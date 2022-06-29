Teacher or Comedian? An ADHD Career Story [Video]

By Understood

“Did Ben Franklin die of syphilis from a lady of the night?” As a kid with ADHD, Chris Ivan hated school, but he found his calling as a history teacher by bringing comedy into the classroom. Hear why Chris thinks teaching is an awesome career for people who learn and think differently.

[Music]

from the understood podcast network this

is how’d you get that job a podcast that

explores the unique and often unexpected

career paths of people with learning and

thinking differences my name is eleni

mathil and i’m a user researcher here at

understood that means i spend a lot of

time thinking about how we find jobs we

love that reflect how we learn and who

we are

i’ll be your host

being a teacher is one of the most

common paths for people with thinking

and learning differences and we wanted

to understand why

so today we’re talking to chris ivan a

social studies teacher in columbus ohio

chris has adhd

he hated social studies as a kid in fact

he didn’t like school all that much at

all but

he became passionate about wanting to

help and make a difference in the

classroom and we want to welcome chris

to the show welcome chris hi hi

i would love for you to talk a little

bit about going to school growing up and

where your inspiration came from to

become a social studies teacher

i definitely hated social studies at

first i was like okay we got all these

people that are dead they did things

congratulations how does that impact

little old chris ivan who is in ninth

grade just

trying to scoot on by how does this

affect me why do i care about what old

dead people did

i kind of liked english but even then i

just wasn’t that into school i had a

teacher he just he made it fun he was

funny he was charismatic

he definitely showed an interest in not

only the subject but the students lives

and i didn’t always get that growing up

i didn’t get the you know the kind of

people to be interested in like what was

going on in my life so having that

experience really inspired me to pursue

education as a career field just so i

could be you know a blending voice to

kids for their personal issues that’s

awesome tell me about your teacher he

would draw parallels sometimes like how

does this connect to you and he would

just also crack jokes all the time and i

that kept my attention so i feel like

even though i hated social science at

first it was the one that i ended up

falling in love with

and even most people i’ve talked to

since i became a social studies teacher

they’ll be like oh you’re a teacher what

kind social studies oh i hated that

class most kids do

and now you’re a teacher

i told that story actually to my kids

they’re like why do you want to be a

social science teacher i was like well i

actually despised social studies for the

longest time and the one kid went that’s

literally how i am with you i’m like i

almost cried oh i don’t do that um but i

almost cried like that meant so much to

me that

you used to hate social studies and you

enjoyed it because of me that meant a

lot if they think social studies sucks i

try to make it not suck for them

what are some of the ways that you make

it not suck

i just i mean joking around you know

random historical facts that i guess

could be taboo

there’s theories that ben franklin died

of syphilis from a french lady of the

night and i bring that up and they’re

just like in shock that a teacher would

bring that up i’m like look it’s history

i can talk about that um and like it’s

dumb little history facts that they it

helps them remember other parts of the

lesson because now they want to hear

more of that they want to hear more of

that obscure stuff so even if you just

have one occasionally they’re like okay

so what else is he gonna say

so i feel like i don’t even have to come

up with the joke sometimes the joke’s

just in history um

it’s okay to go off topic occasionally

which having adhd i do a lot

they take advantage of that sometimes

because they know they can get me off

topic and go on a tangent somewhere else

and then i catch myself i’m like hey

stop

but i mean it’s that kind of

conversations and that rapport with the

students that really get them to want to

learn when you are learning

and so you mentioned your adhd and one

thing that comes up is going on a

tangent are there any other things that

show up in the classroom with your adhd

and are there any strengths that you’re

able to play into in the classroom

so hyper fixation is both my

love and my hatred of my life because if

i can focus it on something

it’s great and there’s been times where

i’ve been able to zone it on a direct

like more productive path but then

there’s times i’m two hours down a

rabbit hole on facebook wasting my life

away so

if you can learn how to like fix that

hyper fixation and focus on something

else that has helped me before you have

to dial it back sometimes and notice

when you’re doing it there’s times

though where you just get up so caught

up in a conversation that you forget

that i’m a teacher like oh my god oh

crap we didn’t do anything this class

period so that can both be a benefit and

a downfall

also sometimes just with adhd there can

be some slight mood swings i can tell

when i’m getting like tense and

irritated working with kids can be very

stressful at times i mean i love those

little guys to death but sometimes they

just severely get under my skin um but i

do i love them

but the hyperness helps a lot because i

mean i listened to a keynote speaker one

time his name is uh kevin honeycutt and

he said that

kids that grow up in chaos learn best in

chaos and that’s just something that has

stuck with me throughout because i i get

that like i grew up in chaos and i knew

i learned best in not a traditional

atmosphere i learned best when someone

was you know

standing on a desk doing something wacky

