Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Teaching Kids Manners – Being Polite & Respectful | Dad University

Teaching Kids Manners – Being Polite & Respectful | Dad University

What are some expectations that we have and what should we avoid?

by Leave a Comment

Teaching kids manners is an important job of being a parent. Kids watch, listen, and learn from us so if we want our children to be polite, respectful, and display good manners, we need to do so ourselves.

In this video, Jason goes over some valuable tips for teaching your child manners. What are some expectations that we have and what should we avoid? Jason also covers 3 common areas to teach your kid manners and goes over some basic ways you can begin educating your child to be polite and respectful.

We believe good manners are an important foundation for bigger things as the children grow and get older. Be sure to leave your questions and comments in the feedback.

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.