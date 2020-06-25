The 6 Colors of Love

Color matters. It has long been proved that there’s a link between colors and our emotions. Not everything in life is black and white — especially not love. Love comes in different colors and each one of them is associated with different stages and feelings.

So, what are those colors and what do they represent?

Red

You probably already guessed this one. Throughout history red is thought to be the color of love. Red is the most intense color and one packed with emotion. It stands for passion, desire, lust, heat, longing, and romance. Picture Valentine’s Day, lingerie, hearts, roses. Whenever we think of love, we think of red.

Blue

I always associate the color blue with the sea and the sky. The sight of both of them can make you feel calm and serene. Every time you’re near the sea or look up at the sky, your soul magically fills with peace. Likewise, love has a soothing effect on people. Nothing can be more soothing than being around a person you love. You feel relaxed and restored.

White

White stands for purity and innocence. And there are so many innocent forms of love. Just think about your first love. Your first kiss. Two children being in love with each other. The kind of love we give an animal. The kind of love grandparents have for their grandchildren. Love in its purest form.

Green

For me, the color green is linked with jealousy. When you’re in love, you can’t help but succumb to jealousy from time to time. Love can be selfish. You can catch yourself wanting the other person to be completely yours. Demanding their full attention and time. You feel jealous when someone competes for their attention — be it their parents or their friends. And nothing compares to how intense the feeling of jealousy can get when someone flirts with your partner in front of you.

Yellow

Ever heard of the term “lovesick”? When we feel sick, we are usually told that our face looks yellow-ish. And that’s why this color is linked with sickness. And believe me, love can make you sick. Love can make you nauseous and sweaty, anxious, and stressed. It can make you lose your sleep and your appetite. That usually happens when the object of your attention doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, has you wondering about the latter, or betrays you.

Black

Oh, black. The dark color of love. Black is associated with sadness, grief, or depression. Unfortunately, love can have you feeling all of these things. The loss of someone you love is one of the worst things that can happen in life. Death, breakups, abandonment. We all had to deal — or will have to deal — with at least one of them at one point or another. There’s nothing you can do about it. With love, comes pain.

. . .

“Love is inconvenient. Love is untidy. Love is relentless, ruthless and rapacious. Done well, it’s hilarious, playful and redemptive.”

― Regina Barreca

Love is powerful, scary, complicated, and exciting. It has no labels and each person has their own idea about what its essence is. Above all, love is colorful.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

