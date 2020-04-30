Teen Counseling Near Me: Why It’s Important for Teens to Go to Counseling



The teenage years are some of the most confusing times in one’s life. Yes, life’s confusing twists and turns don’t stop, but the teen years are a time of physical and mental change. A time where finding one’s identity is important. It is a period where the teen may be wondering about their future, but also about what people are currently thinking of them.

This is why teen counseling is so important. A teen counselor can empathize and help a teenager who needs it. Here are some reasons why it’s important for a teen to see a counselor if something is wrong.

Preparation for the Future

First, let’s talk about your teen’s future. Whether they want to pursue higher education or they have another career path in mind, it’s important for the teen to be as informed as possible. A job counselor is a good person to talk to if you have a teen, especially one who is about to be 18.

A job counselor can provide the teen resources to pursue their career, or if they are undecided, they can evaluate the teen’s skills and help them to find a career path that is a good fit for them.

A Mental Health Checkup

The teen years are a time when mental health woes can occur. Depression, anxiety, stress, the list goes on. Often, teenagers’ problems are not taken seriously. Someone, especially an adult who has been removed from their teen years for a while, may see a teen’s depression about a breakup as puppy love. They may see a teen’s struggle with popularity as an issue that doesn’t matter.

Because the problems go ignored, the teenager suffers. With the number of teen suicides going up, it’s important that these issues are taken seriously.

The parents can help by empathizing and trying to help the best they can. However, many mental health issues are best left to professionals, in a career where the people are trained to talk to teenagers. A teen counselor can be a safe way for a teenager to explore their mental health and find ways to cope with this confusing thing called life.

Socializing

Socializing and making friends is an important part of one’s health, no matter how old you are. However, in the teenage years, this is a period where the teen makes friends, forms relationships, and possibly makes bonds that will last them for the rest of their life.

However, there are some reasons why a teen may have a hard time bonding with other people. For example, a teenager in a new school, or a socially awkward teen. A lack of confidence may also be a reason. If a teen feels like they don’t look good or don’t have anything to offer, they may not talk to anyone.

A counselor can help a teen struggling to socialize by pointing out their strengths, helping them to exercise their socializing muscles, and giving them support.

For Those Who Are Misbehaving

When you have a teenager who is suddenly failing at school, going off on friends, family, or teachers, or is getting into delinquent behavior, your first instinct may be to punish them. While discipline is always important, there may be an underlying issue as to why they’re behaving this way. Be it depression, coping with trauma, or another mental problem, sending a teen to a counselor can help them.

A teen counselor will be a safe place for your teenager to talk about everything that’s bothering them, and the counselor can help the teenager come up with some solutions to their problems.

Addictions

In the teenage years, it is common for a teen to experiment with drugs or alcohol. Chances are, you may have done that a few times as a teen as well. Unfortunately, many teens who may try a drug once become addicted, and since their brain is still changing, this can be worse for their addiction.

A counselor can be a safe person for your teen to talk to about their behavior that they probably don’t want to tell you. The counselor can then teach ways to wean off anything they’re addicted to, ways to say no, and inform them more about addiction.

Besides that, a counselor can help with other addictions as well. For example, if a teen is addicted to tech, a counselor can help them use it less. Technology is important in this world, but one has to keep a balance.

How to Find Good Teen Counseling

If you’re looking for a helpful teen counselor, here are some ways to find one.

Schools

If your teenager goes to public or private school, there’s already a counseling program there. They can help teens with problems they have, as well as prepare them for the future. However, school counselors may not be able to spend enough time with them or you may have an issue outside of school hours.

Local Resources

If you search for “teen counseling near me,” you may find counselors who provide teen counseling services. It’s important for you to find a counselor who knows how to speak to teens, since they can be a bit different to relate to compared to adults.

Online Therapy

Since teens usually have busy schedules and many of them are connected, one resource that you can try is online therapy. Online therapy connects you with a licensed therapist who the client can speak to on their schedule. A teen could use text, voice, or video chat. Since teens often like to use text chat, online therapy is quite beneficial.

Conclusion

Teen mental health is not something you should take lightly. Everyone needs someone to talk to, especially a teenager who may be struggling. By connecting them with a therapist who can help, you’re ensuring the teen has a future ahead of them. Talk to a teen counselor today and get started.

