The Ability to Tolerate Minor Discomfort Is the Secret to a (Reasonably) Fulfilled Life

Discomfort is the gap between where you are and where you want to be. It’s what prevents you from reaching your full potential. Most people will do anything to avoid discomfort.

Discomfort is also feeling that something is not quite right, the situation is challenging, and there is still more to be learned. When we push past our personal limits, we grow as people and individuals.

Exploring new places, challenging ourselves socially, taking up new hobbies and working towards personal growth are all examples of things that may make us feel uncomfortable in the moment but are ultimately good for us in the long run.

“Whenever you’re feeling moments of discomfort, that means true change is happening for you,” says John David Washington.

In life, we all have moments of peaks and valleys — happy times and sad times; simple days and chaotic days; easy tasks and challenging tasks.

Discomfort comes when we leave our comfort zone to take on new challenges, learn new things about ourselves or try something new with another person.

Of course, it also means discomfort comes when doing something outside our normal routine makes us feel uneasy — like speaking up in front of others, or reaching out to make friends.

For a (fairly) better life, master discomfort

“The more you practice tolerating discomfort, the more confidence you’ll gain in your ability to accept new challenges.” — Amy Morin

Discomfort is not just something we feel when we’re in pain or afraid. Discomfort can creep up on us in almost any situation, and it can be an incredibly powerful force that stands in the way of our progress.

By avoiding discomfort, we also avoid progress.

Instead of moving forward and growing as individuals, we stagnate and remain stuck in old habits that keep us from reaching our true potential when we shy away from the good habits meant to make us better.

Want to be the best in the world at what you do? You have to make time and dig deeper into your core subject.

That requires giving up a few hours of comfort for better learning or using some of your leisure hours for active practice.

Want to lose some weight? You’ve got to put in the work.

That means reducing your sugars and processed foods. It also means getting out to exercise or hitting the gym every week. A little discomfort will change your physical health for the better.

You can set yourself up for success by practicing the art of being uncomfortable. Avoiding discomfort will never make you stronger, but allowing yourself to be exposed to discomfort regularly can help you develop the superpower of tolerance.

As adults, we may find it challenging to get up and go to work every day without feeling like crawling back into bed.

But the alternative — staying home and not working — is rarely a viable choice. Why put up with so much stress, anxiety, and discomfort when you don’t have to? Do we really need a 9-to-5 job to pay the bills?

Life presents us with challenges and difficulties from time to time. But why does it feel so hard sometimes? We know that we can’t avoid discomfort forever, but our brains fight against it so much. To get what you want, you have to push past the brain’s safe zone.

The capacity to tolerate minor or tiny discomfort to become better versions of ourselves takes practice, training, and deliberate effort.

Growing pains are inevitable as we continue to learn about who we are as individuals and adult humans. However, it can be helpful at any stage in our lives to remember that the capacity to endure minor discomfort is a superpower.

Most people will do anything to avoid real work. But long-term success in anything requires commitment and a good amount of practice and intentional action.

“It’s shocking to realise how readily we set aside even our greatest ambitions in life, merely to avoid easily tolerable levels of unpleasantness,” writes Oliver Burkeman.

When the fog lifts, that is when life gets exciting. The world becomes so much more interesting when you can see clearly. The things you have been putting off because they are scary or uncomfortable become growth opportunities.

You have to be willing to put yourself in a position to fail and get uncomfortable if you want to grow as a person.

When we push past our personal limits, we grow as people and individuals. Discomfort is a sign that you are challenging yourself in new ways and growing as a person.

We all feel uncomfortable from time to time. The important thing is how we handle it. If we react with fear or run away from it, our growth will remain stunted. Discomfort is temporary. It’s the opportunity to move ahead.

Whenever you feel like staying in your comfort zone, remember what Joseph Deitch said, “Discomfort may be a doorway; don’t run from it.”

Photo credit: iStock.com