because out my attention

so i mean i like to play on that a lot

what is it about growing up in chaos

what is it about chaos that allows you

to thrive

we had severe financial issues uh mom

was disabled my dad lost his job tried

to open a business and it folded so i

was working at a factory while i was in

high school to help them pay for their

living expenses so doing that on top of

school when i have adhd at that time i

wasn’t diagnosed then working at a

factory while trying to balance you know

a personal life which that took the back

burner a lot i didn’t really have time

to breathe and it was exhausting

i learned best in chaos because it was

just like i was used to always go go

so if there’s not a go-go-go in the

learning atmosphere but in a fun way

it doesn’t catch my attention that would

just not be my main thought at that time

i’d be like okay after school you have

to go to work you have to do this and

then now i’m focused on all this stuff

and my hyper fixation’s gone a whole

deep route of what’s your next week

gonna look like and then i’m just over

analyzing all that

so that quick funny comments that the

teacher makes would help me stay on task

being more than just the

you know lecturer and trying to make it

pop because you’re used to there being

so much going on in your life and

not being able to even enjoy yourself

for a lot of it

that that kind of chaos helps

when we last spoke you also talked about

organization and how

juggling school and work at the same

time helped you figure that out and what

do you think that you learnt from living

in chaos

oh yeah i had terrible organizational

skills if you looked at my desk i mean

it looked like a trashy but like you

could probably go to a scrap yard it

would look the exact same thing picture

for picture

but then you know i started being like

okay let’s put stuff in folders and that

sounds so trivial but when i say put

stuff in folders i mean not just shoving

it in there because to me that’s what it

was and i i think i over thought that

it’s having folders for specific topics

within history things like that so i

started figuring out different ways that

worked for me especially with study

habits and organization for learning and

i’m also the type of person who will

mindlessly read i will read four pages

and then go what the heck did i just

read because i will not pay any

attention while reading my eyes will be

doing it my mind will be somewhere else

the unfortunate how it works with adhd

you can’t really zone in on things like

that all the time

i learned from me rewriting the notes

while it’s incredibly mundane and it’s

annoying having to do that handcrafts

for days

rewriting the notes helped me because i

would have to read it and physically

write it that would help me prepare for

the tests i want to go back to something

else that you mentioned the idea that

you had a funny teacher and using comedy

in the classroom do you want to talk a

little bit about how that shows up in

the classroom

yeah kids just like humor you know like

even if you tell a corny dad joke they

love it they act like they don’t they’re

gonna go that’s so stupid but they’re

laughing at the same time

and it’s just simple things here and

there i have like a couple memes on my

wall instead of traditional here’s a

picture of the constitution okay no one

wants to read that no kid looks at them

feels inspired which sounds terrible

because the constitution should be an

inspiring thing oh i’m a terrible

teacher but it’s not what’s catching the

kid’s eyes they might look at the

constitution and go oh those are nice

words they’re not having fun with it i

have a picture of just two bear arms and

it’s for the right to bear arms and

they’re always like why is there bear

arms and i’ll be like because you have

the right to bear arms they’re like wow

and i just think it’s funny it’s just

doing little small stuff like that i

appreciate the dad jokes

and like do do you talk to your students

about your adhd and how it impacts you

yeah i like to be open with them because

part of the reason i became a teacher is

i want to be someone they can confine in

if they don’t feel like they can go to

mom and dad i know that’s how i felt a

lot i want them to have that

comfortability around me are you

depressed are you okay you can tell me

this so i tell them how it was difficult

for me i tell them i was like look i got

held back in first grade and they’re

like what you’re a teacher well like

yeah that doesn’t mean i’m phenomenal i

just you know i messed up occasionally

and then a lot of the other kids that

have adhd really seem to like appreciate

that

but i feel like they know how much i had

to try to get where i was and they

appreciate that

you mentioned it was difficult to like

go to your parents about it what made it

difficult to talk to them and feeling

alone during that time and not having

many people to turn to

my parents were just very religious

there’s nothing wrong with that

but you know it was kind of like to the

point where god will fix it if we pray

and my mom was just the type that didn’t

want to accept her son could be like

that i guess you know she didn’t want me

to have an iep she didn’t want stuff

like that

so when i tell them about my adhd and

how i was also feeling depressed i just

felt like a lot of times you know i had

no one to come to about it and then i

had some teachers they would see that i

was trying but i was like easily off

task all the time and they could see

that a lot of days i was just physically

upset and exhausted

and they would check in just pull me out

in the hall at first i thought i was

like oh crap i’m getting in trouble i

don’t even know what i did there’s just

to check in on me how are you feeling

you okay and you know that just meant a

lot because i didn’t get that as much

from my parents as i did from teachers

my track coach he knew of our financial

situation he knew that sometimes i had

