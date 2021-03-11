Tech & Population Increase Is Gobbling up Our Green Spaces. Meet the Real Estate Entrepreneur Who Is Defying It All

Growing up, every afternoon, I was able to go across the street from my house to a local park and play badminton with my cousin. The streets were quiet and the trees were lush. Fast forward 30 years later, the city has been absolutely transformed. There are no more playing fields within walking distance of my home. Every day, I see children playing on their phones rather than outside. Walking more than 20 minutes outside makes me cough due to heavy pollution. The skies are constantly grey and at night the stars are no longer visible. I thought to myself, is it like this everywhere? I decided to dig deeper and find out more.

During my search, I came across the London Playing Fields Foundation, a non-profit organization that preserves playing fields in London. I had always thought that a city’s local government would be in charge of preserving and ensuring playing fields in the city, apparently, this is not always the case. This foundation was unlike any other I’ve come across. A foundation is usually headed by someone who has spent his or her entire career in that particular field. But LPFF is different. The Chairman, William Cadogan, is a successful real estate entrepreneur and investment banker (or should I say was). The more I thought about it, the more curious I became.

It’s not every day a real estate entrepreneur or an investment banker gives back to the community and creates a positive impact in their society. Not since…Ok, I couldn’t think of any real estate icon or banker to mention at the moment, so you know this is a rare occasion. Most people in William’s position would be turning green spaces into golf courses, gyms, or townhouses faster than you can make a cup of coffee.

I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to chat with him to find out more about what motivated him to preserve green spaces in the city and why we should all be invested in it as well. Excited doesn’t even begin to describe how I felt. I was definitely not let down.

. . .

Thank you for taking the time to chat with me today. Let’s start at the beginning, could you please share a little bit about your background, your childhood, where you grew up, and what made you become the person you are today.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Yes, I was born in Oxfordshire, which is where I live now. I was educated at Eton College, and then went to Glasgow University, before moving to London, and working in the city. I then moved back to Oxford when I had children of my own.

I would have to say that my family, in particular, my father, was the main influence of what made me become the man I am today. My family has always been involved in real estate. We’ve been managing our properties in London, the Cadogan Estate, for the last 300 years. So I’ve always had a bit of a property background. I’ve learned a lot from my father growing up, particularly with regard to philanthropy. In fact, this organization was very close to his heart, he was chairman before me for 20 years, and so I’ve been involved in it as well for many years, helping them with fundraising. I’ve tried to continue the wonderful work my father has done and ensure the future success and impact of playing fields in the communities. He was very passionate about the conservation and preservation of playing fields as well as giving back to the community.

I was very fortunate that as a child, I had the opportunity to play lots of team sports outdoors. I really enjoyed playing Rugby and Football even though I only played up to a very amateur level. I loved the fitness and fun aspect of it, having that team environment and camaraderie. In fact, I played football well into my 30s, before I suffered a shoulder injury.

I grew up mainly outdoors and have always thought that being close to nature and being active was a great way to learn and grow. This has really shaped my love for LPFF- it has also brought on the desire and motivation within me to ensure that there are similar opportunities for those who are less fortunate, such as kids who didn’t go to schools with huge playing fields. You see, a lot of State Schools, government schools that is, have ceased organized sports. So now it’s very much down to the local sports clubs to provide opportunities for kids to do organized sports. And part of that opportunity is that they need to have the space to play in. So yes, my childhood really did steer me towards this organization.

You have had a successful career as an investment banker and real estate entrepreneur, can you share with us what was it that motivated and inspired you to be the Chairman of the London Playing Fields Foundation and make it a priority for you professionally instead of staying in the entrepreneur and investment banking sector to continue with your success?

I’ve always wanted to give back to the community, and I’ve always been very motivated by that. I’ve been very fortunate in my circumstance and upbringing. I felt that I’ve reached the next chapter of my life where I really want to focus on the giving back part. I’ve had all the success on the business front. Now I want to focus and bring success to foundations that are helping the community such as LPFF. My father was very focused on giving back and made it a priority in his life as well.

LPFF seemed like a natural fit, I mean I’ve been helping them fundraise, and advising them on property and finance matters for about 10 years now. When they asked me to be the Chairman, I was very honored. I take pride in my work, and in this next chapter in my life, I wanted to focus on being part of and making a difference in organizations and charities. I’m keen to take on a few NED in business and roles in charitable organizations. And so I plan to step back over the next few years from the day to day of working life in property and finance.

Why did you choose the preservation of traditional playing fields as your main non-profit cause? The current trend for entrepreneurs to focus on when it comes to non-profit organizations tends to be organizations that are in the tech and education sector. You seem to have chosen a path less traveled.

