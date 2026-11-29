I was standing on the S-Bahn platform at Marienplatz — 8am, sunglasses, coffee I hadn’t started yet — when the notification appeared.

His name. After seventeen days of nothing.

Two words.

Him

Hey stranger

I stared at it long enough to miss my train.

Then I stood on that platform for approximately forty minutes having the following conversation with myself: Does “stranger” mean he’s noticed the distance? Does it mean he misses me? Is this the beginning of something, or the end of it dressed as a beginning? Should I reply immediately or wait? What does it mean that it’s 8am — did he think about this overnight? Should I be warm or cool? Should I —

I forwarded it to Hanna. Then to Lena. Then to Petra.

Three different interpretations. None of them were right.

They couldn’t have been right.

Because “hey stranger” wasn’t designed to have a right interpretation.

Soft-ghosting is not ghosting.

Ghosting is clean, in its brutal way — no response is unambiguous. You know where you stand.

Soft-ghosting is something more specific. It is the maintenance of just enough contact to prevent you from moving on, without enough commitment to constitute anything real. It keeps you positioned — available, hoping, slightly invested — while he retains full optionality.

The soft-ghost text is its primary instrument.

And here is what nobody tells you about it: these texts are not poor communication. Each one accomplishes a precise function. They’re not all doing the same thing. Understanding what each one is designed to do is the only way to stop running them through your head at midnight trying to locate the meaning.

There isn’t a hidden meaning. There is a function. Once you know the function, the text becomes very easy to read.

Text One

“Hey stranger”

Him

Hey stranger

What it sounds like

Playful. Warm. A gentle tease. An acknowledgment that time has passed, framed with a little affection.

What it actually is

A fishing line. He is dropping a hook into the water to see if you’re still there, still warm, still available to respond.

Notice what the word “stranger” does: it makes you the subject of the distance — you’ve become strange to him — rather than him the author of it. It’s a neat piece of blame-reversal dressed as a tease. He disappeared. You became the stranger.

The function: re-establish contact and gauge your current receptivity — with zero explanation of the gap and zero commitment to what comes next.

He doesn’t miss you. He’s checking whether you’re still available to be missed.

Text Two

“I’ve been thinking about you”

Him

I’ve been thinking about you

What it sounds like

Intimate. Specific. Evidence that you’ve been in his mind. The beginning of something being said.

What it actually is

Warmth without action. He has told you he’s been thinking about you. He has not told you what he’s been thinking. He has not proposed anything. He has not moved toward you.

He has generated the feeling of being specially thought-of while committing to absolutely nothing.

The function: re-invest your emotional attention. This text doesn’t start a conversation. It starts a loop in your head. You will spend hours wondering what exactly he’s been thinking, and what it means, and whether to tell him you’ve been thinking about him too.

The most dangerous soft-ghost text isn’t the distant one. It’s the affectionate one. Distance you can file. Warmth requires something from you. That’s precisely why it’s used.

Text Three

“Things have been crazy on my end”

Him

Things have been crazy on my end lately

What it sounds like

An explanation. An acknowledgment that he’s been absent. A reason.

What it actually is

A pre-emptive excuse — delivered before you’ve complained. Notice it is not “I’m sorry I’ve been quiet.” It is simply a statement of his circumstances, offered without apology.

The function: manage your potential frustration before it becomes a demand. This text reduces the likelihood that you’ll ask for more, because he’s already explained why more isn’t available. It is not an apology. It is a pre-emptive objection to any objection you might raise.

“Things have been crazy” is not an explanation of his absence. It is a sentence designed to make your response to his absence feel unreasonable.

Text Four

“We should catch up soon”

Him

We should catch up soon

What it sounds like

Forward momentum. A plan forming. Genuine interest in seeing you.

What it actually is

The indefinite future gesture. “Soon” has no date. “We should” is not “let’s.” This text does the work of a plan without making one.

The function: simulate forward momentum. He gets the feeling of being someone who wants to see you. You get the feeling that something is developing. Neither of you has a date in a calendar. Nothing has been arranged.

“We should” means he’s thought about it. “Let’s” means he’s decided. You are still waiting for the second word — and he has no intention of saying it.

Text Five

“I saw something that reminded me of you”

Him

I saw something today that reminded me of you

What it sounds like

The most intimate of all. Evidence of specific thought. The sense that you exist woven into his daily life.

What it actually is

A nostalgia provocation. He doesn’t have to explain what he saw, why it reminded him, or what he wants to do about it. He just sends the sentence — and you spend the rest of the day wondering.

The function: create false intimacy. This is the most precise instrument in the set — because it lands in the part of you that wants to be specifically known, specifically thought-of, specifically present in someone’s life. It mimics that without producing any of it.

He didn’t tell you what he saw. He knew he didn’t have to. The vagueness is not careless. The vagueness is the entire point.

Text Six

“Hope you’re doing well”

Him

Hope you’re doing well

What it sounds like

Kind. Warm. A friendly check-in from someone who still thinks about you.

What it actually is

The formal farewell dressed as care. “Hope you’re doing well” is the language of acquaintances, of LinkedIn, of people who were once close and are now finding a civilized distance.

The function: perform closure without providing it. This text allows him to feel he has been kind — he checked in, he wished you well — without actually ending anything, explaining anything, or offering anything. It is the softest possible exit while technically remaining in contact.

“Hope you’re doing well” is not warmth. It is distance wearing warmth’s clothing.

If you’ve spent hours — or days — running one of these through your head trying to find the meaning underneath the words, I want to say this as plainly as I can:

The meaning is not hidden in the text. The meaning is the text. The ambiguity isn’t a mystery to solve. It is the product.

You didn’t miss something. You didn’t fail to read it correctly. You couldn’t have replied differently and produced clarity — because clarity was never on offer. He was precise. Not about you. About what he wanted: access without commitment, optionality without cost.

Your job was never to decode these.

Your job is to decide what to do with them.