to miss practice to go work

they had

these uh jackets and whatever you could

buy if you’re on the team

i obviously was not in a position to buy

that for me 30 bucks like that’s food

for a little while you can’t spend that

on some zip up jacket with the school

mascot so he bought that stuff for me

just it really touched my heart in a way

like wow why’d you do that teachers

don’t get paid a whole lot you didn’t

have to do that for me they went above

and beyond like i was almost like their

kid and i felt like that was just i

don’t know that’s something i kind of

wanted one day i wanted to kind of be

someone that could be like i’m taking

care of you even though you are my own

yeah that’s really beautiful

and i know that you talked about this

idea of going on a tangent sometimes the

kids take advantage of that a little bit

were there any surprises when you first

started teaching or any challenges that

showed up that you didn’t expect

i didn’t think that i would be that

distracted that easily they definitely

take advantage of it they know i love

batman so i will zoom in on that like

whenever you talk about it they will

mention something and then when i’m like

finally start to catch back on okay we

need to do this they’re like wait one

more question you don’t want to tell

them no and then you go on a tangent

again so it’s a problem

and i know we’ve talked about your

journey becoming a teacher what do you

think about being a teacher for other

people who have adhd do you think it’s a

good job or a good career for people who

you think can learn differently

i think it is because you understand how

people learn you understand that not

everyone’s the same

i know

what i need to provide for my adhd

students to help them so i understand

things need to be done in increments if

you need to stop for a couple seconds do

a little activity and then get back to

it i understand that you need to take

breaks there needs to be mental

breathers there i feel like that’s why

people with learning differences go into

education because they know they can

help those people i feel like that’s why

another reason because they they had a

good interpersonal connection with a

teacher

you talked about thriving in chaos about

this idea of it being you know like a

very stimulating environment there’s a

lot of variety

it’s very unpredictable you have to

think on your feet a lot you don’t

necessarily know what the kids are going

to throw at you

it’s definitely good for adhd because

adhd you have quick reactions i mean

there’s hyper fixation but you’re also

quick to reactivate i’ve always been

able to play out things in my head a

little bit as they move along and it’s

very good because it is all over the

place and when you’re someone that

learns at best in chaos this job is

chaos um you don’t know if the kid’s

going to smile and say

how is how’s your day going or if

they’re going to punch a locker it’s all

over the place

it’s unpredictable and i think

that’s really good in a lot of ways

especially when you have adhd if you do

repetitive things all the time your

attention is all over the place you no

longer have that zoned in on that but

when things are doing different things

almost every other day it can keep you

more

alert and pay more attention

i could never do someone’s taxes i could

not just look at papers all day and fill

in numbers there’s no way i do think

that’s very great for somebody that

needs the extra stimulation because even

if you teach the same lesson twice a day

it’s not the same lesson those two times

you just mentioned not really enjoying

repetitive tasks and i know you had

other jobs before you were a teacher

what are some of the things you learned

about yourself

during those jobs was there anything

that you were able to reapply to

teaching or anything that

made you figure out that maybe that

wasn’t the job for you

yeah i mean i’ve done a lot of jobs i’ve

been done factory work several different

kinds of factory work made one time with

sanitation

one time it was like a line person like

assembly line

i don’t know if you’ve ever seen the

movie the wedding singer but there’s a

part where he’s seeing somebody kill me

please that’s me when i work on an

assembly line i cannot do it i learned i

cannot be standing in one place doing

this i can’t do it and i mean it paid

better than like retail

so that’s why i did it i but i knew i

couldn’t do that forever

and you mentioned that you hated retail

don’t talk a little bit about what you

hated about it

i was at kmart and there was a lawnmower

in lawn and garden like a riding

lawnmower

and someone wanted it and lay away you

can’t run a gas vehicle in a building

so i had to push by myself a manual

riding lumbar across from one end of the

store to the other and like

that was awful and just like there’s no

room for improvement and stocking

shelves is just so boring there’s a

thing called like facing shelves where

you just push it forward like does it

really hurt people to reach a little

farther back on the shelf i i just it

was stuff like that i didn’t see purpose

in it i didn’t see anything beneficial

out of it

and i just i thought it was just i don’t

know i thought it was film i just hated

it it just was not for me some people

like doing that stuff i have a buddy

who’s like a manager at a walmart and he

he loves it and i just don’t understand

that it helps him not for everyone

definitely not i used to work in a um

supermarket and

i also did facing so i know exactly what

you’re talking about

i hate it i don’t like why does that

matter

i don’t know

so did you ever want to be anything

other than a teacher

i wanted to be a film director i’m a

visual learner which is another thing i

feel like with adhd a lot of us aren’t

as much auditory as we are visual

so movies would show me the emotions

that i i should be feeling and like it

really i did feel them and i like that

and i feel like that helped me

during that teenage angst phase

