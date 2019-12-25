Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / ‘Thank You Rian Johnson…..’ A Non-Review of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

‘Thank You Rian Johnson…..’ A Non-Review of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Alex Yarde reviews “The Rise of Skywalker by revisiting “The Last Jedi”

by Leave a Comment

Ok. What would fans who hated “The Last Jedi” hate the least?

Let’s get this out of the way.

The Rise of Skywalker was a hot mess.

This is the final film of a trilogy,  however, “The Rise of Skywalker“ feels like the sequel to the “The Force Awakens” if “The Last Jedi” didn’t exist.

“Take that trilogy continuity”

It feels focused grouped. (Yet they purportedly didn’t use fan screenings) The lousy script by Director JJ Abrams & Chris Terrio, screenwriter of Justice League and Batman V Superman (yikes) featured breakneck pacing, incoherent plotting, lazy coincidences, And was, at times, totally off-the-rails bonkers.

Director Abrams, being the child of two successful Hollywood producers, and getting his college-age son a job writing Spider-Man, the most coveted job at Marvel?

Small wonder why JJ Abrams was so keen to celebrate hereditary power & legacy he wasn’t satisfied to leave Rey’s lineage alone. Which was a huge takeaway from The Last Jedi.

In a big way, Rey’s revealed legacy diminishes her.

In the opening crawl, the film gives you a totally untouched upon premise, and asks you to go with it.

I simply didn’t buy this was their  plan from the start.

Screenrant’s hilarious YouTube of the The Rise of Skywalker Pitch meeting below is spot-on.

This is clearly full of spoilers, you should wait to see The Rise of Skywalker before you watch-

I’m no hater. I enjoyed The Force Awakens although it’s cribbed from A New Hope as The Rise of Skywalker Uncomfortably mirrors Return of the Jedi.

But say what you will about the Prequel trilogy. George Lucas knew exactly where he was going before he shot one frame of Episode 1.

Since Disney took over? The franchise is all over the map. It feels more like building the Falcon while flying it. It’s telling when Disney released The Mandalorian on a different day so people don’t stay home when your main continuity film is being released.

I REALLY wanted to love this film.

But I was asked to climb out on a narrative limb from jump street that was clearly unsound.

It was no surprise long before the film ended, that limb would brake.

The closest recent example of this narrative stunt -retconning your own franchise- was Terminator: Dark Fate-

——-(Terminator SPOILER)——-

 

 

 

 

 

Killing T2 John Connor in the first ten minutes of the film. basically erased the best film of that franchise.

 

 

 

 

———End Terminator Spoiler——-

 

I saw The Rise of Skywalker, with my son and his best friend, both 12 year old Star Wars geeks.

 

This film is firmly in their wheelhouse. It should have been a slam dunk for them. No brainer.

Instead they railed on how derivative, disjointed and thoroughly unsatisfying the experience was.

The following savage quotes aren’t even the tip of the iceberg of what they thought.—

“Glorified fetch quests? You have to find a thing, to find another thing?

This might have made an awesome video game. But this is no way to finish a trilogy”

180 degree turn from “The Last Jedi?”

“Canonical Lucasfilm gatekeepers weren’t involved in the making of this film. And it shows.”

“That’s not how this works! That’s not how any of this works”

Did they have ANY idea how the films would fit together when they started?”

“A lot of scenes of Leia looking at nothing speaking with no one.”

If you’ve lost 12 year old Star Wars geeks?

Who is this film for?

 

I trust my sons opinions on films.

I quote him often in my movie reviews and he knows Star Wars Inside and out.

It took my sons insight to make me realize how great and nuanced “The Last Jedi” truly was.

The best part of my Movie going experience was this drink.

I talked about his hot take, at length, in my The Last Jedi review, and the rabid backlash it suffered –

“Time, it is for You to Look Past a Pile of Old Books, hmm?’”: Disney’s social justice stance – making bucks and weathering ‘Anti-SJW’ backlash.

I’m not here to tell you not to see or enjoy The Rise of Skywalker.

I’m not nor will I ever be, that guy who decides who “real” fans are.

Before you angrily comment. Follow your truth. See it. Love it.

I’m no arbiter of taste. It’s up to fans to vote with their feet and cash.

Just because it wasn’t my cup of tea, doesn’t mean folks don’t get too make up their own minds.

 

I was going to give a long rant about how disappointing TRoS was for me, then I discovered the #thankyourianjohnson hashtag on twitter.

It’s really a great read.

I think hindsight being 20 /20. Many who loathed The Last Jedi might actually find things they appreciate.

Particularly reading the wide variety of takes that fans have posted retroactively thanking him for his efforts. I posted a few below.

I recommend anyone feeling like we did – about how they decided to cap the Skywalker Saga – to read how Rian’s film though not perfect, resonated with many for reasons I think frankly are missing from The Rise of Skywalker-

However, I’m going to take a page out of Rose Tico’s book-

“That’s how well win, not fighting what we hate, saving what we love”

Art credit – Screenrant, Twitter, Author

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

