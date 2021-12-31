Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The 4 Secrets of Graceful Leadership That Propel You to the Next Level

The 4 Secrets of Graceful Leadership That Propel You to the Next Level

Passive patience disappoints. Grace sweetens bitter.

by Leave a Comment

 

Passive patience disappoints. Grace sweetens bitter.

Patience with people is:

  1. Accepting slower than expected progress.
  2. Withholding negative consequences for disappointing performance.
  3. Making room to learn from mistakes.
  4. Allowing poor performance with the view of improvement and growth.
  5. Realizing that everyone isn’t good at everything. Exploring reassignment or job crafting.
  6. Permitting time for people to find their greatest contribution.

John Baldoni writes that grace, “… is the disposition to do something more for others.” He goes on, “Grace is the essence of life that enables us to see the world not simply as a place for us but rather a place for all of us.”

4 Secrets of graceful leadership:

#1. Grace is more than patience:

5 ways grace exceeds patience.

  1. Patience withholds. Grace gives.
  2. Patience permits. Grace provides.
  3. Patience tolerates. Grace innovates.
  4. Patience is restraint. Grace is intervention.
  5. Patience is reactive. Grace is proactive.

#2. Grace is about the giver.

Do the graceful thing because it’s who you are, not for benefits you might receive. However, in a world of limited time and growing opportunity, focus grace – when possible – on responsive people. (Read, Give and Take, by Adam Grant)

An open heart takes you further than a clenched fist.

#3. Grace doesn’t obligate.

Generosity with strings is manipulation. Kindness that imposes obligation is barter.

Seek the best for others. Appreciation may return to you. It may not.

Think of grace as a gift. Grace that focuses on response from recipients ends up frustrated and disappointed.

Employee turn-over is one area where leaders learn to be graceful. You pour into someone who leaves. Now what? Grace keeps pouring out after disappointment.

#4. Grace corrects.

The point of graceful correction is improvement, not punishment. Consequences co-exist with grace. “You fell short. How can I help?”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Grace is the context of high performance, not the endorsement of incompetence.

What does graceful leadership look like from your perspective?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x