The A-Z of Christian Cliches

If you’ve never immersed yourself in the glories of cultural Christianity, then on the off chance that you ever happened to grace the pews of a church, you might find yourself struggling to understand some of the language that you hear.

Christians, like many sub-cultural groups, have their own unique set of buzz words, idioms and phrases that, unless you’ve been part of the system, you might not understand. This impenetrable language is commonly known as “Christianese.”

If you’re not down with the discourse of modern Christianity, do not fear. This guide will help you to, at the very least, bluff your way through any conversations you may be forced to have with friends and relatives of the fundamentalist kind.

A is for abomination: This refers to anything that God apparently hates — including idol worship, sex outside of marriage, homosexuality and small financial gifts in the offering plate. What constitutes an abomination is usually at the discretion of the church leadership rather than Jesus himself.

B is for the building fund. The building fund is the place where church attendees donate money towards things like new carpet and air-conditioning instead of supporting foreign aid for people in countries who live in primitive housing with no carpeting and air conditioning.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

C is for Communion. Communion is where you are served miniature cups of grape juice and tiny pieces of bread (or crackers) that you eat while thinking about Jesus’s death and resurrection.

D is for divine appointment. A divine appointment is an apparently coincidental encounter or event that has actually been caused by God for some specific purpose — usually meeting a prospective life partner.

E is for evangelism. Evangelism is the process of sharing the message of Jesus Christ with anyone and everyone who will listen, with both your words and your actions, although the latter is often ignored by Christians.

F is for fellowship. Fellowship, otherwise known as organized gluttony, is a spiritual term used to justify eating too much food and attending endless in-house church gatherings, rather than connecting with people in the real world.

G is for “God, please be with us here today.” This phrase is often used by Christians at the start of prayer meetings and church services, who fail to see the irony of asking a God who is everywhere to be specifically anywhere.

H is for Hallelujah! Hallelujah is what old ladies yell out in church when the preaching is good. It can be substituted with, “Amen!” or “Preach it brother!“ or “Glory!”

I is for “I see that hand!” This phrase is used by preachers during the uncomfortable part of at the end of a church service when the pastor asks if there’s anyone who wants to know more about Jesus. “With everyone’s eyes closed, so that no one can see you, just raise up your hand!”

J is for ‘Jesus-is-my-boyfriend’ worship songs. ‘Jesus-is-my-boyfriend’ is a style of worship song used in churches, where if you replaced the word, “Jesus” with the word, “Baby,” it would sound no different to your average top 40 love song on the secular charts.

K is for knee mail. A pun on the word e-mail that Christians find hilarious. It means to send your prayer request up to God while praying on your knees. Get it? Knee-mail!?!

L is for “Leave room for the Holy Spirit.” This phrase is used by conservative Christians when young lovers appear to be getting a bit too close by doing things like sitting next to each other, holding hands and especially dancing.

M is for the missionary position. Not what you’re thinking! The missionary position is where an ordinary person lives and acts like a missionary in their day-to-day life because hey… everyone around me just needs to be saved!

N is for “Name it and claim it.” Name it and claim it is a style of prayer where you assume you’re going to receive whatever you ask for just because you believe it enough. E.G.: You want a new car, so you claim it as yours, and expect God to give it to you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

O is for Old Testament. The Old Testament or ‘OT’ for short is the first part of the Bible (first 39 books) that deals with stuff before Jesus showed up. Most Christians will say that the OT was superseded by the New Testament, but will continue to pull obscure laws and precepts from the OT when it suits them.

P is for prosperity gospel. The prosperity gospel is a message preached by pastors and TV-evangelists who promise that your life will be good if you send them a wad of cash to pay for their private jet

Q is for questions. You might have legitimate questions about why some parts of the Bible don’t make sense. Just remember to keep those questions to yourself!

R is for the rapture. The Rapture is the end of the world when God sweeps into town to judge the living and the dead. It is a favorite topic of preachers, commonly used to scare teens into making a life-long commitment to Jesus

S is for the sinner’s prayer. The Sinner’s Prayer a sincere prayer between you and God where you ask for forgiveness for what you’ve done wrong, as well as saying that you believe Christ is who He says He is.

T is for tithe. Tithing is one of the ‘OT’ principles that modern preachers like to hang on to. A tithe is the money many churchgoers give each month. When viewed properly, tithing is giving God your best 10% of money, time, and attention.

U is for universalism. Universalism is the belief that God indiscriminately loves everyone and will allow all people to enter into Heaven in the end. It is considered heresy in almost all Christian circles. Whatever you do, don’t say you’re a universalist.

V is for vacationary. A vacationary is a missionary who is only going on a short term trip. Rather than doing all the things that real missionaries do, like learning the language and respecting the culture, vacationaries, breeze in for a holiday-like trip of a third world country, punctuated by a few visits to some orphanages.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

W is for WWJD (what would Jesus do?). This is a phrase usually said to people who wouldn’t consider doing what Jesus would do if they weren’t actually asked the question. WWJD was fashionable to wear emblazoned on a T-shirt or wrist band back in the nineties.

X is for xxxchurch.com. This is a Christian ministry that helps church-goers discreetly address their own problem of pornography addiction because you wouldn’t want to bring it up in an actual church.

Y is for “Your lack of faith.” “Your lack of faith,” is the explanation often given when God’s will is not your own, and your prayer didn’t lead to a new car in your garage, your dream job, a hot partner and millions of dollars in your bank account

Z is for zealot. A zealot is someone who is takes their Christian faith to the absolute extreme, living wildly passionate lives for Jesus.

There you have it! Now you’re armed and ready to mingle with the Christian folk! Just remember to leave room for the Holy Spirit as you assume the missionary position and don’t let you lack of faith stop you from meeting your divine appointment.

Hallelujah!

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock