin die of syphilis from a lady of the night?” As a kid with ADHD, Chris Ivan hated school, but he found his calling as a history teacher by bringing comedy into the classroom. Hear why Chris thinks teaching is an awesome career for people who learn and think differently.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01
[Music]
0:05
from the understood podcast network this
0:07
is how’d you get that job a podcast that
0:10
explores the unique and often unexpected
0:12
career paths of people with learning and
0:14
thinking differences my name is eleni
0:17
mathil and i’m a user researcher here at
0:18
understood that means i spend a lot of
0:20
time thinking about how we find jobs we
0:22
love that reflect how we learn and who
0:25
we are
0:26
i’ll be your host
0:31
being a teacher is one of the most
0:33
common paths for people with thinking
0:34
and learning differences and we wanted
0:36
to understand why
0:37
so today we’re talking to chris ivan a
0:40
social studies teacher in columbus ohio
0:43
chris has adhd
0:44
he hated social studies as a kid in fact
0:47
he didn’t like school all that much at
0:49
all but
0:50
he became passionate about wanting to
0:52
help and make a difference in the
0:53
classroom and we want to welcome chris
0:55
to the show welcome chris hi hi
0:59
i would love for you to talk a little
1:00
bit about going to school growing up and
1:03
where your inspiration came from to
1:04
become a social studies teacher
1:07
i definitely hated social studies at
1:09
first i was like okay we got all these
1:11
people that are dead they did things
1:13
congratulations how does that impact
1:16
little old chris ivan who is in ninth
1:19
grade just
1:20
trying to scoot on by how does this
1:22
affect me why do i care about what old
1:24
dead people did
1:25
i kind of liked english but even then i
1:28
just wasn’t that into school i had a
1:30
teacher he just he made it fun he was
1:32
funny he was charismatic
1:34
he definitely showed an interest in not
1:36
only the subject but the students lives
1:38
and i didn’t always get that growing up
1:40
i didn’t get the you know the kind of
1:42
people to be interested in like what was
1:44
going on in my life so having that
1:47
experience really inspired me to pursue
1:49
education as a career field just so i
1:52
could be you know a blending voice to
1:54
kids for their personal issues that’s
1:57
awesome tell me about your teacher he
1:59
would draw parallels sometimes like how
2:02
does this connect to you and he would
2:04
just also crack jokes all the time and i
2:06
that kept my attention so i feel like
2:09
even though i hated social science at
2:10
first it was the one that i ended up
2:12
falling in love with
2:14
and even most people i’ve talked to
2:16
since i became a social studies teacher
2:17
they’ll be like oh you’re a teacher what
2:18
kind social studies oh i hated that
2:20
class most kids do
2:22
and now you’re a teacher
2:24
i told that story actually to my kids
2:26
they’re like why do you want to be a
2:27
social science teacher i was like well i
2:28
actually despised social studies for the
2:30
longest time and the one kid went that’s
2:32
literally how i am with you i’m like i
2:34
almost cried oh i don’t do that um but i
2:38
almost cried like that meant so much to
2:40
me that
2:41
you used to hate social studies and you
2:43
enjoyed it because of me that meant a
2:45
lot if they think social studies sucks i
2:47
try to make it not suck for them
2:49
what are some of the ways that you make
2:50
it not suck
2:53
i just i mean joking around you know
2:55
random historical facts that i guess
2:58
could be taboo
2:59
there’s theories that ben franklin died
3:01
of syphilis from a french lady of the
3:03
night and i bring that up and they’re
3:04
just like in shock that a teacher would
3:06
bring that up i’m like look it’s history
3:08
i can talk about that um and like it’s
3:10
dumb little history facts that they it
3:12
helps them remember other parts of the
3:14
lesson because now they want to hear
3:16
more of that they want to hear more of
3:17
that obscure stuff so even if you just
3:19
have one occasionally they’re like okay
3:21
so what else is he gonna say
3:23
so i feel like i don’t even have to come
3:25
up with the joke sometimes the joke’s
3:26
just in history um
3:29
it’s okay to go off topic occasionally
3:31
which having adhd i do a lot
3:33
they take advantage of that sometimes
3:35
because they know they can get me off
