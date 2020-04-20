Ten Things of Thankful – Stillness

There is an amazing level of quiet that exists in the hours after “very late” and before “very early.” I’m honestly surprised at how much. And also at how dark.

It isn’t often I look out across our circle and see…darkness. The world is still right now as if holding its breath. I think maybe we all are. Why am I still here at this hour, after very late and before very early? Maybe for a few minutes my mind has been occupied by things like Neil Patrick Harris’s Tony Awards openers instead of overwhelming worry. I just wanted to enjoy it for a minute. Will I be tired tomorrow? You betcha. But that’s OK. I’ve got nowhere to go for the time being.

Seems like as good a time as any to take another look at the things that are good in life right now, to be grateful for them, and to focus on that bit of positive instead of all the negative flying at us. So here we go…

I am thankful for my husband. He is way more patient with me than I deserve, not only right now in the midst of all of this, but really in general. He’s still working his full-time job but he is working from home. Our supply runs also fall squarely on his shoulders as he is the least likely to be at high risk – at least as far as we know. He does his runs early in the morning before he begins his work day to try and mitigate crowds, get there before a full day of germs, etc. It’s a lot and the Kidzilla and I appreciate it.

I’m thankful that over the years I’ve developed some pretty mad kitchen skills. I loved Tamar Adler’s book The Everlasting Meal and have been cooking with those ideas in mind for years. A little bit of this or that leftover becomes the seeds of the next meal. As my husband and I have both made major career transitions over the last several years, our budget has felt the growing pains along with the rest of us. I’ve learned to take little and make it into something. I’m good at working with inexpensive, basic staples. Need pantry ideas? Ask away.

Naps. I always love them. But right now they seem sort of crucial to survival. Stress is exhausting. And so I’m thankful for a nap (or five) when the need arises. I’m also pretty happy when either of the remaining Rottens joins me because, really, what’s better than taking a cat nap with an actual cat?

I am VERY thankful I did not burn down the house on Saturday. If anyone out there needs to know this, it is indeed possible to set a kaiser roll on (almost) fire in the microwave. You’re welcome.

Clean sheets. Always good. Particularly comforting when the world feels terrible and scary. And more than that, I’m thankful to have clean sheets, a bed, a home.

I’m also glad that I’ve been writing. OK, it has not been very much and it has certainly not been profound but at least a few words make their way to my pages and that’s something.

I’m thankful that whatever’s wrong with me at the moment seems very clearly to be full-on allergies and not something worse. Am I a little panicky? Absolutely. But I’m trying to be rational (the husband helps a lot here) and not go down that rabbit hole. Trees blooming? Check. Eyes watery? Check. Itchy respiratory passages, etc.? Check. Congestion and sneezing? Check and check.

And Zilla and I were, in fact, taking a walk on the first day the trees were exploding AND it was windy that day (plus the next three). No fever. Responds to allergy meds, so…we’re going with this theory.

I think I also have to add here that I’m thankful that I’ve turned off the news except to check on the state of things very briefly and I’ve stopped scrolling mindlessly through social media looking at every word every person has to say about COVID-19. It’s not helpful. It’s actually been rather detrimental to my mental and emotional well-being. So I’m glad I’ve cut back on that – which really adds to the feeling of stillness and calm around here. Definitely.

I’m certain I don’t have ten things on my list, so I invoke the long-standing and much-loved Secret Rule 1.3 from the Book of Secret Rules (or the Secret Book of Rules) that states something to the effect that even if your list of ten things does not quite add up to ten, simply having something for which one is grateful and putting it out into the world is sufficient to consider said list complete. Or something.

Be well, my friends. Wash your hands. Stay safe.

Previously Published on The Meaning of Me

