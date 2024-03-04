The #1 Reason You Cannot Manifest What You Want

In our human existence, where thoughts intertwine with the shaping of our reality, lies a deep truth: our dominant feelings shape the very essence of our manifestations.

It is through the alchemy of our emotions that we sculpt our destinies, for the universe, in its infinite wisdom, responds not to the words we speak but to the vibrations we emit.

And your vibration NEVER lies, never pretends and cannot be masked with a fake smile, kind gestures or proper responses.

Consider this: the universe does not heed the word “don’t.”

It does not discern between desires and fears, wishes and worries. Instead, it simply mirrors back to us what our emotional state is focused on. This fundamental law of attraction operates with unwavering precision, like a cosmic dance of energies entwined.

Our emotions serve as the compass, guiding us through the labyrinth of creation. They are the indicators of our vibrational frequency, the subtle whispers of our soul’s longing. When we tune into our feelings, we gain insight into the energetic currents that flow within us, shaping our reality with every heartbeat and breath.

There is no judgment in the universe, no distinction between good and bad. There are only matching vibrations, frequencies resonating in harmony or discord.

What we consistently think and feel about is the frequency that we emanate into the vast expanse of existence. And it is this frequency that determines the nature of our manifestations.

Ponder this for a moment: the power of our dominant feelings.

When we dwell in states of love, joy, and gratitude, we align ourselves with the highest vibrations of the universe. In this elevated state of being, miracles unfold effortlessly, blessings cascade into our lives like a gentle waterfall, and synchronicities dance around us in graceful arcs.

Conversely, when we succumb to the grip of fear, doubt, or lack, we lower our vibrational frequency, creating a discordant resonance that attracts experiences and circumstances in alignment with our inner turmoil. It is in these moments of emotional turbulence that we unwittingly invoke the very outcomes we seek to avoid, for the universe responds not to our intentions but to our predominant emotional state.

But fear not, for within the crucible of our emotions lies the key to transformation. Just as alchemists of old transmuted base metals into gold, so too can we transmute the leaden weight of our fears into the radiant light of our desires. It begins with awareness, with the conscious recognition of our emotional landscape.

The self-awareness of your emotional landscape is the key to your saving grace and miracle manifestation.

Pause for a moment and observe the currents of emotion flowing within you. Notice the subtle shifts in energy as thoughts ripple through your consciousness.

Are you feeling uplifted or weighed down?

Empowered or disempowered?

These fleeting sensations hold the key to unlocking the doorways of manifestation.

In the depths of introspection, we can discern the patterns that govern our emotional terrain. We can trace the origins of our dominant feelings back to their source, unraveling the threads of conditioning and belief that weave the fabric of our reality. And in doing so, we reclaim our power as conscious creators, shaping our destiny with every thought, word, and deed.

But perhaps the most profound realization of all is this: we are not at the mercy of our emotions, but rather the architects of them.

We have the power to choose how we feel in any given moment, to consciously cultivate states of joy, gratitude, and love, regardless of external circumstances.

And so, let us embark on a journey of emotional alchemy, where every feeling becomes a brushstroke upon the canvas of our lives. Let us harness the power of our emotions to create a masterpiece of manifestation, a tapestry woven with threads of intention and threads of love.

For in the end, it is not the words we speak or the actions we take that shape our reality, but the feelings that reside within our hearts. It is through the alchemy of emotions that we weave the fabric of our destiny, crafting a reality that reflects the true essence of our being.

Of who we truly are.

“Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” — Luke 6:45

So let us choose wisely, dear friends, for the universe is listening, and it responds not to the words we speak but to the vibrations we emit.

It responds to our hearts.

May our dominant feelings be ones of love, joy, and gratitude, for in their embrace lies the key to unlocking the magic of miracle manifestation.

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)