3:36
topic and go on a tangent somewhere else
3:38
and then i catch myself i’m like hey
3:40
stop
3:41
but i mean it’s that kind of
3:42
conversations and that rapport with the
3:44
students that really get them to want to
3:46
learn when you are learning
3:48
and so you mentioned your adhd and one
3:51
thing that comes up is going on a
3:53
tangent are there any other things that
3:56
show up in the classroom with your adhd
3:59
and are there any strengths that you’re
4:01
able to play into in the classroom
4:04
so hyper fixation is both my
4:07
love and my hatred of my life because if
4:09
i can focus it on something
4:12
it’s great and there’s been times where
4:14
i’ve been able to zone it on a direct
4:16
like more productive path but then
4:18
there’s times i’m two hours down a
4:20
rabbit hole on facebook wasting my life
4:22
away so
4:23
if you can learn how to like fix that
4:25
hyper fixation and focus on something
4:27
else that has helped me before you have
4:29
to dial it back sometimes and notice
4:31
when you’re doing it there’s times
4:33
though where you just get up so caught
4:35
up in a conversation that you forget
4:36
that i’m a teacher like oh my god oh
4:38
crap we didn’t do anything this class
4:40
period so that can both be a benefit and
4:43
a downfall
4:45
also sometimes just with adhd there can
4:47
be some slight mood swings i can tell
4:49
when i’m getting like tense and
4:50
irritated working with kids can be very
4:52
stressful at times i mean i love those
4:54
little guys to death but sometimes they
4:57
just severely get under my skin um but i
5:00
do i love them
5:02
but the hyperness helps a lot because i
5:04
mean i listened to a keynote speaker one
5:06
time his name is uh kevin honeycutt and
5:09
he said that
5:11
kids that grow up in chaos learn best in
5:13
chaos and that’s just something that has
5:15
stuck with me throughout because i i get
5:17
that like i grew up in chaos and i knew
5:20
i learned best in not a traditional
5:22
atmosphere i learned best when someone
5:24
was you know
5:26
standing on a desk doing something wacky
5:27
because out my attention
5:29
so i mean i like to play on that a lot
5:32
what is it about growing up in chaos
5:35
what is it about chaos that allows you
5:37
to thrive
5:38
we had severe financial issues uh mom
5:40
was disabled my dad lost his job tried
5:43
to open a business and it folded so i
5:45
was working at a factory while i was in
5:47
high school to help them pay for their
5:48
living expenses so doing that on top of
5:51
school when i have adhd at that time i
5:53
wasn’t diagnosed then working at a
5:56
factory while trying to balance you know
5:58
a personal life which that took the back
6:00
burner a lot i didn’t really have time
6:02
to breathe and it was exhausting
6:04
i learned best in chaos because it was
6:07
just like i was used to always go go
6:10
so if there’s not a go-go-go in the
6:12
learning atmosphere but in a fun way
6:14
it doesn’t catch my attention that would
6:17
just not be my main thought at that time
6:19
i’d be like okay after school you have
6:21
to go to work you have to do this and
6:23
then now i’m focused on all this stuff
6:25
and my hyper fixation’s gone a whole
6:26
deep route of what’s your next week
6:28
gonna look like and then i’m just over
6:29
analyzing all that
6:31
so that quick funny comments that the
6:33
teacher makes would help me stay on task
6:36
being more than just the
6:38
you know lecturer and trying to make it
6:41
pop because you’re used to there being
6:44
so much going on in your life and
6:46
not being able to even enjoy yourself
6:48
for a lot of it
6:49
that that kind of chaos helps
6:51
when we last spoke you also talked about
6:53
organization and how
6:56
juggling school and work at the same
6:58
time helped you figure that out and what
7:01
do you think that you learnt from living
7:03
in chaos
7:05
oh yeah i had terrible organizational
7:07
skills if you looked at my desk i mean
7:10
it looked like a trashy but like you
7:12
could probably go to a scrap yard it
7:13
would look the exact same thing picture
7:15
for picture
7:16
but then you know i started being like
7:18
okay let’s put stuff in folders and that
7:20
sounds so trivial but when i say put
7:22
stuff in folders i mean not just shoving
7:24
it in there because to me that’s what it
7:25
was and i i think i over thought that
7:28
it’s having folders for specific topics
7:30
