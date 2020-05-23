Teaching Kids Manners – Being Polite & Respectful | Dad University

Teaching kids manners is an important job of being a parent. Kids watch, listen, and learn from us so if we want our children to be polite, respectful, and display good manners, we need to do so ourselves.

In this video, Jason goes over some valuable tips for teaching your child manners. What are some expectations that we have and what should we avoid? Jason also covers 3 common areas to teach your kid manners and goes over some basic ways you can begin educating your child to be polite and respectful.

We believe good manners are an important foundation for bigger things as the children grow and get older. Be sure to leave your questions and comments in the feedback.

—

Previously Published on YouTube