The 8 Modern Success Habits You Should Follow this Year

Since reading Atomic Habits in 2021, I’ve started on a journey to have better habits in order to get closer to the best version I can be.

Although I’m nowhere near consistent in some areas, for the most part, I’ve seen my life massively improve because of it.

I also read an old book that was written back in 1989 called The “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R Covey.

Although it was a great read, I personally think it’s time for a modern version.

Based on my studies of successful and effective people around me and my experience in doing it, I have found eight effective habits that we should consider doing in 2023.

Are you ready?

Let’s go!

#1 Get your sleep

The one habit that can help you maintain your habit or break them.

Sleep has been something I have neglected for most of my adult life, and here I am, trying my best to be better at it.

According to Neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr Matthew Walker (Author of the book — “Why we sleep”), humans need more than seven hours of sleep each night to maintain cognitive performance.

Every time I follow this habit, I always end up being sharp during the day.

When I have two days of less than 7 hours of sleep, my brain becomes a thick fog that relies on strong coffee to survive the work day.

If we want to be at our best, both mentally and physically, then we need to get our sleep. (non-negotiable!)

“the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life. The leading causes of disease and death in developed nations — diseases that are crippling health-care systems, such as heart disease, obesity, dementia, diabetes, and cancer — all have recognized causal links to a lack of sleep.”

― Matthew Walker, Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams

#2 —Stop focusing on your goals

For years, I’ve been so focused on the goals I wanted to achieve in my life, yet I feel frustrated and upset when I don’t accomplish any of them.

It’s when I realised that I shouldn’t focus on the target but rather on building the system around my goals to create powerful habits.

For example, if my goal was to improve my health by losing a specific weight, then I need to create a system to help me build the habits that will assist me in reaching my goals.

Whether going to the gym a few times a week, practising intermittent fasting or changing your diet, it doesn’t matter how you do it.

What matters is consistency.

Creating a system to make these habit stick is the key.

Without the right system to create these habits, our goals are nothing but a dream.

I read a passage from a book called “The Archer” by Paolo Coelho, which ties to creating a system for our goals.

“But never hold back from firing the arrow if all that paralyses you is fear of making a mistake. If you have made the right movements, open your hand and release the string. Even if the arrow fails to hit the target, you will learn how to improve your aim next time.”

― Paulo Coelho, The Way of the Bow

#3 — Live your values

One of the biggest mistakes I made earlier was not exploring my values.

Many of my yearly goals came from what society says I should aim for — like Money, Status and owning things.

Once I’ve figured out my top five life values, it was easier for me to focus on goals that matter to me.

This also increased my chances of achieving it since I have internal motivation rather than outward.

My top five values are

Family — To be the best husband and father I can be Fun — I want to do fun things both at work and in my personal life. Once it’s no longer fun, I move on. Personal Growth — I love learning something new, especially if it makes me a better person overall. Mental and Physical Health — To be the best I can be on a regular basis, my health has to be at a certain level. Creativity — I’ve always been creative since I was still at school, and keeping that creative fire makes life more fun and interesting.

#4 — Meditate

If you haven’t tried meditation because it’s too “woo-woo” for you, then I have news for you. It’s actually scientifically proven to be an effective way to improve many aspects of your life.

This includes:

Reducing Stress and Anxiety

Improve Emotional Wellbeing

Boosts Immune Systems

Enhances Focus and Concentration

Promotes Better Sleep

Helps Manage Chronic Pain

Increase Self Awareness

Improves Relationships

My life has improved ever since I start a regular meditation habit.

Try it, it’s free, and you can start with as short as 5 minutes.

“Use meditation and quiet time for self-reflection. In such a busy world, it’s easy to always look to the future and focus on others but never forget to focus on yourself “

— Jay Shetty (Author and former Monk)

#5 — Get Physical

Our bodies are created for movement.

The more a specific exercise makes us move, the more benefits it will give us in return.

You don’t have to go to the gym every day. We can start off just by walking around the block more, riding a bike in the park, or even taking a free Yoga class in our living room using Youtube.

Getting started is easy, but maintaining a regular routine is the ultimate challenge.

Creating an exercise habit = better benefits for the body and the mind

“Once you build the habit of exercise, you can find thousands of ways to improve. Without the habit, every strategy is useless. Build the habit first, worry about the results later” — James Clear

#6 — Always be learning and practicing

The feeling of progress is one of the best rewards anyone can have.

Knowing that the constant practice of something makes a small difference in our life makes me want to pursue it more.

For example, when I learned how to write an article, I put it into practice by writing on Medium.

The first article I wrote took me seven days to complete.

It was stressful at the time, but I finally posted it and felt like I accomplished something throughout that struggle.

The next step was to create a weekly writing habit.

I’m still practicing and learning new techniques to become the best writer I can be.

The key is to make it a habit to practice something that we learn (and to fail fast)

“You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over” — Richard Branson

#7 — Starting before feeling ready

If there’s one piece of advice I wish I had learned earlier, it is this.

Just start, even if you think you’re not ready.

I’ve wasted so many years thinking and planning before taking action.

The moments when I did take action, even though I felt I wasn’t ready, were when I succeeded.

Here are a few that I can share:

Starting a side hustle

Writing on Medium

Getting Married

Having a child

Doing Sales calls/meetings

Most of the time, we’ll never feel like we are ready to take the leap.

Only when we take action do we start believing in our abilities.

“The best lesson I learned was to just do it. It doesn’t matter what it is, or how hard it might seem, as the ancient Greek, Plato, said, ‘The beginning is the most important part of any work.”

― Richard Branson, Screw It, Let’s Do It: Lessons In Life

#8 — Let go of your ego

Let me make one thing clear here… we all have an ego.

And in most cases, it destroys us, especially when we start to taste success.

According to the famous author Ryan Holiday, ego manifests itself in different phases of our life.

When we finally succeed in achieving a particular goal, the ego comes up, which stops us from continuing to learn.

We get so caught up in our own world, thinking that we are entitled, that it degrades us without even realising it.

“You can learn which you think you already know” — Epictetus

The ego is also problematic during setbacks.

When we fail, our ego can start creeping in, forcing us to blame others for our failures.

“When we remove ego, we’re left with what is real. What replaces ego is humility, yes — but rock-hard humility and confidence. Whereas ego is artificial, this type of confidence can hold weight. Ego is stolen. Confidence is earned. Ego is self-anointed, its swagger is artifice. One is girding yourself, the other gaslighting. It’s the difference between potent and poisonous.”

― Ryan Holiday, Ego Is the Enemy

Conclusion

I’m sure plenty of other habits are worth mentioning in this post.

However, these eight habits have helped me get closer to the best version of myself.

How about you? What habits have you found that have served you well in your journey so far?