within history things like that so i
7:33
started figuring out different ways that
7:34
worked for me especially with study
7:36
habits and organization for learning and
7:38
i’m also the type of person who will
7:41
mindlessly read i will read four pages
7:44
and then go what the heck did i just
7:46
read because i will not pay any
7:48
attention while reading my eyes will be
7:50
doing it my mind will be somewhere else
7:52
the unfortunate how it works with adhd
7:54
you can’t really zone in on things like
7:56
that all the time
7:57
i learned from me rewriting the notes
8:00
while it’s incredibly mundane and it’s
8:02
annoying having to do that handcrafts
8:04
for days
8:05
rewriting the notes helped me because i
8:07
would have to read it and physically
8:09
write it that would help me prepare for
8:11
the tests i want to go back to something
8:13
else that you mentioned the idea that
8:14
you had a funny teacher and using comedy
8:17
in the classroom do you want to talk a
8:18
little bit about how that shows up in
8:20
the classroom
8:21
yeah kids just like humor you know like
8:24
even if you tell a corny dad joke they
8:26
love it they act like they don’t they’re
8:28
gonna go that’s so stupid but they’re
8:30
laughing at the same time
8:32
and it’s just simple things here and
8:34
there i have like a couple memes on my
8:36
wall instead of traditional here’s a
8:37
picture of the constitution okay no one
8:39
wants to read that no kid looks at them
8:41
feels inspired which sounds terrible
8:43
because the constitution should be an
8:44
inspiring thing oh i’m a terrible
8:47
teacher but it’s not what’s catching the
8:49
kid’s eyes they might look at the
8:50
constitution and go oh those are nice
8:52
words they’re not having fun with it i
8:54
have a picture of just two bear arms and
8:57
it’s for the right to bear arms and
8:59
they’re always like why is there bear
9:00
arms and i’ll be like because you have
9:02
the right to bear arms they’re like wow
9:05
and i just think it’s funny it’s just
9:07
doing little small stuff like that i
9:09
appreciate the dad jokes
9:11
and like do do you talk to your students
9:14
about your adhd and how it impacts you
9:17
yeah i like to be open with them because
9:19
part of the reason i became a teacher is
9:20
i want to be someone they can confine in
9:22
if they don’t feel like they can go to
9:24
mom and dad i know that’s how i felt a
9:25
lot i want them to have that
9:27
comfortability around me are you
9:28
depressed are you okay you can tell me
9:30
this so i tell them how it was difficult
9:32
for me i tell them i was like look i got
9:34
held back in first grade and they’re
9:35
like what you’re a teacher well like
9:37
yeah that doesn’t mean i’m phenomenal i
9:39
just you know i messed up occasionally
9:41
and then a lot of the other kids that
9:42
have adhd really seem to like appreciate
9:45
that
9:46
but i feel like they know how much i had
9:48
to try to get where i was and they
9:49
appreciate that
9:51
you mentioned it was difficult to like
9:52
go to your parents about it what made it
9:54
difficult to talk to them and feeling
9:57
alone during that time and not having
9:59
many people to turn to
10:01
my parents were just very religious
10:03
there’s nothing wrong with that
10:05
but you know it was kind of like to the
10:07
point where god will fix it if we pray
10:09
and my mom was just the type that didn’t
10:11
want to accept her son could be like
10:13
that i guess you know she didn’t want me
10:15
to have an iep she didn’t want stuff
10:16
like that
10:17
so when i tell them about my adhd and
10:20
how i was also feeling depressed i just
10:22
felt like a lot of times you know i had
10:24
no one to come to about it and then i
10:26
had some teachers they would see that i
10:29
was trying but i was like easily off
10:31
task all the time and they could see
10:33
that a lot of days i was just physically
10:35
upset and exhausted
10:37
and they would check in just pull me out
10:39
in the hall at first i thought i was
10:40
like oh crap i’m getting in trouble i
10:41
don’t even know what i did there’s just
10:43
to check in on me how are you feeling
10:45
you okay and you know that just meant a
10:47
lot because i didn’t get that as much
10:48
from my parents as i did from teachers
10:50
my track coach he knew of our financial
10:53
situation he knew that sometimes i had
10:55
to miss practice to go work
10:58
they had
10:59
these uh jackets and whatever you could
