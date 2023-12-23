The 5 Most Difficult Zodiac Signs to Date — Are You One of Them?

Finding the right person is often hard enough, but when you throw other problematic issues into the mix, it can be a recipe for disaster. Our astrological charts can provide some insight into what makes us hard to handle at times. Here are the 5 most difficult zodiac signs to date and why.

1.Sagittarius

When a Sagitarrius falls in love, they fall hard. The problem? This fire sign often doesn’t allow themselves to fall in love in the first place, often choosing the single life. They’re always looking for their next adventure, hoping to meet a new lover while flying solo at the airport or on the beach during one of their next vacations.

Generally regarded as the ultimate commitment phobe of the zodiacs, Sagittarius prefers their independence and freedom. Good luck tying them down — but if you’re able to, this could be your most rewarding relationship of all-time, since their fun-loving, spontaneous, optimistic and honest natures can make them great romantic partners.

2. Capricorn

The problem with dating a Capricorn is actually finding time to date them. As the workaholic of the zodiac chart, this earth sign tends to put everything they have into focusing on their careers. This leaves them little time for date nights and they often aren’t the best communicators with their significant others. When they do talk, it will often be mostly about work, and they may cancel your plans to take on extra work hours. Their tendencies can leave you feeling like you’re on the backburner.

At their core, they may want the same things as you do, but Capricorns can come across as cold, aloof, and uncaring — often giving the vibe that they’re not all in. You might find yourself carrying the weight of the conversation and putting in the most effort, and who has time for that?

3. Gemini

One of the biggest challenges of dating this air sign is that they seem to have two personalities at times. They can be extremely flirty… or they can fight with you a lot. Gemini can seem to have so many layers at times because they use this as a defense mechanism. They’re one of the least trusting zodiac signs, and they tend to protect themselves.

It can be difficult to fully break down their walls — but if you can stick it out long enough for them to see how much you care, this can be one of the most fulfilling relationships you’ll ever have. Gemini’s intelligence, and hunger for adventure can all make for an exciting relationship.

4. Virgo

Virgo is often seen as the ultimate perfectionist of all the zodiac signs, which can be a good thing and bad thing at times. They tend to set the bar high and have a lot of expectations. This can make them untrusting of a person’s character until proven otherwise. They can also come across as nitpicky and overly critical of their significant others, making them difficult to get along with at times.

On the other hand, they put so much effort in everything they do, which can make them great partners. You can rest assured knowing that a Virgo will invest all of themselves into the right relationship.

5. Aquarius

This air sign craves excitement and thrill, but they also tend to have an innate desire for independence. They’re not likely to open up to their significant others, often expecting their needs to just be understood even though they don’t like to express them.

Although Aquarius can make a great listener and tends to be very supportive of their significant others, they also hate conflict. They’re likely to avoid dealing with any issues you may face together as a couple, often preferring to run from these problems. They’re one of the zodiac signs who’s most likely to ghost their significant others.

Do you agree with these five most difficult zodiac signs to date? Which zodiac signs have you found to be the most challenging to handle as romantic partners?

Photo credit: Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash