The #1 Thing Bad Bosses Teach Good People

A bad boss is a blindfolded monkey splashing poison. If you haven’t had a bad boss, you probably will. Blindfolded moneys are lethal.

Bad bosses:

Stifle creativity. Increase stress at work. Undermine team confidence. Lower morale. Cause confusion. Pit employees against each other. Damage company reputation. Lose good people. Poison relationships. Take credit. Increase burnout. Use blame to prop up their ego.

The above items are painful pebbles on a mountain compared to the worst thing toxic bosses do.

Bad bosses make you forget who you are.

The #1 Thing a Bad Boss Teaches Good People:

Toxic bosses make you wonder, “Why bother?” You want to quit, but you keep going. One day you discover something more energizing than pleasing others.

First you begin pleasing parents, then it’s teachers, friends, and loves, later it’s bosses. People-pleasing turns you to congealed honey. Toxic bosses free you from people pleasing. You don’t care what they think. You learn…

You do what you do because it’s who you are.

You reach high because it’s in your heart.

The journey:

The journey of life is becoming who God made you to be – so you can share the honey.

Learning to become yourself warms life. You find joy in pouring yourself out. The Skin Horse explains the process:

“It doesn’t happen all at once,” said the Skin Horse. “You become. It takes a long time. That’s why it doesn’t happen often to people who break easily, or have sharp edges, or who have to be carefully kept. Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby.”

Toxic bosses teach you to become yourself.

Note: The sentence, “Bad bosses make you forget who you are,” troubles me because it gives bosses too much power. No one can make you forget. It’s better to say they create environments where people forget who they are, but that feels weak. I went with the punch.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Smart Leadership: Four Simple Choices to Scale Your Leadership

Are you struggling with busyness, distractions, complexity, and any number of other challenges? Join the club! Leaders around the world are literally battling for their lives – trying to maintain their influence, improve their quality of life, and increase their impact. The impediments are too numerous to count!

I’ve chosen to label this toxic mix… quicksand.

Choices:

When we find ourselves in quicksand, we have only three options:

Sink:

This is what happens when we give up. Our hopes, dreams, aspirations, and influence are extinguished.

Swim:

The fundamental problem with swimming in quicksand is that it is not an effective nor sustainable strategy.

Escape:

This is the strategy of Smart Leaders. These women and men have figured out how to move to higher, solid ground.

Our team spent the last couple of years trying to figure out how Smart Leaders orchestrated their escape. The good news for all of us: the path to increased impact is paved with four simple choices.

Smart Leaders:

Confront Reality to stay grounded in truth and lead from a position of strength.

Grow Capacity to meet the demands of the moment and the challenges of the future.

Fuel Curiosity to maintain relevance and vitality in a changing world.

Create Change today to ensure a better tomorrow.

Imagine:

What specific tactics do Smart Leaders employ? This question is beyond the scope of this post. However, I encourage you to use your imagination!

If you make these choices and commit to freeing yourself from the quicksand limiting your influence, you will discover ample tangible ways to bring your choices to life. Start by confronting reality regarding your leadership.

Virtuous Cycle:

These four choices create a virtuous cycle, each choice enabling and propelling the next. These choices, made consistently, unleash tremendous power… the power to change your world.

Be smart!

What is your current reality? What is your quicksand?

—

Previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

—

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock