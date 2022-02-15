The 5 Stages of a Rebound Relationship (And 3 Truth Bombs)

A rebound relationship is a relationship we enter right after or soon after our breakup to suppress or escape our pain and feel less lonely or to make our ex jealous, get our revenge, and prove to them how much better off we are without them.

For these reasons, it’s not hard to assume that rebound relationships are shallow, short-lasting, and toxic. But despite that being the prevailing societal notion, it’s actually not always true. Well, except for the “short-lasting” bit… About 90% of rebounds don’t last. But what is always true is that there are stages to a rebound relationship. (1)

These stages are the same for both the dumpers and dumpees. And it’s beneficial to be aware of them and to understand them. Doing so helps you become more aware of where things can go wrong in your new relationship, enabling you to better prepare for those potential turbulences.

And if you’re someone who wants to get back with an ex who just got into a rebound, understanding the stages of a rebound relationship helps you figure out what they’re going through or could go through. These insights then enable you to more accurately predict whether or not you have any chance of getting them back.

Do Rebound Relationships Ever Work Out

Even though a rebound relationship often forms prematurely and, as I pointed out earlier, with the wrong intentions, it has the potential of turning into a real relationship. And while the odds are slim, it’s not to say it is impossible.

But consider not dwelling on this question too fiercely. As I’ve argued in a previous article, getting into a rebound relationship is often worth it regardless of how it unfolds.

Because whichever outcome it reaches — whether it fails or lives on and turns into a real relationship — it will serve as a valuable experience you can learn from and consequently better your love life, as well as a means by which getting over an ex becomes easier.

The Stages Of A Rebound Relationship

Below, I’ll go over the stages of a rebound relationship, examine their anatomy, and point out what you can expect in each. And while these stages can take on a few different forms, they’ll likely take the five-part form as presented. At least that’s what I found through my research.

1. The Pre-Rebound Stage

The first stage of rebound relationships begins when you get pushed into vast freedom by the absence of your ex. As a result of this freedom, you usually start seeing other people, as in, romantic prospects.

Some people start dating out of excitement, and others out of anxiety, neediness, and the fear of missing out on new experiences. As you’d guess, the former leads to a real relationship and the latter to a rebound relationship.

The dumpee and the dumper also have somewhat different reactions during this stage.

If you’re the dumpee, you’ll have a more challenging time coping with your breakup compared to the dumper, and you’ll, on average, grieve longer and more intensely.

Conversely, if you’re the dumper, you’ll stop grieving much faster, and the overall process will be far less intense than the dumpees. There’s even a chance that you’ll actually feel relieved and elated now that your relationship is over.

2. The Honeymoon Stage

After you date for a whole, you usually settle down with someone. When that happens, you reach stage two of a rebound relationship — considering that your new relationship is, in fact, a rebound — called The Honeymoon Stage.

The Honeymoon Stage lasts anywhere from 6 months to one year, and during it, you’ll be unable to get enough of your partner. You’ll crave talking, cuddling, kissing, and fucking all the damn time. You’ll overlook their flaws and exaggerate their strengths. You’ll constantly feel euphoric and hyped, and overly-passionate.

Sometimes you’ll become so obsessed with your partner that you’ll start losing sleep and appetite and find yourself with an ungodly amount of intrusive thoughts about them.

As you’d guess, these tendencies can quickly become toxic and lead to codependency, jealousy issues, impaired sexual performance, thinking of your partner as “the one,” and so forth.

Thus, your relationship can quickly start going downhill. Disagreements and arguments bubble up. Resentment flows in. And you suddenly end up in the next stage of a rebound relationship — reality and conflicts.

3. The Reality And Conflicts Stage

This stage of a rebound relationship is pivotal. During it, you’ll finally experience some much-needed dose of reality.

You’ll start considering if your new relationship is suitable for you. You’ll begin to discern your partner’s flaws and imperfections and start making rational judgments about whether or not those flaws and imperfections are something you can live with or not.

As the name implies, this stage often leads to conflict. And this conflict usually plays out in two ways: you resolve or accept it or amplify it.

If you resolve or accept it, you also need to stomach that the same conflict will probably keep repeating and thus will keep needing to be resolved or accepted for your relationship to last and stay fulfilling. Such is the nature of romantic relationships, after all.

But if you fail to put up sufficient boundaries and only amplify your conflict, you risk launching yourself into the fourth stage of a rebound relationship.

4. The Nostalgia And Comparison Stage

The fourth stage of rebound relationships marks the point where you start comparing your new partner with your ex. A hallmark of it are thoughts like:

“OHMYGOD, my ex was also a loud chewer.”

“My ex was never so ill-tempered. Maybe I’m with the wrong person…?”

“He walks and talks like my ex. I don’t like that.”

“She has the same body shape as my ex. I love that!”

“My ex would react in the same way in this scenario.”

While there’s nothing wrong with comparing your new partner to your ex, and while everyone does that from time to time, it is wrong to keep doing it until you begin to reminisce and miss your ex frequently.

If that happens, the intrusive thoughts that keep swirling around your mind often get infused with growing resentment toward your current partner. You begin to think, “Why can’t you be more/less like my ex!” If you’re going through something remotely similar, it is undoubtedly a bad sign for your relationship and its future.

Another trait of The Nostalgia And Comparison Stage is that the more disagreements you have with your partner, the more you’ll contemplate leaving them and getting your ex back, from which point you’ll move to the last stage of a rebound relationship.

5. The Epiphany Stage

This final stage of a rebound relationship plays out in two radically different ways.

You either conclude that your relationship is toxic, that you’ve committed to your partner for all the wrong reasons, and that you’ve settled, or that your relationship is healthy and has the potential of becoming something serious and lasting.

Depending on your conclusion, you either decide to break up with your partner or you stay and double down on building a relationship with them, at which point a couple of interesting things occur.

First, your love becomes unconditional — you don’t need them to be or act a certain way in order to love them. Second, you begin to form an emotional bond capable of keeping you together in spite of thankless circumstances: logistics, war, illness, etc. Third, your partner becomes a part of your identity and thus a source of immense meaning in your life.

—