Well, I do use tech, but it’s not something that I want to focus on when it comes to giving back and helping the community. Partly because I know very little about tech and I believe children need more of a rounded education. I mean being tech-savvy is good but there needs to be a balance to the tech influence. I think kids these days are looking far too much at their phones. We forget that as children, they still need to run around and be reminded they need to work with others. They still need to get that physical exercise and human interaction that you get through sports. It’s all part of being a balanced happy child.

Playing fields and pitch preservations might not be fashionable or a hot topic at the moment but the overall impact on a child’s development and health is crucial. In the organization, we are aware that what we’re doing isn’t just conserving playing fields and pitches. The big picture is much more than that. We are impacting children’s health and wellbeing too. We are ensuring that children have an alternative in their daily activities. To be physically active, rather than spending it in front of the screen which may lead to harmful side effects. Children need to be able to spend their childhood the way it should be spent. Outside, playing with other kids and getting good exercise along the way.

“…being tech-savvy is good but there needs to be a balance to the tech influence…We forget that as children, they still need to run around,,.They still need to get that physical exercise and human interaction…”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do you feel any pressure from your peers about what you’re doing today? Considering in real estate and investment banking, the purpose of land would be to build on it and make a profit, not preserve it.

Fortunately, we have always been supported by a lot of the big city foundations and organizations such as the London Bridge Foundation, the London Marathon, and the Football Association. There will be some developers who will look at a football pitch and think “Oh you know, we can put 50 houses on that”. But the majority of the people do understand just how important preserving playing fields are.

They understand that London thrives on green spaces. That’s what makes London, well, London. We’re not like New York with Central Park, and that’s it. We’ve got Hyde Park, Battersea, Regent’s Park, and many other open green spaces. People do understand that these areas need protection and to be fought for. We receive plenty of support from the city and the private sector.

Why did you think that you would be the best person for the job since preserving playing fields is an entirely different niche than building a successful real estate venture? What do you think you are bringing to the table with your real estate background that will make a difference in preserving the playing fields and creating the impact needed?

As Chairman, my role is more to promote the organization. It’s more of a helicopter view such as advising and leadership. For the day-to-day running of the organization, that is done by our Chief Executive, Alex Welsh. He is absolutely brilliant and I work extremely well with him. He has in-depth knowledge of the playing fields as well as the health and sports sector. He has been in this field for a long time and his knowledge is far beyond mine.

We work closely together and we complement each other very well. We work side by side to raise awareness as much as we can, to spread the word, and promote the foundation and the good that it does.

Why this cause? I mean what helped shape your decision that traditional playing fields are worth preserving as opposed to jumping on today’s bandwagon and creating either gyms or sports arenas that are currently in high demand for today’s modern-day living and are also far more lucrative and profitable?

I do think that a city thrives and needs green spaces in them. Not only does it add value to the city but it’s also crucial to the wellbeing of the community.

Our estate in Chelsea has 15 acres of gardens for the residents to use and is a major attraction for people to live there. This is a major attraction for any city — to have all the benefits of an urban lifestyle but also to have the beauty and use of open spaces as well.

We always have to keep in mind the big picture and the long-term view. Perhaps a short-sighted developer would turn everything into houses, or other lucrative buildings, but actually, that is very short-sighted. You see, the thing about land is, as Mark Twain said “They don’t make it anymore”. Our motto in LPFF is “Once a playing field is lost, it is lost forever”.

Not only that, but the financial health aspect of it is also enormous. London saves £ 950 Million a year in public health costs due to the impact of living and working close to public spaces. Also, obesity is now a major health issue that is predicted to be a major drain on the NHS health service here in Britain. So you see, having playing fields to keep the community active and healthy really is of crucial importance.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“…a city thrives and needs green spaces in them. Not only does it add value to the city but it’s also crucial to the wellbeing of the community… the thing about land is, as Mark Twain said ‘They don’t make it any more’ ”

These playing fields can also be used in different ways, not just for team sports. What we’re trying to do is also to promote healthy living on a personal and individual level. We’re putting in walking tracks around all of our playing fields so that people can have their daily exercises with our Green Hearts Initiative. During COVID and the lockdown, we’ve opened up all of our sports fields for people to do their daily exercises. So you can see the benefits of these playing fields are tremendous.

As an entrepreneur and changemaker, what are your plans for preserving traditional playing fields moving forward? How will you adapt traditional playing fields to the Millennial demands and ensure that they will be resilient to future pandemic situations such as we are in today?

I think playing fields are one of those things that will definitely stand the test of time. Whether it’s in the year 1890 or somewhere in the future. Team sports that require outdoor fields such as Rugby, Football, and Cricket are still very popular. They have been and will most likely continue to be very much loved well into the future. And what’s great about these team sports is that not only can it be played by both kids and adults, but it also brings cultures and communities together. And you just can’t do that interactively. The human connection is different when it’s online and in person.

