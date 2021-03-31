Real Men Feel: The Abuse OF Men BY Women [Podcast]

We are talking about abusive relationships, but not the type you probably hear about often.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #226, “The Abuse OF Men BY Women” here:



Counselor, coach, and author, Ann Silvers, joins us to shine some light on the rarely discussed relationships which involve women abusing men. Domestic violence and emotional abuse don’t care about gender.

“Abuse isn’t always just one direction with a man being mean and a woman being victimized.” ~ Ann Silvers

One of the main drivers behind Real Men Feel is a willingness and need to have uncomfortable conversations. The discussions that most men aren’t having, but that all men can benefit from. Today’s show is one of those.

Ann Silvers shares how she slowly began to see the problem of women abusing men.

She’s found 72 reasons behind such abuse. We are conditioned not to see women as abusive. The idea that men are liars while women are believable. That men are bad, and women are good, it colors too much of our expectations. It is strictly either/or thinking. The reality is that everything is on a continuum.

Ann explores how men get lured into narcissistic relationships and why they would stay in an abusive relationship.

She speaks to the difference between a target and a victim when it comes to men’s abuse and the need to look for patterns without getting bogged down in why. She also talks about the push back she receives for daring to speak of these issues.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:01) How did you first get interested in the abuse of men in relationships?

(5:25) How might women abuse men?

(7:01) Is any type of abuse against men most common?

(7:41) Is any kind more harmful?

(8:16) I’ve long heard that all abusers have been abused, is prior abuse why women would abuse men?

(10:12) Does narcissism show up in emotional abuse too?

(15:05) Does any reason make it more likely than others that someone will be abusive?

(17:03) How does financial abuse show up?

(18:59) What about legal abuse?

(20:42) Are the laws and courts catching up with the fact abuse can go in both directions?

(22:55) What lures a man into such a relationship?

(26:49) Why do men stay in abusive relationships?

(27:41) Do abusers realize they are abusive?

(29:33) Why aren’t more people talking about the abuse of men?

(31:50) What do you suggest for a man who realizes he’s in an abusive relationship?

(36:47) Anything to share with women who see they are an abuser?

(41:58) Can couples recover from this and have the relationship survive?

(44:16) What can friends, family, society as a whole do regarding the abuse of men by women?

(48:17) What’s the best way for people to learn more about what you are up to?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #226, “The Abuse OF Men BY Women” February 16, 2021



“The entitlement we have going on right now in society is that women are entitled to treat men badly. You deserve it, so I get to do this.” ~ Ann Silvers

◊♦◊

Learn more about Ann at AnnSilvers.com.

Connect with Ann on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

See Ann’s book, Abuse Of Men By Women, and all her titles.

Resources mentioned:

Men’s Aid, UK: mensaid.ie, ManKind Initiative, UK: mankind.org.uk, One In Three, Australia: oneinthree.com.au

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

Photo by Gianfranco Grenar on Unsplash