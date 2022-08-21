Ten Signs That Indicate You Are Selfish With Your Partner

Every relationship needs full attention and understanding. If you support your partner and avoid judgmental behavior, you are on the verge of a healthy relationship. But, if you are ignoring these good habits, it means you are selfish with your partner. Selfishness is a bad habit that hollows an individual hiddenly. It usually develops due to the unresolved issues of a relationship. It strengthens when you think about yourself only and ignore your partner. Selfishness creates hate, disappointment, and resentment. When you care about personal Trust, this thing destroys the roots of a relationship.

These are the ten fundamental signs of a selfish partner.

1. You do not communicate

2. You do not take accountability

3. You ask for financial help constantly

4. You ignore her feelings

5. You show sadness intentionally

6. You do not pay back

7. You are not trust-worthy

8. You are not flexible

9. You never admit your mistake

10. You avoid responsibility

You do not communicate.

Mutual conversation is as essential to a healthy relationship as the brain to the human body. When you are not sincere with your partner, you do not hear her well. You do not usually talk with your partner. You generally keep focusing on your matters. You do not respond to her problems. You do not consider yourself able to share your secrets. Your ill communication is an indication of your selfishness.

You do not take accountability.

Accountability is a pillar of a successful relationship. In solid relationships, you take accountability from your partner. If you are not serious about the doings of your partner, you will indicate your lack of interest in her. On the other hand, if you blame your partner every time and do not consider your mistake, you are selfish.

You ask for financial help constantly.

In a meaningful relationship, an individual fulfills all needs of his partner. But in the case of a selfish relationship, you always seek your financial stability. You take money from your partner and do not return it. You make different excuses to snatch money from her.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You ignore her feelings.

A selfish person does not care feelings of his partner. If your partner wants to spend her time with you, but you refuse to do so, it means you are neglecting her emotions. As a result, you deprive her of basic needs. It is not fair to treat your partner in ill-manner. Only selfish people commit such mistakes.

You show sadness intentionally.

When a person is developing a selfish relationship, he shows happiness rarely to her partner. You pretend that you are not happy with your partner. And you no longer want her in your life. You must maintain a narcissistic relationship when your partner’s comfort is not on your priority list.

You do not pay back.

In a selfish relationship, you only grant money from your partner. You promise your partner that you will return her money. But you do not fulfill the promise. Even you do not tell her where you are spending her money. Instead, you keep your partner in control just for money.

You are not trust-worthy

Trust is one of the primary entities in a good relationship. Trust holds the relationship beautifully. Unfortunately, no one trusts you anymore. When you are selfish with your partner, you become habitual of lying. You do not speak the truth. You seemingly do not remain reliable. You cheat everyone frequently.

You are not flexible.

If you are strict in your belief and actions and draw conclusions without knowing the fact, you are selfish. In this sort of relationship, you do not keep your prejudices aside. You do not stay in control usually. You highly follow your inner voice.

You never admit your mistake.

If you are manipulative and have a fragile ego, you are selfish. You destroy your partner’s life if you commit a mistake but do not accept it. You do not go for a solution. You keep on believing in the rationality of your mind. If your partner realizes your mistakes, you do not admit them because you are not sincere with her.

You avoid responsibility.

You are a shirker if you do not perform actions and keep on talking. You are selfish when you expect all of your work from your partner. You do not work for her better standard of life. You ignore her responsibilities. If you consider yourself exceptional in serving your partner, you create a chaotic and selfish relationship.

Conclusion

When you are selfish, you consistently blame your spouse and do not assume responsibility for your errors. You do not care about the sentiments of your partner. You use various justifications to steal money from her. You do not place the peace of your partner at the top of your priorities. You only accept financial gifts from your partner and do not pay them back. You maintain power over your partner for economic reasons. You do not keep yourself reliable. All these bad habits are the signs of a selfish relationship.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock