The 7 Spiritual Laws of Success

It’s hard to commit to being spiritual in our often stressful lives. We are consumed by distractions – self-imposed and unintentional – all the time. Most of us use distractions in a healthy way to cope with the ugly parts of our lives. For example, listening to music, reading, watching YouTube videos, and Netflix are all solid distractions (in moderation) that we use to diminish our anxious thoughts. However, many distractions overcome us without us consciously being aware of them. It’s so easy to get caught up in things that don’t matter but, unfortunately, take a toll on our mental health.

The other day, I read The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra, which is based upon Hindu and spiritualistic concepts. I noticed that my mood started to improve and my perspective gradually unclouded.

If you follow these laws, I can guarantee you will have a healthier mindset. You will be more immune to unwanted distraction and stress and will create success in all aspects of your life.

1.The Law of Pure Potentiality:

Take time to be silent each day and just be (meditation helps)

Commune with nature

Practice non-judgment (don’t judge what unfolds in your day or actions others take)

2. The Law of Giving:

Wherever you go and whomever you encounter, bring a gift (this doesn’t have to be a physical gift)

Be grateful for nature and gifts from others

Give and receive life’s most precious gifts: attention, affection, appreciation, and love

Each time you meet someone, silently wish them happiness, joy, and laughter

3.The Law of Karma (or Cause and Effect):

Witness the choices you make. Be fully conscious in the present

When you make a choice, ask: “What are the consequences of this choice I’m making?” and “Will this choice bring fulfillment and happiness to me and also to those who are affected by this choice?”

Ask your heart for guidance

4.The Law of Least Effort:

Practice acceptance. Say to yourself, “This moment is as it should be”. Do not resist the universe

Take responsibility for your situation and problems. Do not blame anyone or yourself. Every problem is an opportunity in disguise

Practice defenselessness. Relinquish the need to defend your POV. Be open to all POV’S (except to ppl who are racist or homophobic etc. fuck those people)

5.The Law of Intention and Desire:

Make a list of all your desires

Release the list of desires and surrender them. When things don’t go your way, know there is a grander reason why

Practice present-moment awareness. Accept the present as it is, and manifest the future through your deepest intentions and desires

6.The Law of Detachment

Commit to being detached. Allow yourself and those around you the freedom to be as they are. Don’t rigidly impose ideas if how you think things should be

Accept uncertainty and solutions will emerge

Remain open to infinite possibilities

7.The Law of Dharma

Pay attention to your inner-spirit

Make a list of your unique talents. List all the things you love to do while expressing your unique talents. Ask yourself, “How can I serve?” and “How can I help?”