11:01
buy if you’re on the team
11:03
i obviously was not in a position to buy
11:05
that for me 30 bucks like that’s food
11:08
for a little while you can’t spend that
11:09
on some zip up jacket with the school
11:11
mascot so he bought that stuff for me
11:13
just it really touched my heart in a way
11:15
like wow why’d you do that teachers
11:17
don’t get paid a whole lot you didn’t
11:19
have to do that for me they went above
11:20
and beyond like i was almost like their
11:22
kid and i felt like that was just i
11:24
don’t know that’s something i kind of
11:25
wanted one day i wanted to kind of be
11:27
someone that could be like i’m taking
11:29
care of you even though you are my own
11:32
yeah that’s really beautiful
11:33
and i know that you talked about this
11:35
idea of going on a tangent sometimes the
11:37
kids take advantage of that a little bit
11:39
were there any surprises when you first
11:41
started teaching or any challenges that
11:43
showed up that you didn’t expect
11:45
i didn’t think that i would be that
11:47
distracted that easily they definitely
11:49
take advantage of it they know i love
11:50
batman so i will zoom in on that like
11:54
whenever you talk about it they will
11:56
mention something and then when i’m like
11:58
finally start to catch back on okay we
12:00
need to do this they’re like wait one
12:01
more question you don’t want to tell
12:03
them no and then you go on a tangent
12:05
again so it’s a problem
12:08
and i know we’ve talked about your
12:09
journey becoming a teacher what do you
12:11
think about being a teacher for other
12:14
people who have adhd do you think it’s a
12:17
good job or a good career for people who
12:19
you think can learn differently
12:21
i think it is because you understand how
12:23
people learn you understand that not
12:25
everyone’s the same
12:26
i know
12:28
what i need to provide for my adhd
12:30
students to help them so i understand
12:33
things need to be done in increments if
12:34
you need to stop for a couple seconds do
12:36
a little activity and then get back to
12:38
it i understand that you need to take
12:40
breaks there needs to be mental
12:42
breathers there i feel like that’s why
12:45
people with learning differences go into
12:46
education because they know they can
12:48
help those people i feel like that’s why
12:50
another reason because they they had a
12:52
good interpersonal connection with a
12:53
teacher
12:54
you talked about thriving in chaos about
12:56
this idea of it being you know like a
12:59
very stimulating environment there’s a
13:00
lot of variety
13:02
it’s very unpredictable you have to
13:04
think on your feet a lot you don’t
13:05
necessarily know what the kids are going
13:06
to throw at you
13:07
it’s definitely good for adhd because
13:10
adhd you have quick reactions i mean
13:13
there’s hyper fixation but you’re also
13:14
quick to reactivate i’ve always been
13:16
able to play out things in my head a
13:18
little bit as they move along and it’s
13:20
very good because it is all over the
13:22
place and when you’re someone that
13:25
learns at best in chaos this job is
13:27
chaos um you don’t know if the kid’s
13:29
going to smile and say
13:31
how is how’s your day going or if
13:32
they’re going to punch a locker it’s all
13:34
over the place
13:35
it’s unpredictable and i think
13:38
that’s really good in a lot of ways
13:40
especially when you have adhd if you do
13:42
repetitive things all the time your
13:44
attention is all over the place you no
13:46
longer have that zoned in on that but
13:48
when things are doing different things
13:50
almost every other day it can keep you
13:52
more
13:53
alert and pay more attention
13:55
i could never do someone’s taxes i could
13:57
not just look at papers all day and fill
13:59
in numbers there’s no way i do think
14:02
that’s very great for somebody that
14:03
needs the extra stimulation because even
14:05
if you teach the same lesson twice a day
14:07
it’s not the same lesson those two times
14:10
you just mentioned not really enjoying
14:12
repetitive tasks and i know you had
14:14
other jobs before you were a teacher
14:16
what are some of the things you learned
14:17
about yourself
14:18
during those jobs was there anything
14:21
that you were able to reapply to
14:23
teaching or anything that
14:25
made you figure out that maybe that
14:27
wasn’t the job for you
14:29
yeah i mean i’ve done a lot of jobs i’ve
14:32
been done factory work several different
14:34
kinds of factory work made one time with
14:37
sanitation
14:38
one time it was like a line person like
14:40
assembly line
14:42
i don’t know if you’ve ever seen the
14:43
movie the wedding singer but there’s a
14:44
part where he’s seeing somebody kill me
14:47
please that’s me when i work on an
14:48
assembly line i cannot do it i learned i
14:51
cannot be standing in one place doing
14:54
this i can’t do it and i mean it paid
14:57
better than like retail
14:59
so that’s why i did it i but i knew i
15:01
couldn’t do that forever
15:02
and you mentioned that you hated retail
15:04
don’t talk a little bit about what you
15:06
hated about it
15:08
i was at kmart and there was a lawnmower
15:11
in lawn and garden like a riding
15:13
lawnmower
15:14
and someone wanted it and lay away you
15:16
can’t run a gas vehicle in a building
15:18
so i had to push by myself a manual
15:21
riding lumbar across from one end of the
15:23
store to the other and like
15:25
that was awful and just like there’s no
15:27
room for improvement and stocking
15:29
shelves is just so boring there’s a
15:32
thing called like facing shelves where
15:33
you just push it forward like does it
15:36
really hurt people to reach a little
15:37
farther back on the shelf i i just it
15:39
was stuff like that i didn’t see purpose
15:41
in it i didn’t see anything beneficial
15:43
out of it
15:44
and i just i thought it was just i don’t
15:46
know i thought it was film i just hated
15:48
it it just was not for me some people
15:50
like doing that stuff i have a buddy
15:51
who’s like a manager at a walmart and he
15:54
he loves it and i just don’t understand
15:56
that it helps him not for everyone
15:59
definitely not i used to work in a um
16:01
supermarket and
16:02
i also did facing so i know exactly what
16:05
you’re talking about
16:06
i hate it i don’t like why does that
16:09
matter
16:10
i don’t know
16:11
so did you ever want to be anything
16:13
other than a teacher
16:15
i wanted to be a film director i’m a
16:17
visual learner which is another thing i
16:19
feel like with adhd a lot of us aren’t
16:22
as much auditory as we are visual
16:25
so movies would show me the emotions
16:28
that i i should be feeling and like it
16:30
really i did feel them and i like that
16:32
and i feel like that helped me
16:34
during that teenage angst phase
16:37
and trying to figure myself out but it
16:39
is just such a cutthroat industry that i
16:42
decided to not pursue it and i wasn’t
16:44
i’m not exactly like i said what did not
16:46
come from a wealthy background so even
16:49
if i was magically able to
16:52
figure out how to go to somewhere like
16:54
usc and be able to afford it i would
16:57
probably graduate and not have a job for
16:58
a very long time and be in trouble
17:01
so that just was something that i wasn’t
17:02
worth the risk and i thought about being
17:04
a lawyer for a while
17:06
but i
17:07
don’t know if i would be good for it
17:09
because
17:10
like i said i like teaching because i
17:12
help people i like helping people okay
17:14
so you mentioned filmmaking earlier you
17:16
also mentioned comedy and we’ve talked
17:19
about storytelling before how do you
17:21
bring those things into the classroom or
17:23
do you bring those things into the
17:24
classroom i like to just include life
17:27
stories and i actually have this uh
17:29
technique where if they’re getting off
17:31
topic
17:32
i will bring up a random story but i
17:34
won’t finish it and there’ll be one that
17:35
sounds like it has an exciting like
17:37
ending and they’ll be like dude mr iv
17:40
no tell us and be like okay we got a lot
17:42
of work to do so if i’ll tell you what
17:44
if we get through the rest of the week
17:47
and we get as far as i want i’ll finish
17:48
the story and now they’re just hyped and
17:50
they if they start to forget the other
17:52
kids will be like he’s got that story
17:54
he’s gonna tell at the end of the week
17:55
and i mean it’s not even like a super
17:57
super exciting story it doesn’t even
17:59
always have to be that exciting of an
18:00
ending but sometimes they are exciting
18:02
and just get the kids to
18:04
really want to know more so they will
18:06
pay attention
18:07
positive motivation
18:09
i love that
18:11
so chris if someone with a thinking and
18:14
learning difference like adhd is
18:16
listening and thinking about becoming a
18:17
teacher
18:19
