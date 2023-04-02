Terrified to Approach Gorgeous Women? Read This

OK so let’s get something straight, you most likely don’t like approaching women, right? Their rejections piss you off and you hate the idea of putting yourself in position to receive them again and again. And I totally get it, it’s understandable that you feel that way.

But I’m gonna tell you something which will make your rejections easier to endure and have you approaching more and more and more women with rampant confidence, and it’s basically this:

Approaching women is basically a numbers game

It really is. Now of course some guys have way better results than others, but the simple fact is that none of us have a 100% strike rate . Some women reject us outright, and some swap contact details and ghost us anyway. Nobody has a 100% success rate but the truth is that the guys who do well are making a bigger impression on a larger percentage of the women they meet. Their magic numbers are lower than yours.

So what the hell is your magic number?

Your magic number is basically the number of women you need to approach in order to meet one who really likes you and is genuinely glad she met you.

This is based on your:

Personality (humour, sexual intent, confidence etc)

Body language, eye contact and posture

Looks

Fashion sense and grooming

Essentially, the worse you perform in all of the above criteria, the more girls you’ll need to approach to find one who digs you, and inversely, the better you perform then the less you’ll need to approach.

Everyone has a number and once you know yours there’s less reason to be offended by any rejections you’ll inevitably face.

For instance, a guy with no confidence, bad posture and no style could have a magic number as high as 100. Meaning he would have to approach 100 women to get one good lead. However, a few tweaks to his offering could drop that number to 60 or even 40.

You need to know your magic number

If you go out and approach girls consistently for like a week (while tracking your results) you’ll quickly learn what your number is, and when that happens you’ll have less reason to be scared or offended by rejections as I said earlier.

Look at it like this; if you knew that you’d need to approach 25 women to meet one who loves you wouldn’t you be excited to get started? It’d take all the fear out of the equation, wouldn’t it? You’d just be eager to wade through the mass of disinterested dames to find that one gem who saw your worth.

Realise that it’s nothing personal

The simple fact is that not every girl is going to like you. Some will be in relationships, some will be lesbians, some will hate your look, some will prefer a different race, and so on. If you look through IG you’ll see models with millions of followers who have completely different body types, many of which you personally wouldn’t be into at all.

Everyone is different. Some guys love curvy women and some hate them, some go gaga for skinny girls, and some hate them; it’s just how life is. What you need to be focused on doing is weeding out the women with little to no interest in you and finding those who’re interested in what you bring to the table.

Time to find out your magic number

Go out and approach enough women to find your magic number. And once you have, realise this is how many you’ll need to meet on average to find one who loves you.

After that, spend time lowering your magic number in the background by working on your:

Personality (humour, sexual intent, confidence etc)

Body language, eye contact and posture

Looks

Fashion sense and grooming

Do all this, and over time you’ll convert a larger and larger percentage of the gals you meet.

It really is that simple.

