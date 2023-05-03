The 3 Stages of Becoming Wise

When was the last time you questioned your sources of knowledge?

What informs your current decisions?

Wisdom is not knowledge. Knowledge is not the same as information. And information alone doesn’t make you wise.

Here’s the process of becoming wise: gather enough valuable information — filter the knowledge for your personal circumstances — apply what you learn until it becomes wisdom (common sense) through experience (repeat “common sense” to become a better version of yourself or fix problems you come across).

Mastering the process takes time because it requires thinking forward and backwards, pondering, reflecting, cross-domain knowledge transfer and connecting valuable and similar knowledge.

Acquiring wisdom is like an entrepreneur who has been in business for years — they know what steps to take, things to avoid, how and when to apply knowledge and when to connect ideas.

Over time, they develop the instincts for predicting what can work and ideas to avoid. They become wise and grow in wisdom.

T.S. Eliot once said in a poem, “Where is the Life we have lost in living? Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?”

In the age of information abundance, many people still can’t separate knowledge from noise.

Attention deficit makes it incredibly hard for many people to pause, ponder and think over what they come across. They can’t find knowledge in information to take the next step to become wise over time.

If you can’t find the most important knowledge to apply in your life and gain wisdom, it can take twice as long to move from A to B.

People like Warren Buffet read hundreds of investing information pages to find knowledge to make informed decisions.

Becoming wise is a process, not an outcome

Confucius once said, “By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.”

Every approach to learning requires knowledge transfer.

If you can’t get good at filtering what’s better knowledge and what’s noise, finding success could take a very long time.

Any successful people you know applied knowledge at some point in their life. They found what was useful, took action and repeated what works to gain wisdom through experience.

Wisdom comes from the experience of dealing with challenging situations and learning from those experiences.

Wisdom is knowing what to do and not to do in any given situation. It is having the insight to know what is good and bad for you in any situation.

Wisdom is being able to see the big picture and make well-informed decisions. It is being able to see the fine line between right and wrong and knowing how to act in any given situation.

Wisdom is learning from one’s mistakes and improving as a result — it’s experience in progress.

We all know people who are quick to offer advice to others.

They are the ones who seem wise because they appear to know everything and everyone. After all, they have an abundance of experience and can see things from many different angles.

But, like all of us, they are not necessarily wise. Their advice may be well-meaning, but it can also be misguided or hurtful.

Wisdom is an ever-changing state of mind that allows you to understand the world as it is, not as you may want it to be.

It’s a way of thinking that allows you to look at situations from many different angles, take into account diverse viewpoints, and think critically about your own decisions and actions.

In other words, wisdom is different from knowledge, experience, and skill.

Wisdom is timeless. And it has nothing to do with I.Q.

Many smart people are often not wise, and wise people are not always smart. Wisdom is a result of experience and knowledge.

The accumulation of knowledge and experience can provide you with a broad understanding of different perspectives and situations.

Being wise means making sound judgments with regard to different situations and people based on prior knowledge.

Wisdom is a skill that one builds throughout their life, not something that can be learned in a few hours or days.

A wise person gathers useful principles, rules, and common sense over time: at some point, those ideas become a guide for life.

Ray Dalio wrote a book about the wisdom and principles he has gathered over the years as an investor. “Principles are fundamental truths that serve as the foundations for behavior that gets you what you want out of life. They can be applied again and again in similar situations to help you achieve your goals,” he wrote in his book, Principles: Life and Work.

We all want to be smarter, wiser, and more intuitive people. But given how challenging it is to build these traits, how can you become wise?

The good news is, you can cultivate wisdom. And it doesn’t require years of study or a fancy degree.

You don’t have to become wise overnight. But with a little bit of dedication and effort, you can become more discerning.

You can be more mindful and deliberate about what you think, believe and how you think.

You can improve your store of knowledge that can help you to become wise by reading deep and wide, applying what you learn, and learning from others.

A wise person also keeps an open mind — they are constantly improving what they know.

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing,” Socrates said.

The lifelong attempt to overcome ignorance is wisdom. It’s the attempt to make it a way of life.

Your life will get better if you improve your wisdom engine.

Photo credit: iStock.com