where would you suggest that they start
18:21
and what should they know before going
18:22
down that path
18:24
i would definitely look into
18:27
observing
18:28
a teacher
18:29
i feel like there needs to be more
18:31
career exploration in your senior year i
18:33
mean i had no idea you really don’t i
18:36
think i mean
18:37
one semester maybe i did observing
18:38
before like student teaching and by then
18:41
you’ve practically graduated your
18:43
student teachings your last semester and
18:44
at that point you’re like oh now that’s
18:47
my degree
18:48
and i feel like that’s partially why
18:50
there’s such a high teacher turnover
18:51
rate i mean there’s a teacher shortage
18:53
in america right now it’s not the only
18:55
reason we’re underpaid and overworked
18:57
and they keep just stacking more and
18:58
more on teachers especially with covet
19:01
but you don’t get that observation until
19:04
you practically are out the door
19:07
so i would suggest going out on your own
19:09
and talking to a school and observing on
19:11
your own which is very difficult to do
19:13
if you’re working going to school i get
19:15
that
19:16
but definitely do some observation i
19:18
mean that’s with any job honestly i feel
19:21
like colleges don’t give you enough
19:22
field experience to see if you’re even
19:23
going to like that job and definitely
19:26
you got to know your hearts in it you
19:27
got to know that a kid will tell you to
19:30
f off at some point it is almost
19:32
guaranteed they will say something like
19:33
that
19:34
even if they’re you’re one of the more
19:35
popular teachers and most love you
19:37
you’re going to do something that rubs
19:38
them the wrong way and they will go
19:40
ballistic on you
19:42
can you handle that is that okay not
19:44
every kid is going to be smiley and
19:45
happy that’s just the end of the day
19:47
they’re not all happy all the time
19:49
so
19:50
you definitely got to know that
19:52
like do you have tough skin but do you
19:54
also have a heart it’s both you got to
19:56
be tough while also being soft which is
19:58
a very very weird explanation for that
20:01
but it’s something that you got to know
20:02
about yourself before you go into it
20:05
definitely talk to some teachers they
20:07
can tell you the kind of workload i had
20:09
no idea how much extra work you put into
20:12
it
20:13
i love the job it is great but you have
20:15
to know what you’re getting yourself
20:16
into
20:18
we hold teachers to this very high
20:20
standard but for real if it’s something
20:22
that you want to do just know that you
20:24
are doing
20:25
something a lot of people just simply
20:26
could not do it’s a job where a lot of
20:28
people fold that’s why there’s a high
20:29
turnover rate and you should be very
20:31
proud of yourself that you’re willing to
20:33
do that
20:34
thanks for being here chris it was so
20:36
nice to talk to you my pleasure thank
20:39
you for having me
20:43
[Music]
20:50
this has been how’d you get that job a
20:52
part of the understood podcast network
20:54
you can listen and subscribe to how’d
20:56
you get that job on apple spotify or
20:58
wherever you get your podcast
21:00
and if you like what you heard today
21:01
tell someone about it
21:03
how’d you get that job is for you so we
21:05
want to make sure you’re getting what
21:06
you need go to u.org that job to share
21:09
your thoughts and to find resources from
21:11
every episode that’s the letter u as in
21:13
understood.org
21:16
that job do you have a learning
21:18
difference in a job you’re passionate
21:20
about email us at thatjob understood.org
21:23
if you’d like to tell us how you got
21:25
that job we’d love to hear from you
21:28
as a non-profit and social impact
21:29
organization understood realizing the
21:31
help of listeners like you to create
21:33
podcasts like this one to reach and
21:34
support more people in more places we
21:37
have an ambitious mission to shape the
21:38
world for difference and we welcome you
21:40
to join us in achieving our goals learn
21:42
more at understood.org
21:45
mission
21:46
how to get that job is produced by
21:48
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
21:50
wrote our theme song
21:51
laura key is our editorial director at
21:53
understood scott cashier is our creative
21:56
director
21:57
seth melnick and brianna berry are our
21:59
production director
22:01
thanks again for listening
22:05
[Music]
22:24
you

