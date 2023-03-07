Teaching Children the Art of Good Manners

Teaching children good manners is an important task that teaches children to interact with others respectfully and appropriately. Good manners can help your children build strong relationships with others, make a good impression, and show respect for themselves and others. Teaching children manners is not only important for their social development but also for their future success.

It often happens to us that our children tease us in front of people or do some habits that are embarrassing for parents. They do not greet guests who come home or ask for food in front of them. It is also often seen that young children do not speak respectfully to adults. There are many habits that should be taught to children in the beginning and they should be properly trained.

The Child Will Follow You

Children often imitate their parents in manners, such as the way they speak, the way they dress, and the way they behave in social situations. Parents can set a good example for their children by demonstrating polite behaviour such as;

Smile and “greet” politely.

Say “good morning” with a smile and a polite manner.

Say “please” and “thank you” when asking for or receiving something.

Use polite words like “excuse me” and “I’m sorry” if necessary.

When someone is speaking, listen and make eye contact.

Respect other people’s opinions and feelings.

Adopt good eating habits.

Follow the instructions and rules.

Be kind and considerate to others.

Use appropriate language and avoid profanity.

Share and take things.

Say “Goodbye” with a smile and a polite manner.

Say “good night” with a smile and a polite manner.

Give them a reason for these practices

If you practice good manners at home or in the office and while talking on telephone calls, the children will follow it. Once the child starts following these good habits, praise them. My two-year-old child asks for a clipping when he follows such habits. We have been rewarding him for each good habit.

Furthermore, you must also explain to the children why these practices are important for life; this will give them a reason and objective to follow. Never miss these practices; follow them consistently so that they may become ingrained in the child’s subconscious. If you add fun to these practices, this will attract the child even more.

How will you train your child for manners?

