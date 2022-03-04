Teen Attempt To Be Youngest 150 Mile Marathon Des Sables Finisher in Honour of Mom and Overcoming Multiple Sclerosis Charity

After his dad, Ted Jackson, gave up an unhealthy lifestyle to take on some of the world’s toughest running events, including the North Pole Marathon and cycling the entire Tour de France route, 16-year-old Raff Jackson is following in his father’s footsteps in attempts to being the youngest Brit to finish the Marathon de Sable across the Sahara Desert.

In 2009, Raff’s mother, Sophie, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She self-manages the condition by following the Overcoming Multiple Sclerosis program. Ted’s extreme challenges have helped raise over £150,000 for the charity.

Raff says, “It’s a horrible disease that affects the brain’s main functions. However, my mum found Overcoming MS which has helped her drastically over the past few years; it has helped us so much as a family. So, I want to raise as much money as I can for Overcoming MS to thank them for what they have done for me and my family. They are amazing.”

Next month (March 2022), 16-year-old Raff takes on the biggest challenge of his entire life:

Attempting to complete The Marathon des Sables (The Toughest Footrace on Earth – Marathon Des Sables) and raise a cool £20,000 to support the pioneering work of Overcoming Multiple Sclerosis.

Raff will be joined by his father and Marathon des Sables veteran, Ted, as they aim to complete the 150mile self-supported race over six days in the Sahara Desert of Morocco.

Deemed the Toughest Footrace on Earth, Raff and Ted will transverse endless sand dunes, rocky jebels and white-hot salt planes, carrying everything they need to survive on their backs in temperatures up to 50 degrees C.

Overcoming Multiple Sclerosis (OMS) chief executive Grazina Berry said she was in awe of the challenge facing Raff and Ted and their desire to give so generously to the cause.

She said: “One of the pillars of the Overcoming MS program is preventing MS in family members through healthy lifestyle choices including exercise and movement. It’s inspiring to see a young person take that message to heart while giving back to the charity and set a real example of commitment and gratitude to others.”

Raff’s ambitions are personal. “Both my mum and grandmother have MS and they are from different sides of the family, so I have a higher risk of developing the condition. All I want to do is raise as much money as possible to change young people’s lives for the better,” he says.

Ted and Raff have a JustGiving page where they are collecting donations for the Marathon des Sables challenge in support of Overcoming MS. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tedandraff

For more information, please contact Ted Jackson at 07976 409454 or [email protected]Or Regina Beach at Overcoming MS at 07746 850981 or [email protected]

NOTES TO EDITOR

ABOUT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks and damages the central nervous system (the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves).

It is estimated that 2.8 million people worldwide have an MS diagnosis and someone in the world is diagnosed with MS every five minutes. Increasing numbers of people receive an MS diagnosis every year. It is a diagnosis that has an enormous social and financial impact across families and communities.

There are different types of MS, but whichever form it takes, it can seriously impact health and quality of life. Although there is no known cure, people with MS often feel alone facing a future with increasing levels of disability. But there is a realistic hope of living a full life after a diagnosis of MS.

ABOUT OVERCOMING MS

Overcoming MS is the world’s leading multiple sclerosis healthy lifestyle charity. We inform, support, and empower everyone affected by MS to lead a full and healthy life.

We provide information, including webinars and the Living Well with MS podcast. Our Overcoming MS Circles are a supportive worldwide volunteer group network. We campaign and fund open access to research into how lifestyle influences MS.

We share the evidence behind the Overcoming MS program focussing on the everyday practical things that people can do to improve their health and quality of life. This includes following a mostly plant-based diet, Vitamin D, and stress management.

Overcoming MS is a registered charity in England, Wales, Scotland, the USA, and Australia.

ABOUT THE OVERCOMING MS PROGRAM

The Overcoming MS program is a self-management plan to help people with MS lead a healthier lifestyle.

It is rigorously evidence-based, drawing upon more than 1,000 research studies. The program focuses on practical lifestyle factors shown to influence MS progression, such as improving diet and stress management, and taking Vitamin D.

The Overcoming MS program was devised in 1999 by Professor George Jelinek, a leading emergency medicine doctor in Australia, who published his findings in his book Overcoming Multiple Sclerosis – The Evidence based 7 Step Recovery Program.

For the past ten years, researchers at the University of Melbourne, Australia, have run the global longitudinal study HOLISM (Health Outcomes and Lifestyle Interventions in a Sample of People with Multiple Sclerosis). The study, and the resulting peer-reviewed published papers, uses one of the largest lifestyle databases in the world, with 2,500 participants from 57 countries, to research the links between MS and lifestyle. Their studies indicate that people who engaged with the Overcoming MS program experience significant improvements in their MS.

Website: www.overcomingms.org

Instagram: OvercomingMS

