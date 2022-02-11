The 4 Types of Guys That Will Love Bomb You! [Video]

.

When we meet someone we feel excited about, “love bombing” can feel like everything we’ve ever wanted. Someone we’re attracted to showering us with intensity and attention who is also happy to introduce us to their close friends and family . . . let’s be honest, it feels really good.

Life suddenly transforms into our very own romantic movie. Sure, the pace of it might feel a little rushed and intense . . . but isn’t that what happens when you meet “the One”?

But then, like clockwork, it happens. The texts stop coming in fast like they used to and we feel them pulling away until eventually, as quickly as they came, they’re gone.

The harsh contrast between the avalanche of attention they gave us in the beginning and the cold one-line texts we’re now receiving can leave us in a state of withdrawal, wondering whether any of it was even real.

This might sound familiar to you . . . it’s certainly a story I’ve heard over and over. But why do people do this?

00:00 they want to come in and make you fall

00:01 in love with them as quickly as possible

00:03 because that’s where they get their

00:04 validation and once they feel validated

00:07 once they feel like ah i did it i made

00:10 them fall for me look how wonderful i am

00:13 it’s confirmed they can then move on

00:16 [Music]

00:19 love bomb or a love bomber is someone

00:22 who comes into your life

00:24 and immediately has an incredible

00:27 intensity

00:28 about them

00:30 they shower you with

00:32 praise

00:33 and attention and affection

00:36 and maybe even something that looks like

00:38 love

00:39 they want your time your energy

00:43 maybe

00:44 they do things very quickly like

00:46 introduce you to family maybe they

00:49 immediately give up their whole week

00:51 they want to see you every single day

00:54 they want to know where you are all the

00:56 time because they miss you

00:58 it’s someone who is very grandiose in

01:02 the beginning you may even feel

01:05 in the beginning with this person like

01:08 the pace

01:09 of it makes you slightly uncomfortable

01:12 and

01:13 the reason it’s called love bombing

01:16 is because someone comes in and drops

01:18 this bomb but then they disappear just

01:21 as quickly when they’re done

01:23 and that’s what so many people

01:25 experience is the pain of feeling like

01:27 they had something that was so intense

01:30 and felt like it was so important and it

01:32 really felt like it was going somewhere

01:34 very quickly

01:35 and then as quickly as that person came

01:38 in and showered you with that affection

01:40 they disappear

01:42 so

01:43 what do you think about this

01:45 steve what’s what what do you think that

01:47 people need to hear about this who have

01:50 either suffered from it

01:52 or

01:53 don’t want to fall prey to it

01:55 i think the first thing for me and this

01:57 is a topic that’s always

01:59 strange for me because i don’t think i

02:00 understand the psychology of guys who do

02:03 this

02:04 is it ego why would a guy shower someone

02:07 with tons of attention and

02:10 pronouncements of love and lavish them

02:12 with attention

02:14 if they didn’t want to actually be with

02:16 them

02:17 well i think there’s a there’s a

02:20 a generous interpretation of this and

02:22 also a less generous interpretation and

02:24 i think that they’re not always the same

02:26 person so if i were to take the most

02:28 egregious kind of love bomber it would

02:32 be someone on the spectrum of narcissism

02:36 somewhere who

02:38 really enjoys

02:40 someone falling in love with them they

02:42 want to come in and make you fall in

02:44 love with them as quickly as possible

02:45 because that’s where they get their

02:47 validation that’s what makes them feel

02:50 good so it was never really about

02:53 loving you

02:55 it was about giving you

02:57 overwhelming you so much

02:59 with their affection and how wonderful

03:01 they are

03:03 that you fall for them immensely and

03:07 they now feel validated and once they

03:09 feel validated once they feel like ah i

03:12 did it i made them fall for me look how

03:15 wonderful i am it confirmed they can

03:18 then move on but see like i’m human

03:20 that’s one person i’m human i like that

03:24 attention i like that validation and i

03:26 totally get that it’s nice when people

03:28 are attracted to you but maybe this is

03:30 my own avoidant tendencies coming out

03:32 but i would be worried

03:34 if i go too far in over

03:37 lavishing someone who i’m not that into

03:39 with attention and stuff

03:41 they’re gonna feel really attached and

03:43 it’s gonna be really messy to get out of

03:46 that and you know if i suddenly

03:49 change my mind or if i decide this isn’t

03:51 the one for me i’m now have created this

03:54 scenario where they think we’re in love

03:55 and we have something special and i

03:56 think oh god i’m really in it now

03:59 well i i think you’re being unkind to

04:02 yourself there steve because i think

04:03 that that’s a sign of having a moral

04:06 compass

04:07 because

04:09 for those without a moral compass

04:12 they don’t see it as a lot of work to

04:14 extricate themselves from that situation

04:16 they just say i’m never gonna text them

04:18 again i’m just gonna disappear i’m now

04:20 gonna ghost them essentially

04:23 because that’s not

04:24 something that you would ever default to

04:28 because you realize that for you

04:31 extricating yourself from something like

04:34 that means carefully untangling it in a

04:36 kind way

04:38 and you know the amount of work that

04:40 would take

04:41 you don’t want to put yourself in that

04:42 position in the first place but someone

04:44 a lot of people don’t have your

04:47 that

04:48 that moral

04:49 compunction

04:51 that you would have in that situation

04:53 but that that’s one kind of person and i

04:56 say it’s the most egregious kind for

04:58 exactly that reason because they have no

05:00 conscience about disappearing as fast as

05:03 they came into your life

05:05 the second kind of person

05:07 is someone who really

05:10 enjoys the idea

05:13 of falling in love it’s not just about

05:16 them being loved by you as a way to feel

05:19 important

05:20 they truly

05:23 enjoy

05:25 that feeling that high because falling

05:28 in love is this it’s a drug right it’s a

05:30 literal drug

05:32 so

05:34 i’m i’m going in to enjoy the high of

05:37 that drug

05:38 not to build something

05:40 sustainable

05:42 when it gets

05:44 to be

05:45 real effort when it gets to be that i

05:48 actually have to

05:51 put some work in some structure when i

05:54 have to wake up and

05:56 continue to put in effort with this

05:58 person to love them

06:00 and the high in that same dizzying

06:04 way is no longer there

06:06 the the drug has worn off to me and i

06:09 and and it doesn’t feel how i think it’s

06:11 supposed to feel anymore

06:12 so then i move on and that suggests

06:16 not it certainly can suggest a kind of

06:18 selfishness still but it perhaps more so

06:21 suggests an immaturity

06:23 and an unevolved

06:25 perspective when it comes to what a

06:27 relationship actually is

06:30 so for that person i would argue if we

06:33 could broadly say

06:35 the first person shows narcissistic

06:38 tendencies the second person

06:41 shows a tremendous amount of immaturity

06:44 and lack of awareness about what a

06:46 relationship actually is yeah and then

06:49 i think you have the third

07:32 chet baker song steve i fall in love too

07:35 easily

07:36 i fall in love too fast

07:39 i fall in love too terribly hard

07:43 for love to everlast

07:47 and

07:48 when i hear the lyrics of this song i

07:50 hear the third person

07:52 and the third person is

07:55 it is the person that immediately

07:57 projects onto someone

08:01 everything

08:02 that they want in their ideal person

08:06 as soon as they feel a hint of chemistry

08:10 they immediately start to take the five

08:12 percent they know about someone

08:15 and fill in the other 95 they don’t know

08:18 with their fantasy

08:21 what’s the movie jameson weird science

08:23 is that the

08:25 whether where the guys the two the two

08:27 geeky guys build their dream woman

08:29 as a computer

08:31 you know as a as a robot you know and

08:33 and they design their what they think is

08:35 their dream woman well i think that

08:36 people do that right they

08:38 they design in their head their dream

08:41 person based on

08:43 the small amount they know about someone

08:46 and they fall hard and fast for that

08:50 projection

08:51 and then when someone doesn’t live up to

08:53 the projection because how can they

08:57 they now

08:58 feel like this must not be the right

09:00 person after all and this is still a

09:03 kind of lack of awareness about perhaps

09:05 a kind of relationship immaturity

09:08 and it’s a lack of understanding i

09:10 believe

09:12 of

09:14 of how

09:15 so many people who come to be in strong

09:18 relationships

09:20 actually end up in strong relationships

09:24 the this idea is kind of

09:27 born out of this societal

09:30 myth of love at first sight yeah is it

09:34 kind of shiny object syndrome shiny new

09:36 object syndrome

09:38 well i i think it can be but in a way

09:41 that falls a little bit into the second

09:43 category right that i i’m

09:46 it’s exciting as long as it’s exciting

09:48 as long as it’s the drug high but i

09:50 think in the third category of people

09:52 the projection

09:54 it’s

09:55 it’s about that first that love at first

09:57 sight myth that i’m supposed to meet

10:00 someone and be absolutely bowled over by

10:03 everything that they are instantly and

10:06 that’s the indicator of whether

10:08 how much potential this has and whether

10:10 we’re going to go the distance

10:12 and that’s incredibly

10:14 dangerous because anything that feels

10:17 that good that fast has the potential to

10:20 let us down because so much of it is

10:22 based on emotion it’s not based on

10:24 true compatibility because we can’t

10:26 possibly see true compatibility at that

10:28 stage

10:30 but

10:31 in addition to that it’s

10:34 neglecting and i think a lot of people

10:37 genuinely don’t

10:39 understand this about so many couples

10:42 it’s a lack of understanding that love

10:45 grows

10:47 love doesn’t start

10:50 love grows

10:53 you

10:53 find someone

10:55 who you feel is worth

10:57 going on another date with

11:00 not someone who from the first time you

11:03 meet them

11:04 keeps you up all night because you’re

11:06 like i can’t stop thinking about them

11:09 that’s that’s the thing to be suspicious

11:12 of because now you’re probably basing

11:14 their value on something that’s not real

11:17 love

11:18 grows

11:19 when you find someone that you think is

11:22 worth going on another date with

11:24 you’re giving love a potential the

11:26 potential to grow

11:29 and the more you connect with someone

11:30 and the more you invest in them and the

11:32 more you tease out the wonderful

11:36 hidden

11:37 parts of them

11:38 and they do the same for you the more

11:40 you come to realize what an incredible

11:42 human being this is

11:45 and what an incredible partner this

11:46 could be

11:48 and of course

11:50 you it’s hard if you start with

11:52 absolutely zero chemistry if there’s not

11:56 even a basic attraction there at all

12:00 that’s hard

12:01 but

12:02 having

12:03 a basic kind of attraction for each

12:05 other isn’t the same as i can’t eat i

12:08 can’t sleep i can’t breathe without them

12:10 i immediately i left the date and i just

12:13 i you know i i i can’t

12:16 wait another day to see them again

12:18 that’s the dangerous

12:19 part love grows over time and that’s

12:22 something that the third kind of love

12:24 bomber

12:25 doesn’t appreciate because they feel

12:28 like if it’s not immediately the most

12:31 compelling thing in my life

12:33 it must be a sign that i’m not that into

12:36 this person

12:38 and and that is the love at first sight

12:41 myth

12:42 yeah

12:43 if it’s not roller coaster

12:45 then i’m not having the high so

12:48 something’s wrong i think there’s one

12:50 other

12:51 category of guy that i think i think you

12:53 haven’t slotted in yet matt

12:56 i think there’s a stereotype of just oh

12:58 single guy a single guy we all know what

13:00 that single guy is like he’s this player

13:02 type he’s like out there playing the

13:04 field meeting lots of people

13:07 and

13:08 in general i think that’s a very small

13:10 percentage of guys more likely

13:14 someone you meet is going to have

13:17 been in a couple relationships for a

13:19 while

13:20 that didn’t work out and so now this guy

13:23 that’s newly single

13:24 he probably doesn’t know how to be a

13:26 player but he knows how to be a

13:28 boyfriend

13:29 and he knows like well if i’m trying to

13:32 was i when i was trying to impress my

13:33 girlfriend i would have done this i

13:35 would have done this and he starts kind

13:37 of acting innocuously

13:40 or at least without bad intentions kind

13:42 of like a boyfriend

13:44 and that’s just how he’s that’s how he’s

13:46 sort of binary like that’s his one

13:48 default that’s his one default move i

13:50 can kind of dangle this sort of idea

13:53 that i’m a good boyfriend material in

13:55 front of you as just me making a good

13:56 impression and if he discovers maybe he

13:59 doesn’t want anything more

14:01 then he’s like uh oh

14:04 i

14:04 i didn’t have steven’s foresight to know

14:06 that this was going to work but i’m not

14:08 that interested and now i’ve just love

14:11 bumped yeah that’s really interesting

14:14 yeah and i think that guy can also be

14:16 the kind of guy that

14:18 because all they know is being in a

14:20 relationship

14:21 there’s

14:22 kind of find a relationship at any cost

14:24 mode

14:26 and so

14:27 they’re not necessarily truly evaluating

14:30 whether the person in front of them is

14:32 right for the relationship they’re just

14:34 putting wanting a relationship ahead of

14:36 anything

14:37 so

14:38 they go in hard and fast and

14:41 to love as intensely as possible

14:44 but then if they ever stop to catch

14:46 their breath and actually evaluate

14:47 whether it’s right

14:48 they may find out it’s not but like you

14:51 say they’ve just

14:52 exercised all of their boyfriend tools

14:55 immediately because it’s all they know

14:57 yeah and maybe it’s just they wanted

14:59 attention and this is literally the only

15:02 there’s only tool in their tool kit that

15:04 they had available they didn’t know how

15:05 to be suave they didn’t know how to do

15:07 all these other things that those other

15:09 cool single guys are doing they’re just

15:12 default

15:13 love bummer they didn’t know how to have

15:14 a different intensity

15:16 yeah or a lower intensity and i i kind

15:19 of i suppose that’s a good juncture

15:21 because people may say well then

15:23 my god how do i you know

15:26 do i have to sit there and try and

15:27 decipher which one of the categories

15:30 that you’ve just said someone falls into

15:33 and no you don’t

15:34 you don’t it’s at the answer is actually

15:37 very simple for you

15:40 if it when you’re in the early stages of

15:43 dating

15:44 the first is

15:46 be distrusting

15:48 of

15:51 any situation

15:53 that has reached a kind of unsustainable

15:56 level of intensity

15:58 that doesn’t mean and maybe

16:01 distrusting would you say unearned

16:03 intensity like early intensity

16:06 unearned intensity but even just an

16:08 unsustainable level of intensity

16:11 i you know no no relationship is going

16:13 to stay at that crazy intensity so you

16:16 may enjoy it

16:19 but be wary of it

16:21 be just be careful and understand that

16:25 you dictate the pace

16:28 you don’t have to just go along with

16:30 somebody else’s pace whether it’s the

16:32 narcissist type who is trying to

16:36 do all of these grand things and take up

16:39 all of your time and attention because

16:41 of that reason or whether it’s the

16:42 person jameson is talking about who’s

16:44 doing it because they only know one

16:46 speed

16:47 you

16:49 can dictate the pace if someone wants to

16:51 see you every day right now and you just

16:54 met them you can slow them down

16:56 and say you know i make your own

16:58 decision i feel comfortable maybe seeing

16:59 this person a couple of times a week at

17:01 this stage while i’m getting to know

17:03 them you know i’m not suddenly going to

17:05 free up every night for someone that i

17:06 don’t know

17:08 you can decide that

17:11 and

17:12 when someone

17:14 does

17:15 things that perhaps you wouldn’t do that

17:17 soon

17:19 because

17:20 you you know they introduce you to their

17:22 family and you think wow if i was

17:24 introducing someone to my family that

17:26 would be a big deal to me therefore if

17:28 i’m being introduced to their family

17:29 that must be a big deal to them don’t

17:32 assume that something means the same

17:34 thing to somebody else that it means to

17:36 you

17:37 yeah because it may not that’s a big one

17:39 that and that’s that’s the danger is

17:41 when we assume

17:43 that it without them having actually

17:45 said it we assume oh that must it’s the

17:48 same as

17:49 a woman saying well when i if i sleep

17:52 with someone that deepens my connection

17:55 with them so i wouldn’t sleep with

17:57 someone unless i was ready to deepen my

17:59 connection with them

18:00 but you should never assume and you know

18:03 i know so many women who get we coach so

18:05 many women who get in trouble

18:08 because they assume that sex means the

18:11 same thing that it does to her and in

18:14 some cases it does

18:16 but in a lot of cases it doesn’t

18:19 they have a different association with

18:21 what sex means assuming

18:23 that whatever is happening right now is

18:25 something they’ve attached the same

18:27 meaning to as you have

18:29 is a recipe for unmet expectations

18:34 that’s why we have to bring conversation

18:36 into the mix

18:38 and talk about these things be willing

18:40 to have the conversation so number one

18:44 be wary of a pace and an intensity

18:47 that’s unsustainable number two

18:50 don’t assume

18:51 something means the same thing oh and i

18:54 should say for number one you be willing

18:56 to set the pace

18:57 so number one be wary of a pace and in

19:01 intensity that’s unsustainable and be

19:03 willing to take the pace back

19:06 you can dictate the pace

19:08 even if they’re trying to speed it up

19:10 number two don’t assume something means

19:13 the same thing to somebody else as it

19:14 does to you just because someone’s doing

19:17 something that feels intense to you it

19:18 may not be intense to them it may be

19:20 what they do all the time and number

19:23 three

19:25 measure consistency

19:27 over intensity

19:30 it’s easy

19:32 to think that because somebody is being

19:34 grandiose in their actions because

19:36 they’re being intense in their actions

19:38 that that must be a portent for things

19:41 to come

19:43 we have to say no no matter how good

19:46 this feels

19:47 no matter how exciting

19:50 this

19:50 appears and no matter how dramatic

19:54 their words and their actions seem to be

19:58 i have to stay very grounded

20:01 and measure consistency of action of

20:05 words of behavior

20:08 over intensity

20:11 in someone’s words and actions and

20:13 behavior

