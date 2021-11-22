Teaching Children Allyship: Confronting the Racism of Your Elders

This is a series of posts designed to help people approach diversity and inclusion. These are questions and scenarios we’ve actually heard or seen in the wild. This is part of our corporate programming for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. For more information, click here.

The Question:

I am a Mother of two young children and consider myself an ally, but my parents are of a different generation and often say intolerant or uninformed things in front of my kids. I don’t want to “let it slide” and set a bad example, but speaking to my folks privately has produced no results, so I feel like I need to address these issues directly with my kids. How do we talk about their grandparents’ racism, sexism, homophobia, etc with our kids without destroying those relationships? I firmly believe allyship should start as young as possible, but I don’t want to estrange my children. Help!

My Answer:

You have the correct concept that allyship cannot begin too early. My son is half Black, and children called him a racist name when he was only five years old. Reportedly, those children had heard the term at home. I didn’t know the parents, but I did know the relative who had those kids at her house at the same time my son was there. I asked her to tell the parents, and told her my son would not come back whenever they were there.

All parents of Black children and other ethnicities have to be ready to explain to our children about prejudice and how to love themselves in spite of it. Our job would be so much easier if White parents explained prejudice and why it’s wrong to their children.

My own parents had to confront their internalized prejudices when my son was born. When unconscious racism was expressed by them at any time, I always countered and educated, especially in front of my son.

Once, my son, who is light, said he wanted to be as dark as his friend Lawrence. My mom said, “No you don’t.” I countered with, “Yes, he does. He has a right to want to be darker than he is.” Then, I talked with him about being okay with being himself. She and he both learned that day.

You don’t have to be rude of condescending to your parents in front of your children. However, children who hear grandparents say racist or prejudiced things and don’t hear you stand up to them about it can come to believe it’s okay to think the way their grandparents think.

It’s part of the challenge of parenting to stand up for what you believe to those who believe differently. Doing that teaches children to stand up for themselves and for their friends and others.

When I stood up to my parents and his teachers for my son and others of his ethnicity, he saw it was okay for him to do so for himself. Granted, my parents were trying not to express their conscious or unconscious prejudices, so were possibly easier for me to correct. On the other hand, even mildly expressed prejudices can be impactful on children, especially when spoken by people they love and otherwise respect.

I did also talk with my mother away from my son, explaining to her that negative comments on my parents’ part could cause my son to develop internalized hatred for himself.

She did an exercise at church before he was born where a series of prejudiced and stereotypical remarks were read, and after each one was read, if you agreed with it or had ever thought it, you had to take one step back. She was horrified that she had to take several steps back. Anything you can do to help your parents see their unconscious racism will help.

Talking with your children about respecting their grandparents, but not accepting everything they say or believe is a good start for them to learn about how to treat others they respect without being influenced.

Fortunately, I didn’t have to have that talk with my son about his grandparents, since my confronting them wasn’t obvious to him, yet did address the issue. What I did have to do is teach him the healthiest ways to view himself and others, and that he had a mind of his own.

Teaching them to have their own opinions and to stand up for them is the valuable life lesson you can give them in this situation. As you succeed in this, they will soon start correcting your parents themselves.

They won’t do it disrespectfully, but instead with the pure and simple beliefs and understanding of children. It will be much more difficult for your parents to express racist and prejudiced thoughts in the face of the purity and even righteousness of their grandchildren.

The journal Teaching Tolerance at www.learningforjustice.org has excellent exercises and resources for teaching children about overcoming prejudice. I used it to great effect as a school counselor with groups of children of diverse ethnicities. You can adapt the exercises to use with one or two children. You can also invite your parents to take part in the exercises with you and your children. It will open dialog and give your parents a chance to see where their thinking comes from and give them insights into other types of people.

One of the exercises from Teaching Tolerance I used as a school counselor was to have several large boxes of crayons available. I first asked the children what their skin color was. They answered, “Black,” “White,” “Brown.” I then asked them to find crayons or combinations of crayons to match their skin tone. As they chose colors to mix together on paper to find the right match, they discovered that others who identified with different skin colors needed the same crayons and combination of crayons to get the right skin tone. It was a lesson in our similarities and artificial barriers. Invite your children’s friends over when your parents are there and do this exercise.

One tactic to try with your parents is when they use a derogatory word for a person to say, “Your grandson’s friend, who is gay, helped him with his school project.” Or, “Your granddaughter’s mentor at school is Black.” I find that when you personalize the people someone sees as “other,” it’s more difficult for them to continue speaking their prejudices.

P.S. Speaking of tolerance, I’m intolerant of my generation being given a pass on prejudice. We grew up in the Civil Rights Era, and many of us are allies. Others our age certainly had access to all the information we did. No one gets a generational pass when it comes to racism, prejudice, and homophobia.

