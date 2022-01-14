The 5 Hardest, Most Painful Truths About Gold Diggers Men Need To Face

“I have my own car, a house I bought, and I own $100,000 a year, and you’re telling me I’m not a catch?!”

The guy across from me was screeching at me because I told him I wasn’t interested. He had sat across from me on a date and boasted about his stupid yacht for the better part of half an hour.

I told him I wanted to skip dinner and call a cab because waiting for a table had already proven to be a chore.

He, like many other men in my life, made a point of complaining about women dating them for money. I wasn’t interested in money. I can make my own. But, his reaction revealed some things that many men are not willing to face.

Gold-digging women exist. There’s no doubt about that. Women who only date the wealthy also exist. However, there are a couple of things guys do not want to admit about the dating scene and the role money plays.

Let’s be real. These five truths need to be addressed.

Being a gold-digger is not the same as wanting a man who isn’t cheap.

First, it’s time to address the elephant in the room. Many men seem to conflate the idea of showing generosity with being gold digger fodder. These two things are not the same. Women looking for a partner will look for generosity.

I’ll say it time and time again: a man who is cheap is not a man I want around me. Stinginess is a sign that he’s going to refuse to support me when I need him to — such as when I lose my job. He’s not going to be the guy who gives me a present I ask for on my birthday.

It is not wrong for women to want someone who has a job, supports himself, and has a little extra cash on the side for a night out. Women want partners and they want men who add to their lives. Stingy, cheap men are not going to make their lives better. Rather, they’ll just take and take.

You don’t have to make six figures for a woman to want you. I actually am the breadwinner in my home. My husband always worked minimum wage jobs, but whatever he got, he shared. That’s what makes him a catch and why I feel comfortable financially supporting him now.

Most men who whine about women only being interested in spending money don’t have the kind of money needed to attract a gold digger.

In fact, they rarely ever have enough money to comfortably support themselves. When you have enough for yourself and for others, you generally won’t feel bad about splurging on a dinner out.

Every penny has to be saved, because, well, you could go broke. That’s why a lot of the guys accusing women of being gold diggers flip out. That night out with drinks might make the difference between paying rent and bailing!

Actual gold diggers are fairly rare. Women may love that a man has money, sure, but it’s not the be-all, end-all of standards unless you’re really desperate and in a bad situation. Contrary to popular belief, women do not want to be the cows in the story I told about the cow and wolf.

I fully expect men to scream at me in the comments until they turn purple in the face. However, it’s the truth. Wanting a man who makes $50,000 a year does not a gold digger make. That’s an average fucking salary, dudes. She just wants an average career out of you. She probably works, too.

An actual gold digger, like the ones you see married to CEOs, will want you to make $250,000 or more. They want luxury. They don’t work unless they’re a CEO of their own company. They have a lifestyle they demand to have, and if you can’t shell out, they won’t talk to you — as is their right.

If all you ever do is brag about your money, you’re going to attract women who only want your money.

Women, in general, know that men who brag about how much they make are insecure. After a couple of dates, they already know that your personality sucks so they are going to start treating you like an ATM.

A startling amount of men think that having a large bank account means they get a free ticket to Pussytown, and that a woman is their reward for making money. It does not work this way. Thinking it does shows that you’re entitled AF.

Actually, most guys who think like this visibly hate women and get angry at them for existing. They also tend to make jabs about women asking them to pay for dates. So, they tend to be very unappealing. Most girls see them and are like, “Oh, a potential abuser.”

A healthy woman who can support herself will see guys act like this and run at the first sight. A woman who cannot stand on her own two legs will put up with it, if only to get a free meal or a little money for rent. That’s why it’s a self-fulfilling process.

Women don’t want to be with a guy who can only offer money in terms of a relationship. Will some women do it, just because they need a roof over their head? Of course. But will they stay? Absolutely not. No one wants to be with a man who makes her “guilty until proven innocent.”

Want to avoid getting gold digging women? Cool. Take the bus to your next date and wear something nice from Old Navy, then go to a mid-range restaurant or pack a picnic for the two of you.

Low-key, a lot of guys want to date women who act like gold diggers.

Here’s a sad truth I noticed: men tend to treat women who have lots of plastic and a penchant for shopping better than the women who are “low maintenance.”

However, most men claim they want low-maintenance girls who can do the laundry, make their own money, and cook well. Gold digging and being low maintenance do not go hand-in-hand, ever. So, what’s going on here? It’s simple.

I’ll be honest. When I realized what was going on, it burned me up a bit. I look sloppy most of my days, so I’m not a gold digger-looking person. I got passed up a lot for girls who were. It took a sudden epiphany to realize what’s up.

Being able to support a fancy, elegant, gold digger shows you’re making money. Same thing for a sugar baby. And it’s a status symbol. Most men love looking high status, especially to other guys.

Guys tend to date and marry women who make them look good to others — hence, why gold diggers are successful in the dating scene. Fellas, you could have a low-maintenance girl who earns her own money. You just don’t want her.

Dating and relationships cost money, whether you like it or not.

Whether you’re male or female, you are going to have to spend money on the relationships in your life. Birthday presents, days out with friends, bar tabs with the guys…It’s a thing.

Being married and being in a relationship will have a significant impact on your bills regardless of whether you’re male or female. Household expenses increase for both parties.

If you get infuriated about being asked to pay for stuff, I’m going to go out on a limb and say you might need to get your life in order. Dating might be too expensive for you. And you know what? That’s okay. There’s plenty of time to find the one for you.

