That Time I Destroyed a Perfect Stranger’s Cup of Coffee

When I was 19 years old, I packed my essential belongings (toothbrush, jean skirts, baby blue gumboots with the brass buckles, my beloved brass knuckles, a carton of cigarettes, and laptop) into an oversized duffle bag and skipped the province.

I suppose I can’t really call it “skipping” the province because, in truth, my dad drove me to my new home. My new home was living with my great-grandmother in Victoria, BC. Moving away from Alberta was the main part, though. I needed to spread my wings and see some things.

Man alive, did I ever need to see some things.

I didn’t truly understand how sheltered I was until I found myself 2000 KMS from home and watching Dad’s tailgate fade into the distance.

Great Grandma Jean was amazing. At eighty-seven years old, she was as spritely and energetic as a sixty-three-year-old. She told me to smoke on her patio even though she’d given it up years before because she didn’t want me to go all the way down to the main level of her condo building and smoke outside.

“Some old men around here can get a little handsy, if you know what I mean.”

Grandma Jean was always saying things like this. She regularly told me that she kept a strapping young man under her bed for whenever the mood took her. I wasn’t sure if “strapping young man” was code for a vibrator or if she really did have dick at her beck and call whenever she wanted. Neither option would surprise me, and the idea made me smile, thinking, “Man, I lucked out having such a cool Great Grandma.”

So, with my living situation covered, I decided to head downtown Vic to get a feel for the scene. Yes, this was the early 2000s, and people said things like, “get a feel for the scene.” Or, at least, I did.

I really enjoyed the hippy-dippy attitude of the islanders. Nobody seemed to care about much of anything unless it had to do with saving the environment or finding some kush. The little coffee shops and eateries were charming. Even the back alleys were beautiful, many of which had flowerpots lining them and not a piece of garbage to be seen.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This city, it seemed, was picturesque — right out of a painting.

There was, however, a great many homeless people.

I understand that the term “homeless” is not the PC term these days, but because I am writing about a time many years before, I will be using this description for the remainder of the story. So please, hold your outrage until the end because I’m sure you will have more by that point.

To be fair, it wasn’t the homeless who were the problem in Victoria. When running into people who lived on the streets, they were generally kind and helpful. Especially when I’d walk up to them crying because I had lost my way and couldn’t figure out how to get back to Yates Street.

They’d kindly turn me 90 degrees and say, “It’s right there, sweetie. I get it. Being in a new city is scary.” And then send me on my way. I was constantly losing my way in Victoria — another example of my inability to stand on my own two feet.

Whenever these kind people would help me unlose myself, I’d reach into my pocket or purse and grab a handful of change to toss into their cup. It was always an old used coffee cup, and I never passed one without giving something.

I was broke all the time while living in Victoria.

My social anxiety tends to stop me from doing anything at all. There was a time in my life when I’d never be able to even sit in a coffee shop by myself because I’d be too frightened about what others might think.

But I knew I had to start putting myself out there if I was ever going to make a go of the BC life.

I asked for a patio seat at a cute little bistro close to the inner harbour where I could people-watch while also admiring how the violin playing Darth Vader attracted so many onlookers to his performance corner.

If only I had some kind of talent I could make money from — that would be the tits man. Alas, I was but a lowly writer, and everyone knows that writers do not make any money on street corners (from writing, at least).

My thoughts were interrupted by a young man sauntering up to my table. I understood immediately that he was a person who was currently unhoused. I identified this from his ragged clothing, broken-in-half skateboard attached to the large rucksack on his back, and the battered paper coffee cup he held in his hand.

So, I think you can understand why, I reached into my pocket and proceeded to grab a handful of change and basically chuck 2 dollars and 34 cents into the cup as he approached.

It was when I saw black liquid splash up over the sides of the cup that I knew I had made one of my classic blunders.

“What the hell are you doing?!” he shouted. “You just destroyed my coffee,” he continued to yell while wiping the splash back off his shirt and hand.

“Oh, my God. I…I’m so sorry. Shit. Well, this is embarrassing. I, uh. I thought you were going to ask me for change, so I just got ahead of myself, I guess.”

“I was coming over to talk to you because you looked lonely!” His face was reddening with each word spoken. “I wanted to see if you’d like to go for a walk on the inner harbour with me.”

“Oh,” I said, clearly unable to read the context clues of the situation, “I’d love to go for a walk with you.”

“Nope. That ship has sailed, sweetheart. Kind of a deal breaker when you ruin my coffee and call me a beggar in a matter of 2.0 seconds.”

With that, he turned on his heel and walked away.

This experience taught me two fundamental lessons in life.

There is no such thing as an actual “meet cute” scenario because if there was, I would have been married to that guy right now. This a lesson I should have learned many years ago in middle school. It is sage advice to anyone who might find themselves too eager to guesstimate the situation that’s walking up on them. When you assume, you make an ASS of u and me.

As I said, it wasn’t the unhoused people in Victoria that were the problem. It was assholes like me that ruined island living for everyone.

. . .

Lindsay Rae Brown is a writer of all things relating to human cringe. You can find more of her work on her profile or check out her Substack newsletter for a convenient once a week email to brighten (or destroy…depending on your tolerance for such things) your day!

—

This post was previously published on it’s just foam.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock