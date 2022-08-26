The 20 Year Love Story of J. Lo and Ben Affleck

Finally, well-loved celebrities from your childhood days are achieving relationship milestones.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are having their first child together. Even more heartwarming? Singer Cassie got a happy ending with her marriage to Alex Fine. The union produced two kids.

Aren’t you gushing with joy to see the stars you grew up watching getting your storybook love reels? Well, I am.

The newest edition to the list are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The duo’s love story is super rocky. But, right now, the couple is content with each other. They pledged their love with vows in Vegas. J. Lo changed her name! She is now Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Let us look back at the love story of Bennifer.

Photocredit : iStockPhoto.com

A Well-Pace Love Story, Or Poor Timing Until Now?

(You decide.)

They tried so many times to be together. Yet, it didn’t work until it did. Here’s a quick rehash of their history. This love story summary is a short version of the long relationship history of these two, according to Bustle.

–First meet: On the movie set of Gigli.

–First move: Ben Affleck pays for a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter.

–First (public) kiss: At J. Lo’s 32nd surprise birthday party. Lopez then announces she was long separated from her husband, Cris Judd.

First split: Divorces, dates, and an engagement. But the duo called off their nuptials before the scheduled date. And then they announced their breakup.

Life happens: They marry and have children with different people. Those marriages end. And they get a second opportunity for love. Suitors try to capture their hearts but fail.

–Second move: Ben Affleck praises J. Lo in an InStyle cover story.

–Reunion: Ben met with her, and they kept seeing each other on the low.

–Second (public) kiss: At a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu. This moment leads to them celebrating each other more in the public eye. Red carpets, speeches, and magazine features.

–Second engagement: They announce their bid to walk down the aisle on April 8, 2022.

Married: The wedding pictures are up everywhere. But Yahoo Entertainment says the marriage certificate has not gotten filed. Thus, we are yet to have a confirmation of the wedding date.

How Jennifer feels about their union?

“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions… We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”

Photo by Nicola Fioravanti on Unsplash

My thoughts

Love stories aren’t always chronological.

The timing isn’t always perfect. But if you can respect each other in public and private, there is hope of getting together later.

Your soulmate doesn’t have to be the one you grow old with or be the parent to your biological children. The essential requirements? Those are chemistry, love, respect, and passion for finding your way back to each other.

You can sit and wait for “the one” to complete you. Or you can live, grow, and rest your head on your soulmate’s shoulder later in life, feeling secure.

Too many of us, wait. Then regret all the love we never had in our youth. The more you date, the more you appreciate maintaining a relationship with a good one.

Feeling loved feels good.

Achieving your life’s goal of being a parent can fill the emptiness and give you the purpose you seek.

It’s difficult. But if you can, give love and receive it. You can get a happy ever after in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or 50s. There’s no set age for when your heart will feel at peace. It’s not promised. Yet, a life not lived to the fullest can cause regret in your older years.

I wish you and Bennifer all the luck; with love.

