That Time I Tried to Abduct a Cat, and it Ended in Bloodshed

Look, you guys, I’ve always been loud and proud about being a dog person. I firmly believe that people fall into one of three categories when it comes to animals. There are cat people, dog people and no thank you to domesticated animals people.

My husband used to be of the latter category. He reckoned that if he couldn’t eat it, sell it, or work it, the animal in question was useless. Thus he had no interest in the thing.

Then our German Shepherd Lucy came bounding into our life, and if you want to talk about a useless dog, Lucy is the definition of such an animal. However, she pays back her numerous vet bills, expensive food, and seemingly endless bags of doggy treats with all the laughs she gives us.

Lucy wore Jamie down, and now he is a dog person. He is such a dog person at this point when he finds stray dogs while riding the rails in the middle of the Albertan prairies, he gives them half his lunch and goes to great pains to make sure they stay a safe distance so as not to get in the way of the humungous locomotive.

I’ve always thought of myself as a dog person, but when I think back on this strange life, I realize that I love both cats and doggos equally.

This was never more evident than when I started feeding a stray cat and a week later found myself clawed to shit because I thought it would be soooooo cute to have a sleepover with the thing.

At the time, I was living in a laundry room.

Yep. The laundry room was located in a partially finished basement. Two of my girlfriends lived in the upper portion of the house, which was very nice. I smartly decided I wanted the basement section because it provided privacy from the hustle and bustle of the goings-on in the home.

My friends were servers at the time, and they’d come and go at all hours and have parties in the middle of the night when they got off work. I’ve always been a bit of an antisocial, so having this basement oasis was a good move for me and my hermit ways. Except, because the washer and dryer were, in effect, located in my bedroom, I’d have people walking in and out all the time to do their laundry.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The room also had several small windows that led out to the backyard. That’s where I saw the cat. I was minding my own business one evening, writing poetry in my diary, and silently stewing about the pile of dirty thongs on my bedroom floor that weren’t mine when I glanced up at the window to find two menacing eyes staring back at me.

Instead of trying to ignore the cat, I immediately shuffled over to the window and opened it up.

Ooooh kitty! I thought. Much in the same way a 3-year-old child who doesn’t know any better would do.

The cat did not appreciate my outstretched hand and attacked without hesitation.

This did not deter me.

Although, as 19-year-olds, we didn’t often have food in our fridge, we always had milk for coffee. Cream was too expensive, but milk was abundant. So, I went upstairs, grabbed a healthy saucer of the liquid gold (to cats at least) and proceeded to give it to my new frenemy.

She enjoyed the treat but was still wary of me. But if I’ve learned anything about sneakily befriending unwilling participants — it’s all about persistence. Thus began my week-long love affair with a stray cat who I’m pretty sure had worms.

Each night I would offer up my 2% milk sacrifice, and each night the cat would attack my hand as I passed her the goods. But by the end of the seven days, I hardly had any bleeding welts at all. Progress!

However, on that 7th night, I overestimated mine and the furry fiend’s relationship.

Rather than allowing the cat to drink up her entire bowl outside, I decided it would be best to try to lure her into my house — as in, I was the driver of the creeptastic unmarked van, and the cat was the stupid kid who could be bamboozled with the offer of candy.

As soon as the cat’s paws hit the cement floor of my laundry room boudoir, she realized her mistake. She began looking around frantically and skittering about, trying to find her escape. “Wait, there’s no door to the outside world in this place,” she seemed to say in her manic state.

I tried to pick her up to calm her, and that’s when she embedded her sharp little claws into my face-skin and wouldn’t let go for the life of her.

It was a real problem.

I was screaming. She was screaming. My upstairs roommates heard the screaming and rushed downstairs to see if any of their precious not-yet-laundered undergarments had been caught in the crossfire of whatever hellish experience I was dealing with.

By that time, I had somehow removed the claws from my face and tears mingled with tiny blood rivers streamed down my cheeks.

The roommates were not impressed that some random cat was in our home. It took us another 20 minutes to bait the little bastard out from under the stairs and get her back outside. And then it was another 20 minutes of receiving a stern talking to about how it is NOT OKAY to bring in stray animals from outside.

I learned several things that night.

One: I will never be the Tiger King/Queen. (Okay, Tiger King wasn’t a thing yet, but really, hasn’t Tiger King always been a thing in our hearts you guys?)

Two: Cat’s claws are the deadliest objects on the planet.

And Three: I really am a dog person.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock