The 5 Types of Men You Need To Avoid — From a Male Who Knows Them All

“I’m working my way through the alphabet. It’s a shame you have a girlfriend, or you could join in the game.”

I gave a nervous laugh and shook my head. Mark was what I called the stats man. He viewed sexual conquests as a game and liked to make up challenges to keep himself entertained. This month’s challenge was based on the alphabet. Each time he went out, the name of his one-night stand had to be the next letter of the alphabet. The first night was Alex. Then Barb. Claire, I met in the hallway the previous week, and that morning I saw Deb slink out the front door.

As Mark’s flatmate, I was used to seeing a long procession of conquests come in and out of our apartment. It was just a game to him. At the bar when surrounded by all the boys, he was applauded, although deep down, I was disgusted. These women, while always willing participants, were unaware they were just meaningless statistics. Until the exit survey came in. Yes, Mark had a feedback form. But we shall come to that later.

Mark was one of five categories of men that should be avoided. I know each of these types and will admit to having had some of these traits in the past. Now, as a wiser, older male I know better, and I will be teaching my young sons not to act like any of these. These five characters may seem obvious and thus easily avoided, but I speak to so many of my friends who have fallen into their trap. However, if you know what to look for, they can be easily avoided by spotting them at the outset.

1. The Negster

When I was in college, there seemed to be a growth in the term the pickup artist. This led to a range of ‘bro’ books teaching men how best to pick up women. This included such gems as The Game and Get Laid or Die Trying.

One of the recommended strategies was the art of negging. This is using “low-grade insults meant to undermine the self-confidence of a woman so she might be more vulnerable to advances.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The negster will say things like, ‘I usually only like attractive girls, but I like you.” As word of this pickup tactic swept my college, it seemed most men (well most boys to be honest) became negsters. There were forums where lines were exchanged and success stories shared. “You are so down to earth and low maintenance. I like how you don’t put so much into your appearance.” If I had $1 for every time someone suggested I buy The Game, I’d have $452.

Even worse than the constant bro exchange was that far too often, this tactic worked. Now I know a lot of the online boasting was rubbish designed to impress mates, but I spoke to female friends who admitted they had fallen for it.

Scientific research seems to back it up. A study was done looking at self-esteem in relation to romantic advances. In a study looking at self-esteem in relation to romantic advances, a male research assistant flirted with female participants and gave either negative or positive feedback to them. The results of the study indicated “that women who had their self-esteem temporarily lowered found the male research assistant significantly more attractive than the women with temporary high-self esteem.”

If you are after a long term relationship, then avoid the negster at all costs. Having someone lower your self-esteem and provide backhanded compliments will impact your happiness.

How to spot them

They own one of the books listed above and try cliched moves that were outdated fifteen years ago, and even then they were outdated 100 years prior. If any compliment comes with a criticism, then end their Game immediately.

2. The Stats Man

Mark was just an average looking guy who just happened to be friendly and easy to talk to, and this charm seemed to work. But deep below this charm was his view of females as just a number. It was the stereotypical view of putting another notch on his bedpost.

Women were just an overnight proposition at best, and if he could, he’d had them leave before sunrise. As his flatmate, I would see him in action all too often. He wasn’t aggressive; he just knew who to target and what to say. He was almost chameleon-like in the way he adapted to his surroundings.

Mark would thrive on a challenge. Whether it was the alphabet game or nationalities or occupation, it was just another statistic. By the end of our living arrangements, he had created a Feedback Form which he would pass onto his conquest.

Yes, he was compiling more statistics.

How to spot them

You spot a spreadsheet with data, graphs and information about other women. In reality, the stats man are not always easy to pick. You might imagine the shirtless gym junkie holding a fish that (you know, the Tinder photo) but many of them come across as everyday guys.

But if it seems like a game to them and they are focused on just getting you back to their place rather than setting up a future date, they are a Stats Man.

3. The Cling Wrap

Dan, the downtrodden I called him. He would end a relationship and within days was in a new one. Each time was “different; this one is my soul mate.” Dan needed to be in a relationship and would do anything to maintain it. He would change his interests and move his life to morph to his partners.

When we asked Dan to come out for a beer, he would inevitably decline. He needed to run some errands for his partner. Or have plans with his partner. Whatever the excuse was, it was due to his partner.

Now, there is nothing wrong with being committed and wanting to please your partner. But when it changes your personality and means you never see your friends, it is extreme.

For the females, they loved it at first. They were showered with gifts. They had a permanent Uber driver to take them wherever they wanted. Anything they needed done, Dan would do. But Dan, as a Cling Wrap, became less of a partner and more of a butler.

The emotional and physical connection would peter out. Too much subservience isn’t healthy in a relationship. And besides, you want your own time. You want to have a girls night. Or a night alone. You need breathing space.

How to spot them

Ask them a question that they should definitely say no to. Something like, “would you get my name tattooed across your forehead?” If they say yes without hesitation, they are a Cling Wrap.

Look next to you. If they are close enough to read this, then you’ve landed yourself a cling wrap!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. The Me-Me

Confidence is attractive. Confident men project an aura which asserts power and knowledge. However, the Me-Me goes overboard and makes himself the centre of the universe. He is like the negster but with a subtle difference. Instead of making you feel bad by negging you, they make you feel inferior by constantly talking about themselves and their achievements.

They can make you feel like an adjunct in a relationship. If someones asks the two of you a question, invariably the MeMe will answer and make the answer about themselves. When making decisions, it will be with their interests at heart. It can make you feel like an accessory rather than an equal.

How to spot them

If on your first date they start every sentence with I, and don’t ask you many questions then you need to bail. During the ‘courting phase’ the male should be interested and asking you lots of questions, so they can get to know you. If they don’t show any interest at this stage, it will only fade with time. And very quickly become Me-Me.

5. The Peter Pan

My friend Catherine used to live with two children, except that one of them was older than her — it was her husband, Bill.

Bill would hang out day and night with his son. Nothing wrong with a close father/son relationship but this affected his behaviour.

They would stay up all night playing games on the Playstation. They would hang out in comic stores. If Catherine was out and they had to make dinner, they would order pizza. Always pizza. They would both leave clothes scattered around the house and empty pizza boxes on the floor. Once Catherine went away, and when she came back, she thought her house had been robbed, it was in such disarray.

Bill was still living as a teenage boy. He would forget to pay bills or was hopeless when asked to do the food shopping. He had little ambition in life. They met at college, and Catherine thought Bill was just a lazy college student. Little did she realize that after marrying Bill, she would become a surrogate mother to him. He would never grow up.

Bill was fun to be around. Always laughing and happy. He was popular with everyone. But none of us had to live with him, or clean up after him.

How to spot them

They spend an inordinate amount of time playing video games, reading comics and eating junk food. Basically they are a boy trapped in a man’s body.

I’ll be the first to admit I am far from perfect. (Just ask my ex-wife.) And in the past, I have exhibited traits from each of these five characters. But with age comes wisdom, and now in my middle age, I definitely know better.

If I could talk to my twenty-two-year-old self, I’d tell him not to laugh with or encourage Mark. I’d tell him to advise Catherine that she should only mother her actual child, not her man child. And I’d tell Dan to grow some balls and become his own person.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’d also tell twenty-two-year-old Ash to buy Amazon shares. But that’s a different story altogether.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Sara Dubler on Unsplash