Here in Britain, football is our national game and we’re very proud of the fact that some of the biggest names in the sport today, such as David Beckham, John Terry, and Harry Kane all started their careers as kids on our playing fields.

While technology is brilliant and does make life a lot easier, it can’t replace that buzz and exhilaration of running around outside. Not only that, but the camaraderie you get from playing a team sport in person is also irreplaceable. At the same time, of course, we listen to the feedback and needs of the communities. Some of the feedback we have received was the need for people to have a place to do their daily one-hour exercise. And so we’ve opened our fields for jogging and installing the walking tracks. And we do embrace technology- you can book our pitches online very easily, and all the information is available on the LPFF website.

“And what’s great about these team sports is that not only can it be played by both kids and adults, but it also brings cultures and communities together…The human connection is different when it’s online and in person”

We are currently experiencing challenging times with COVID-19, and in the future, there may be other types of pandemics. Keeping fit is one way of ensuring illnesses are kept at bay. This is why we need to protect and provide spaces where people can be more active and stay healthy.

Moving forward, we will continue to improve our playing fields based on the feedback we receive. We fully embrace improving our playing fields and pitches to be used and enjoyed by all of the communities in the future, not just those wanting to play sports.

LPFF was established in the year 1890, which was over a hundred years ago. With the current high demand for housing due to the increased population, how do you foresee traditional playing fields surviving the next hundred years?

Our biggest challenge at the moment is similar to that of any organization, mainly funding. We do get income from renting the pitches to local teams, but we need additional funding to be able to maintain the playing fields to be of the best quality they can be.

In terms of the actual playing fields themselves, they are owned by the organization. So they are quite safe from being built upon by developers. Our mantra is “No net loss of pitches”, so we have no intention of selling these fields to developers. In addition, we also help local communities buy their own playing fields because, as I said earlier, once a pitch goes, it’s gone forever.

Speaking of community and partnership, we also partner up with local businesses and schools. For example, we are currently looking into having a school rent a piece of our land which they can turn into a playground. And we have always worked closely with the major local Football, Rugby, and Cricket clubs, and local councils, to ensure the continuity of the playing fields. The vast majority of smaller sports clubs rely on using our fields for training and matches since what goes into buying a training field is normally beyond the capacity and budget of these clubs.

Life will change in the long run, but the fundamentals of things such as sports, in particular team sport will likely continue as they have. Especially in the UK, team sport is a massive thing. If there are no playing fields, then the kids and their parents will stop playing all these sports. That would be an enormous tragedy if that happens and not to mention a tremendous cultural loss for the world. So we are doing our best to make sure it doesn’t happen.

What changes would you like to see in the broader real estate industry? In terms of changing the culture and priorities.

Yes well, coming from a real estate background, we’ve learned, as a family with our business that property is a long-term game and it should be done properly. I think if developers cut too many corners, what happens is that they will end up building places that people don’t want to live in. Buyers and residents won’t be happy over the long term, this will cause long-term social and economic problems.

I think it’s always worth investing a bit more and doing it right the first time around. It’s too expensive to do it badly. And when a house or a building is built, it will be difficult to change. When you’ve built a block of flats and sold them, that building is around for a very long time. So build it well and try to ensure its residents will be happy for the next 100 years.

A housing estate that’s built badly will end up being a blight for its community for the next 50 to 100 years. It’s not something that can be altered or fixed overnight. In my opinion, property investment should be done right from the get-go. It’s really important to invest, do it well, and to take a long-term view of everything.

And lastly, what advice would you give to those who want to be a changemaker in their communities similar to what you have done?

I think the first step is to just find an area that you’re interested in, whether it be mental health, education, or children. The next step would be to find a foundation or organization that supports the cause that you’re interested in. Pick up the phone and say “How can I help?”. Then get involved and learn about the organization.

Most people assume that they need a particular set of skills to be able to help or volunteer when in fact, everyone already possesses some skill set that will benefit a charity organization. Anyone can contribute to a good cause. Whether it be helping with some bookkeeping, organizing events for the charity, fundraising directly, or helping out with their day-to-day activities. Anyone at any level can always help a local, or even a national cause. Most charitable foundations will welcome a helping hand. Being a changemaker can happen at any level. Everyone can make a difference and create an impact.

. . .

Having chatted with him, one word comes to mind: Sagesse. The word has lost its usage in today’s modern world, but this man, I assure you, is filled with Sagesse. He has opened my eyes to the infinite possibilities that lie ahead for us as a community, and a society. Seeing the world through his eyes has left me further enlightened and inspired to be a changemaker. To go out into the world to make a difference and an impact.

We wish you the best of luck William.

—

This post was previously published on Greener Together.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: William Cadogan