and trying to figure myself out but it

is just such a cutthroat industry that i

decided to not pursue it and i wasn’t

i’m not exactly like i said what did not

come from a wealthy background so even

if i was magically able to

figure out how to go to somewhere like

usc and be able to afford it i would

probably graduate and not have a job for

a very long time and be in trouble

so that just was something that i wasn’t

worth the risk and i thought about being

a lawyer for a while

but i

don’t know if i would be good for it

because

like i said i like teaching because i

help people i like helping people okay

so you mentioned filmmaking earlier you

also mentioned comedy and we’ve talked

about storytelling before how do you

bring those things into the classroom or

do you bring those things into the

classroom i like to just include life

stories and i actually have this uh

technique where if they’re getting off

topic

i will bring up a random story but i

won’t finish it and there’ll be one that

sounds like it has an exciting like

ending and they’ll be like dude mr iv

no tell us and be like okay we got a lot

of work to do so if i’ll tell you what

if we get through the rest of the week

and we get as far as i want i’ll finish

the story and now they’re just hyped and

they if they start to forget the other

kids will be like he’s got that story

he’s gonna tell at the end of the week

and i mean it’s not even like a super

super exciting story it doesn’t even

always have to be that exciting of an

ending but sometimes they are exciting

and just get the kids to

really want to know more so they will

pay attention

positive motivation

i love that

so chris if someone with a thinking and

learning difference like adhd is

listening and thinking about becoming a

teacher

where would you suggest that they start

and what should they know before going

down that path

i would definitely look into

observing

a teacher

i feel like there needs to be more

career exploration in your senior year i

mean i had no idea you really don’t i

think i mean

one semester maybe i did observing

before like student teaching and by then

you’ve practically graduated your

student teachings your last semester and

at that point you’re like oh now that’s

my degree

and i feel like that’s partially why

there’s such a high teacher turnover

rate i mean there’s a teacher shortage

in america right now it’s not the only

reason we’re underpaid and overworked

and they keep just stacking more and

more on teachers especially with covet

but you don’t get that observation until

you practically are out the door

so i would suggest going out on your own

and talking to a school and observing on

your own which is very difficult to do

if you’re working going to school i get

that

but definitely do some observation i

mean that’s with any job honestly i feel

like colleges don’t give you enough

field experience to see if you’re even

going to like that job and definitely

you got to know your hearts in it you

got to know that a kid will tell you to

f off at some point it is almost

guaranteed they will say something like

that

even if they’re you’re one of the more

popular teachers and most love you

you’re going to do something that rubs

them the wrong way and they will go

ballistic on you

can you handle that is that okay not

every kid is going to be smiley and

happy that’s just the end of the day

they’re not all happy all the time

so

you definitely got to know that

like do you have tough skin but do you

also have a heart it’s both you got to

be tough while also being soft which is

a very very weird explanation for that

but it’s something that you got to know

about yourself before you go into it

definitely talk to some teachers they

can tell you the kind of workload i had

no idea how much extra work you put into

it

i love the job it is great but you have

to know what you’re getting yourself

into

we hold teachers to this very high

standard but for real if it’s something

that you want to do just know that you

are doing

something a lot of people just simply

could not do it’s a job where a lot of

people fold that’s why there’s a high

20:29

turnover rate and you should be very

20:31

proud of yourself that you’re willing to

20:33

do that

20:34

thanks for being here chris it was so

20:36

nice to talk to you my pleasure thank

20:39

you for having me

20:43

[Music]

20:50

this has been how’d you get that job a

20:52

part of the understood podcast network

20:54

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

20:56

you get that job on apple spotify or

20:58

wherever you get your podcast

21:00

and if you like what you heard today

21:01

tell someone about it

21:03

how’d you get that job is for you so we

21:05

want to make sure you’re getting what

21:06

you need go to u.org that job to share

21:09

your thoughts and to find resources from

21:11

every episode that’s the letter u as in

21:13

understood.org

21:16

that job do you have a learning

21:18

difference in a job you’re passionate

21:20

about email us at thatjob understood.org

21:23

if you’d like to tell us how you got

21:25

that job we’d love to hear from you

21:28

as a non-profit and social impact

21:29

organization understood realizing the

21:31

help of listeners like you to create

21:33

podcasts like this one to reach and

21:34

support more people in more places we

21:37

have an ambitious mission to shape the

21:38

world for difference and we welcome you

21:40

to join us in achieving our goals learn

21:42

more at understood.org

21:45

mission

21:46

how to get that job is produced by

21:48

andrew lee and justin d wright who also

21:50

wrote our theme song

21:51

laura key is our editorial director at

21:53

understood scott cashier is our creative

21:56

director

21:57

seth melnick and brianna berry are our

21:59

production director

22:01

thanks again for listening

22:05

[Music]

22:24

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock